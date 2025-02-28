Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With spring barrelling towards us, it’s time to get your dream garden set-up sorted. After all, there’s nothing like reading on a lounger, soaking up the sun in an egg chair, dining al fresco with the help of a pizza oven or enjoying a cuppa while sitting at your new bistro set.

Shopping for quality garden furniture sets is no small feat, however. From supermarkets and DIY stores to online retailers or garden centres, there are hundreds of shops to consider.

Depending on your space, there are many factors to consider before furnishing your outdoor area. If you’ve got a small patio or cosy balcony, consider an Ikea-style fold-away bistro set or deckchair. Those with large gardens might benefit from sizable sofa sets and tables for al fresco hosting, from retailers such as Wayfair and Moda.

Beyond practicality, there’s also the question of aesthetics. If you’re going for maximalism, make a beeline for Graham & Green and Oka, while minimalists will find Scandi-influenced Cox & Cox or M&S more suited to their tastes.

With the sheer amount of choice, when it comes to where to shop, it can be difficult to know where to start when giving your garden a makeover. From budget-friendly favourites (hello, Homebase) to luxury names brimming with investment pieces, we’ve curated this edit of retailers that are most worthy of your attention.

Argos garden furniture

open image in gallery ( Argos )

From homeware to electrical, this mammoth retailer has pretty much everything you could need – and the same is true should you be looking to spruce up your outdoor space. Scour through stylish pieces from the Sainsbury’s Habitat line and browse garden hammocks, hanging egg chairs and even beach-bar-style gazebos ahead of your first soiree this summer. We’ve got our eye on the minimalist teka metal garden chair that comes in cream with a black frame (£50, Argos.co.uk), and this affordable bistro set (£65, Argos.co.uk) in a vibrant forest green.

Visit Argos.co.uk now

Amara garden furniture

Stocking a variety of luxury homeware brands, from Versace Home to Roberto Cavalli, Amara has elegance in abundance. Whether you prefer plumping for contemporary or ornate pieces, the retailer has everything from bean bags and cushions to tables and chairs to choose from. From ever-popular outdoors brand, Business & Pleasure, the Riviera white sling chair (£100, Amara.com) has gone straight to the top of our wishlist, thanks to its elegant France-inspired design.

Visit Amara.com now

Asda garden furniture

Supermarkets are underrated when it comes to finding affordable furniture, and Asda’s George Home range is packed with purse-friendly pieces. From gazebos and rattan furniture to sleek patio and garden swing sets, there are pieces to pick for the whole family, whether you’re in the market for a colourful set for the little ones or a gazebo for the dog. Egg chairs are still all the rage, so we’re making a beeline for Asda’s two-person offering (£349, Asda.com).

Visit Asda.com now

Barker and Stonehouse garden furniture

open image in gallery ( Barker and Stonehouse )

Tailoring your search for the perfect garden bench (or whatever it may be) is refreshingly simple when it comes to Barker and Stonehouse. Whether it’s a hanging egg chair, garden stool or stylish fire pit you’re plumping for, there’s plenty to inspire your next garden refresh. We love that the brand will plant a tree for every home delivery, too. A standout piece, this acacia wood garden sofa and chairs lounge set (£995, Barkerandstonehouse.co.uk) has gone straight into our basket.

Visit Barkerandstonehouse.co.uk now

B&Q garden furniture

If one thing is for certain when it comes to B&Q, you will never be strapped for choice. Catering to your space, whatever your budget, you can peruse everything from sun loungers to swimming pools and chimineas online. It also happens to stock heaps of outdoor lighting – with both practical and decorative setups to peruse.

Visit Diy.com now

Cox & Cox garden furniture

open image in gallery ( Cox & Cox )

When it comes to stylish picks, you need to have Cox & Cox on your radar. Think pleasingly minimal design choices with nods to vintage, modern and Scandinavian influences. From mirrors to water features and decorative elements you won’t find elsewhere, this brand has everything you need to make your garden your own. We love the minimalist look of this Turin corner sofa (£1,750, Coxandcox.co.uk), while this acacia wood daybed is perfect for all-day lounging (£1,495, Coxandcox.co.uk).

Visit Coxandcox.co.uk now

Dobbies

Dobbies needs little introduction. Its garden centres are scattered across England but it’s not just gardening essentials that the brand sells. Dobbies’ garden furniture offering is equally worth shouting about, with outdoor heating, pizza ovens, sofa sets and rattan pieces available for delivery or click and collect. The vibrant orange metal folding bistro set (£99, Dobbies.com) offers excellent value for money.

Visit Dobbies.com now

Dunelm garden furniture

Not every piece of garden furniture needs to set the world alight – if it’s simple, affordable pieces you need, Dunelm should be on your list. We really warm to the more traditional pieces – think swirling love seats and wooden dining sets – although, there are plenty of contemporary pieces if this is more your style. We love this modular sofa (£124.50, Dunelm.com), which embodies the brand’s commitment to stylish yet practical designs.

Visit Dunelm.com now

Garden Trading garden furniture

Having specialised in outdoor essentials (although it now covers homeware too) for more than two decades, Garden Trading knows a thing or two about outdoor decor. With everything from outdoor storage to dining sets, benches and daybeds for mid-range budgets, the retailer is a one-stop shop for both design-led and practical pieces for sprucing up your outdoor space. This chic woven dining chair set (£592, Gardentrading.co.uk) will serve you for many years to come.

Visit Gardentrading.co.uk now

Graham and Green garden furniture

The Graham and Green outdoor range may be small, but it hasn’t scrimped on maximalist and quirky designs. Anything but boring, the range covers rattan and modern seating alongside more decorative pieces. From fantastical lighting to rustic log burners, your garden will have never looked better. Simple but oh-so-cool, this concrete dining table (£1,495, Grahamandgreen.co.uk) is sure to impress garden guests.

Visit Grahamandgreen.co.uk now

Habitat garden furniture

Habitat is home to outdoor essentials that won’t push you over budget. From hammocks to bistro sets, the outdoor seating range is where the brand excels. Case in point: this hanging egg chair (£500, Habitat.co.uk) is made from a rattan-effect frame and metal, for a rustic effect. That being said, you can also find outdoor decor spanning quirky features, outdoor rugs, garden mirrors, faux plants and planters for the patio.

Visit Habitat.co.uk now

Homebase garden furniture

open image in gallery ( Homebase )

A staple for purse-friendly basics, Homebase is a furniture household name for a reason. Whether you plan on completely revamping your outdoor space or just buying a few pieces, the range covers everything from outdoor cushions up to garden arbours, hot tubs and colourful children’s playsets. This affordable lounge set (£347, Homebase.co.uk) has gone straight to the top of our wishlist.

Visit Homebase.co.uk now

H&M garden furniture

A favourite for trend-led fashion at affordable prices, H&M’s garden decor and furniture is just as covetable. From expensive-looking plant pots to minimalist seating solutions, side tables, cushions and children’s designs, the considered range will inject some style into your outdoor space. With options for a patio, garden or balcony, H&M’s outdoor offerings start from just £3.99. Recreate the poolside at home with this effortlessly cool parasol (£5.99, Hm.com).

Visit Hm.com now

Ikea garden furniture

Whatever your take on the Swedish homeware superstore (read: flat-packed palace), there’s no denying it ticks the affordability box. With outdoor seating options starting at just £10, you will find a dizzying array of both basics and outdoor-ready decor, from sofas – we love this contemporary option (£480, Ikea.com) – and dining sets to garden storage, sun loungers, cushions and furniture purpose-built for little ones.

Visit Ikea.com now

John Lewis garden furniture

Brimming with design-led pieces for a range of style preferences and price points, the department store’s outdoor range is a must. The retailer houses a range of brands alongside its own cheap and cheerful (and rather chic) Anyday range, in which prices start from just £5 – think rattan pieces, bold shades and minimalist lines aplenty. This jute pouffe (£80, Johnlewis.com) is a brilliantly affordable way to elevate your outdoor area, for less than £100.

Visit Johnlewis.com now

La Redoute garden furniture

The home of that Berber rug that went viral on Instagram in 2021, French brand La Redoute takes inspiration from its Parisian roots for its eclectic selection of homewares and garden furniture. La Redoute’s outdoor range sells both in-house designs from its Interieurs label and from third-party offerings. Whether you’re after a pizza oven, bistro set or bench, the shop is full of stylish finds. The brand’s cushioned sofa set (£1,799, Laredoute.co.uk) will see you relaxing in style this summer.

Visit Laredoute.co.uk now

Moda garden furniture

Self-professed outdoor furniture specialist Moda is dedicated to luxury garden goods – think fire-pit tables, decadent daybeds and weather-proof rattan garden sofa sets. Serving up chic and well-constructed designs, this is the store for ensuring you get that holiday hotel feeling within your own garden. How comfy does this grey corner sofa (£1,320, Modafurnishings.co.uk) look?

Visit Modafurnishings.co.uk now

M&S garden furniture

This high-street stalwart doesn’t have as vast a range of garden furniture as other more specialist stores – but its selection spans sofa sets, armchairs, parasols, benches and more. Simple, classic and elegantly designed, the furniture comes in a range of neutral colours that will work seamlessly with your current outdoor setup – such as this six-seater dining table and chair set (£599, Marksandspencer.com), which will be perfect for al fresco coffee mornings.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Neptune garden furniture

open image in gallery ( Neptune )

If you’re in the market for premium garden furniture that’s built to last, Neptune’s high-end offering is hard to fault (when money is no object). From its metal-framed Cheltenham collection – this timeless sofa is a standout investment (£950, Neptune.com) – to al fresco mirrors and chunky Stanway dining tables, the brand’s show-stopping designs are well worth a browse. Thanks to its outlet site that stocks end-of-line designs, customer returns and samples, you can even score a discount of up to 50 per cent on like-new Neptune designs.

Visit Neptune.com now

Next garden furniture

Much like Next’s clothes, Next’s outdoor offering feels contemporary without following trends – ensuring the furniture’s longevity. Though slightly pricey, the numerous favourable customer reviewsare a testament to its quality. Plus, Next offers regular savings on its designs, to help you kit out your garden for less. This garden egg chair (£350, Next.co.uk) will add some flair to your garden area while remaining a practical seating solution.

Visit Next.co.uk now

Oka garden furniture

If you’re looking for lifetime investments, Oka’s outdoor offering oozes elegance. From Grecian-inspired dining tables to bold ceramic stools, the furniture is just as covetable as its homeware. Specialising in rustic, contemporary designs, it’s a great destination for weatherproof rattan and resin. It doesn’t get much cooler than this striped garden ceramic stool (£225, Oka.com).

Visit Oka.com now

The Conran Shop garden furniture

The Conran Shop is a favourite for investment, design-led interior pieces, and its outdoor range is just as impressive. It’s especially good for larger furniture that can become the centrepiece in your garden – whether it’s a colourful outdoor coffee table (£1,036, Conranshop.co.uk) or a two-seater outdoor sofa (just mind the £4,650 price tag, Conranshop.co.uk).

Visit Conranshop.co.uk now

The Range garden furniture

open image in gallery ( The Range )

Your one-stop shop for affordable garden finds, The Range offers a home-delivery service for its al fresco offerings. From budget takes on outdoor trends (including hanging egg chairs and rattan sofas) to hot tubs, pizza ovens and gazebos, there are hundreds of lines to browse. This five-seater sofa set (£399.99, Therange.co.uk) will be great for entertaining guests this summer and beyond.

Visit Therange.co.uk now

Very garden furniture

Not only does Very sell well-crafted outdoor furniture at competitive prices (just like its affordable fashion lines), it also regularly reduces products during sale periods. A go-to for furniture essentials, fun designs and timeless pieces, it’s perfect for kitting out your garden without blowing the bank. This bean bag (£96, Very.co.uk) comes in an array of fun colours and makes a great seating solution for kids.

