12 best robot mowers to take the effort out of summer lawn care

In recent years, both robot vacuum cleaners and robot lawn mowers have gone from strength to strength. It seems the appeal of having machines carry out the more time-consuming household and garden chores is one that won’t go away.

Technology has come on leaps and bounds with robot mowers, with manufacturers now producing units that will whizz around your garden and leave pristinely cut grass with minimal human input. You can also rest assured that all the right safety measures are in place, which is obviously of utmost concern when we’re talking about a leaf-chopping contraption that moves around of it’s own accord.

Some machines still require the laying of boundary wire and locating and connecting a charging station, but there is an increasing number of “drop and go” machines available that are almost entirely autonomous, relying on cameras and AI to enable them to do everything else.

Regardless of how the machines navigated, we needed to test two major metrics. First, we wanted to know how manoeuvrable the mower was around the garden, did it have the ability to get out of sticky situations (like a rather nasty, gnome-based tangle) without us having to come to its aid; or was it equipped with the tech smarts to avoid getting stuck in the first place.

Secondly, in what condition did it leave the lawn and how did the finish compare with traditional manual mowing. All the mowers on test were mulchers because they can’t drag a grass box around with them, so, any clippings are returned to the lawn to self-fertilise the soil.

When it comes to taking over the chore of mowing the lawn, these are definitely the droids you’re looking for – offering a healthy-looking lawn and navigation so good it won’t terrorise the family tortoise.

How we tested the best robot lawn mowers

Mowers can be tricky to test without having access to the grounds of a country house, so testing involved finding willing homeowners to lend us their lawns, so we could find out just how good the mowers are. This gave us ready access to all sizes of lawns, from half a tennis court upwards of three or four – whatever size the lawn, we wanted the cut to resemble Centre Court at the start of Wimbledon.

We set up a tricky obstacle course, which included permanent obstacles, such as a hard path and a fish pond, as well as some less permanent ones, such as footballs, a garden hose and a fake tortoise.

As always, we also looked at the price of each product to assess whether we think its worth the money.

The best robot lawn mowers for 2024 are: