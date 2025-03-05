Is your current lawnmower up to the job of tackling the long grass that’s grown wild this past winter? Is it capable of getting your lawn looking well-manicured yet again for all your summer garden gatherings and activities? If the answer’s no, fear not, as we’ve rounded up the best lawnmowers on the market.

We’ve tested lawnmowers for gardens of all sizes, from modest suburban patches to larger lawns, which is why we have included electric and battery-powered models as well as petrol versions that can cover more ground in one go.

The size of your lawn will also dictate whether you push the mower yourself or if you want a little help from a self-propelled machine, which adds to the upfront cost but will really help you crack through your list of gardening jobs at the weekend.

The one thing you usually won’t know before buying is how manoeuvrable the mower is, which is a key consideration, especially if your lawn is peppered with garden furniture and other obstacles you will need to steer around. So, this is why we have done the driving for you and have listed models that move well while they mow.

Finally, as a lawnmower is one of the biggest pieces of kit when it comes to household machines, it’s worth thinking about how you’re going to store it when it’s not in use. If you aren’t overly blessed with outdoor space, it will help if the lawnmower has a smaller footprint or if it boasts a unique storage solution, as many of the lawnmowers in our round-up do.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer considered ergonomics, manoeuvrability and more while testing a range of lawnmowers ( The Independent/Jon Axworthy )

We’ve tested a range of lawnmowers on all shapes and sizes of lawn. During testing, we had strict criteria: we considered ergonomics, manoeuvrability (both on and off the pitch), weight, whether the chassis was robust, and if the design allowed for close cutting next to flowerbeds, walls, and paths. Of course, we also assessed the finish. After, many, many weeks of walking up and down in straight lines, these are the machines that made the cut.

Why you can trust us

Jon Axworthy has been a feature writer since 1996 and has been contributing reviews to IndyBest since 2017. He specialises in the outdoors and has tried and tested myriad products, from grass strimmers to cordless drills and much more, offering his honest opinions to help you find the best tools for the job at hand.

The best lawnmowers for 2025 are: