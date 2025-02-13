Jump to content
Dig Club delivers instant flower beds to your door – and I’m obsessed

Calling all aspiring green-fingered pros, this service might just be the answer to your woes

Eva Waite-Taylor
Thursday 13 February 2025 13:48 EST
Autumn is the best time to start planting in your garden
Autumn is the best time to start planting in your garden (The Independent)

Outdoor space is a priority for many, but if you’re not a keen gardener it can be difficult to know exactly what to do with it. While obvious design suggestions seem to point towards grass, decking or paving slabs, beyond that it starts to get difficult – especially when it comes to choosing which plants should go where and whether they’ll withstand the elements.

If you’re anything like me and have little to no experience in creating a presentable outdoor space, you need a solution, fast. And luckily, I’ve found just that: meet Dig Club. Essentially, the service is all about helping you transform your space into a flourishing garden by delivering instant flower beds to your door.

Depending on how you want your outdoor space to look, there are six different professionally designed flower beds to choose from, including the cottage – which is an interpretation of the timeless English garden – the jungle and the Mediterranean. The greenery arrives ready to be planted with clear and helpful plans and instructions. Who’d have thought gardening could be so simple?

How I tested

The instructions and plants in position
The instructions and plants in position (Eva Waite-Taylor)

My initial assessment spanned the various design options available, and whether there was something for every garden-lover. Beyond that, I considered the quality of the plants on arrival, how easy the instructions were to follow and whether the finished masterpiece looked as good as expected. Can Dig Club take the complexity out of gardening? Read on to find out.

Dig Club instant beds

Dig-Club-review-indybest.png.png
  • Garden design themes: The Nordic, the Mediterranean, the cottage, the jungle, the classic, the adventure
  • Time to plant: Depends on size, but it took me 10 minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to follow instructions
    • Great range of designs
    • Flourishing garden in 10 minutes
    • Digestible information about the plants

As an aspiring green-fingered pro, I’m frequently looking for easy ways to inject some life and diversity into my garden. That’s where Dig Club comes in. The service delivers ready-made flower beds to your door.

The process of ordering your flower beds is simple – you start by choosing a theme, from evergreen Mediterranean-inspired shrubs to flowers inspired by a classic English garden, and there’s even one designed especially if you want to do it with children. You’ll then input the dimensions of your bed or planter and identify the setting (whether the plants will be in the sun or shade; if one or both sides will be visible and if it’s in the ground or raised). There’s also the option to include extra requirements, for example, if you need pet and/or child-friendly plants. Once this is done, your order is placed, and you await the arrival of your thriving garden.

When it came to delivery, my plants were hand-delivered by the Dig Club team on a day and time suitable time for me, and I found the communication was great. The plants arrived individually numbered and colour-coded for easy identification, and we were surprised at how full of life each one looked.

The Dig Club pack contains a plant list, which details easily digestible information about the plants within your flower bed, so you can look knowledgeable when showing people around. Along with this is your plan, to take the guessing out of knowing which plants to put where. Handily, it is colour-coded and numbered so you know exactly where to put each one. I was very impressed with how simple and easy the plan was to follow, and I thoroughly enjoyed identifying the different shrubs before I put them into their designated spot. And while the process is easy to do, it still gives you the same level of satisfaction as planting without the help of a numbered design.

In my Mediterranean bed, I received a range of hardy plants, including an evergreen olive tree, feathergrass and dwarf mountain pine; all of which worked together to create high impact. The same can also be said for the jungle theme, which I found elevated a darker corner of my garden.

The price of your instant bed is dependent on the size you require, but the cost per plant is around £15, which works out a little cheaper than if you were to buy them elsewhere. As for delivery, it’s free for orders more than £100.

  1.  £30 from Digclub.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Dig Club

Whether you’re an inexperienced gardener or looking for an easy way to inject some life into your outdoor space, I can’t recommend Dig Club enough. The process from start to finish is seamless and I was blown away by how quickly the plants transformed the dead space in my garden. And a year down the line, the flower beds have grown and flourished, and I couldn’t be happier with how they’ve turned out.

