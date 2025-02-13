As an aspiring green-fingered pro, I’m frequently looking for easy ways to inject some life and diversity into my garden. That’s where Dig Club comes in. The service delivers ready-made flower beds to your door.

The process of ordering your flower beds is simple – you start by choosing a theme, from evergreen Mediterranean-inspired shrubs to flowers inspired by a classic English garden, and there’s even one designed especially if you want to do it with children. You’ll then input the dimensions of your bed or planter and identify the setting (whether the plants will be in the sun or shade; if one or both sides will be visible and if it’s in the ground or raised). There’s also the option to include extra requirements, for example, if you need pet and/or child-friendly plants. Once this is done, your order is placed, and you await the arrival of your thriving garden.

When it came to delivery, my plants were hand-delivered by the Dig Club team on a day and time suitable time for me, and I found the communication was great. The plants arrived individually numbered and colour-coded for easy identification, and we were surprised at how full of life each one looked.

The Dig Club pack contains a plant list, which details easily digestible information about the plants within your flower bed, so you can look knowledgeable when showing people around. Along with this is your plan, to take the guessing out of knowing which plants to put where. Handily, it is colour-coded and numbered so you know exactly where to put each one. I was very impressed with how simple and easy the plan was to follow, and I thoroughly enjoyed identifying the different shrubs before I put them into their designated spot. And while the process is easy to do, it still gives you the same level of satisfaction as planting without the help of a numbered design.

In my Mediterranean bed, I received a range of hardy plants, including an evergreen olive tree, feathergrass and dwarf mountain pine; all of which worked together to create high impact. The same can also be said for the jungle theme, which I found elevated a darker corner of my garden.

The price of your instant bed is dependent on the size you require, but the cost per plant is around £15, which works out a little cheaper than if you were to buy them elsewhere. As for delivery, it’s free for orders more than £100.