Visit Very.co.uk now

Waitrose & Partners garden furniture

Much like its premium food halls, Waitrose’s garden furniture offering is similarly upmarket. From egg chairs to sofa sets and benches, the supermarket’s well-constructed outdoor range is wide-reaching but pricey. Specialising in classic designs that go beyond trends, head here for versatile garden pieces you’ll enjoy for years to come, such as this iron fire pit bowl (£83.99, Waitrosegarden.com).

Visit Waitrosegarden.com now

Wayfair garden furniture

Furniture favourite Wayfair sells everything from dining sets to daybeds, sunloungers, sofas and even bars. Known for its vast selection of third-party designers, there’s almost too much to browse – but it’s well worth sifting through to find a garden gem. If you’re on the hunt for a gazebo to shield you from both the sun and rain, snap up this option (£49.99, Wayfair.co.uk).

Visit Wayfair.co.uk now

Garden furniture deals

Malay Granada 5 seater natural sofa lounge set: Was £999.99, now £899.99, Homebase.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Homebase )

This stylish five-seater lounge set has been reduced by £100. Complete with a glass coffee table for all your BBQs and al fresco soirees, this set will be a pretty addition to your outdoor space. Plus, the armchairs are extra wide, so you can really kick back and relax.

Harford dining table, large: Was £650, now £520, Gardentrading.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Garden Trading )

Available in sleek acacia wood, this Scandi design from Garden Trading is guaranteed to bring interest to your outdoor space – and it’s reduced by more than £100. Comprising a slatted surface, together with tapered teak-finish legs, it combines warmth and minimalism for a timeless look – we’d snap it up while it’s on sale.

Garden Store Direct Victoria modular 3 piece corner lounge chaise set: Was £299.99, now £249.99, Diy.com

open image in gallery ( B&Q )

Characterised by sharp lines and trendy wicker, this lounge set from Garden Store Direct’s Victoria range (via B&Q) will create a cosy corner for your garden or outdoor space. Modern and elegant, it comes with neutral, stone-coloured seat cushions for extra comfort. Snap it up now while there’s £50 off.

Habitat koba rattan 2 seater sofa, natural: Was £300, now £201, Habitat.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Habitat )

Japenese-inspired with its unique curved shape, this distinctive woven seat from Habitat oozes outdoor style. Complete with black edging around the base and upper rim, it boasts intrigue and, with a couple of scatter cushions, slouchy comfort. You can save £99 right now.

Speckled side table: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Therange.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Range )

We love the contemporary design of The Range’s speckled side table. A stylish choice for your outdoor area, it’s now reduced by 50 per cent. Designed to have a neat round shape and sit at an ample height for perching drinks upon, it’s the perfect spot for coffee or wine. The best part? It requires no assembly.

Garden furniture FAQs

Which supermarkets offer home delivery for garden furniture?

Supermarkets can offer some of the best value for money when shopping for garden furniture. From Aldi and Asda to Waitrose and M&S, nearly all retailers offer home delivery to save you from making a trip to your local store. While most offer delivery between two and three days, it’s worth checking if that’s the case with your purchase, as it could take longer.

Where to buy a garden shed

Garden sheds vary in size and shape, and provide practical storage space for stashing outdoor furniture when not in use. There are wooden, plastic and metal options, from retailers such as Aldi, Argos, B&Q, Homebase and John Lewis. If space is an issue, garden storage boxes can be ideal for housing cushions and any other bits and bobs you want to stash away and protect from the elements.

Which shops offer next-day delivery?

A fair few brands and retailers do offer next-day delivery when it comes to bulkier buys such as garden furniture. This will generally mean shelling out a little extra, though. John Lewis & Partners and Argos, for instance, offer to deliver larger items (that would require more than one person to lift) the following day, while Ikea is offering express delivery (within one to three days), for an extra fee.

For other big names such as B&Q, delivery of bulkier furniture will take at least a few days. It’s worth noting you will need to get your order in by a certain time to quality for next-day delivery slots.

