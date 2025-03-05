Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Don’t let the grass grow under your feet – pick up one of the best lawnmowers to take the toil out of gardening
Is your current lawnmower up to the job of tackling the long grass that’s grown wild this past winter? Is it capable of getting your lawn looking well-manicured yet again for all your summer garden gatherings and activities? If the answer’s no, fear not, as we’ve rounded up the best lawnmowers on the market.
We’ve tested lawnmowers for gardens of all sizes, from modest suburban patches to larger lawns, which is why we have included electric and battery-powered models as well as petrol versions that can cover more ground in one go.
The size of your lawn will also dictate whether you push the mower yourself or if you want a little help from a self-propelled machine, which adds to the upfront cost but will really help you crack through your list of gardening jobs at the weekend.
The one thing you usually won’t know before buying is how manoeuvrable the mower is, which is a key consideration, especially if your lawn is peppered with garden furniture and other obstacles you will need to steer around. So, this is why we have done the driving for you and have listed models that move well while they mow.
Finally, as a lawnmower is one of the biggest pieces of kit when it comes to household machines, it’s worth thinking about how you’re going to store it when it’s not in use. If you aren’t overly blessed with outdoor space, it will help if the lawnmower has a smaller footprint or if it boasts a unique storage solution, as many of the lawnmowers in our round-up do.
We’ve tested a range of lawnmowers on all shapes and sizes of lawn. During testing, we had strict criteria: we considered ergonomics, manoeuvrability (both on and off the pitch), weight, whether the chassis was robust, and if the design allowed for close cutting next to flowerbeds, walls, and paths. Of course, we also assessed the finish. After, many, many weeks of walking up and down in straight lines, these are the machines that made the cut.
Jon Axworthy has been a feature writer since 1996 and has been contributing reviews to IndyBest since 2017. He specialises in the outdoors and has tried and tested myriad products, from grass strimmers to cordless drills and much more, offering his honest opinions to help you find the best tools for the job at hand.
You may have to push this mower yourself, but it doesn’t feel like a chore, thanks to some good ergonomics and well-sized, easy-rolling wheels that give good traction even when going uphill. Seven cutting heights give you the ability to handle the first mow of the spring, when the grass is at its tallest, and keep it maintained all the way through summer and autumn.
It features Worx’s cut-to-edge function, which we absolutely love, because the deck design and off-centred blade get as close to your garden’s borders as possible, leaving you with less trimming and maintenance to do afterwards. More tech also adjusts the blade speed according to the length of the grass, which extends the life of the double batteries on board, which are already enough to be able to keep a medium-sized garden in check on just one charge.
A large cutting blade also keeps cutting time to a minimum but, considering the deck is 43cm, the mower doesn’t feel cumbersome, while the chassis is tough enough to withstand any collisions with tree trunks, hard borders and other permanent obstacles. We were left with an impressive professional finish in no time at all, and the mower stores upright, so it doesn’t take over your storage space.
Another electric push mower that we’ve included because of the excellent finish it gave to our lawn, leaving it looking neat and lush, and the fact the chassis design allowed us to mow close to the edge, next to walls, fences, etc. There are three cutting heights available, and we found the machine easy to push around, with easy rolling wheels and good overall ergonomics. When you’re done, the handle folds, so you can store it away without it taking up too much room.
If you need to tackle a straight-edged garden close to the house, the 10m cable of this electric mower should enable you to reach the farthest corners, without worrying about running out of leash. From the unique ergonomic handle to the grass combs that capture those tufts of grass along fences and walls and direct them towards the 34cm blade, the mower retains the standout features of the rotak range, at a fraction of the cost. The 34R cuts well through all five settings and, because it’s electric, the mower is lightweight and very easy to push around.
This self-propelled mower operates with 42cm of cutting width, and we had no issues with scalping or leaving tufts and the machine never ended up getting choked in areas of long grass. You get total control over the machine via an innovative variable speed fingertip dial, so you can speed up when mowing larger expanses of lawn or slow down when manoeuvring around trees or other obstacles, so, it never feels like the lawnmower is getting away from you.
There is a choice of seven cutting heights, and the large grass box was easily emptied, thanks to some well-placed handles. If you’d rather detach the grass box, there is also a mulching option, if that’s the kind of lawn treatment you’re after. There’s good ergonomics throughout the machine, too, with an easy handle height adjustment and it was actually one of the easiest machines to operate on test, thanks to the robust but lightweight polypropylene deck.
The Ego Power+ battery and chargers are superior performers and give you plenty of power for medium-sized garden cutting on a super-fast charge.
If you’ve got a small to medium plot of land and are looking to cut the cord and go with a battery model, this is a good entry-level option with 25-minutes of mowing on a fully charged battery. The 36cm cutting width can be set to work at four different heights and can be adjusted to mow and mulch, or simply mow into the 45l collection bag.
The results were good for the price bracket and the chassis design enabled us to mow close to the edge, next to walls and fences. Very lightweight to push around, it also has a sturdy carry handle on top, to help with lifting and moving, with the handles folding down for space-saving convenience. The box also includes a 5AH battery and fast charger.
Lawnmowers are among the bulkiest pieces of landscaping kit but this walk-behind from Husqvarna’s aspire range is ideal for those with minimal storage space. For a compact mower, it has a good cutting width, and the blades worked well to leave a clean, sharp cut. When you’re happy with the results, you can store the mower vertically on a wall, thanks to the hook hanger, which is one of the standout features of all the machines in the aspire range.
There’s also excellent operating and lifting ergonomics and, combined with its light weight, the Aspire can be effortlessly manoeuvred into the tightest spots as well as carried to and from its working area.
Need a ride? If you’re looking after a postage stamp patch or are on a budget, you won’t need one of these. However, if the size of your lawn dictates that you need something that will cover ground quickly, cut wide and leave behind a professional finish, the Mountfield is one of the best we tested.
A manoeuvrable machine – both on the way to and on the grass – this is probably going to provide the most fun you can have while mowing the lawn, thanks to some very sensitive steering, good turning and good cutting, even at speed. The huge collection capacity is a must and the comfy seat also has a safety switch built in, which automatically cuts the engine if the driver leaves the seat while the blades are turning, to ensure safe operation. The only thing that was missing was the, usually, obligatory cup holders for water or a thermos.
If you’re blessed with the kind of lawn on which you could easily hit a golf shot but still isn’t expansive enough to warrant a ride-on lawnmower, a self-propelled, petrol machine can be a very good option. This is one of our absolute favourites, because it’s full of features and performed superbly, thanks to its five adjustable cutting heights and a rear roller that leaves behind an attractive, centre-court-style striping that’s bound to impress the neighbours.
The Hyundai has a very reliable electric start that avoids the tug of war that can happen with a starting cable; while self-propulsion is smooth, making it easy to find the right pace – it also makes up for the overall weight of the machine. There are even a couple of cup holders, if you need some light refreshment while you’re toiling away. Add to this a cavernous grass box, and you have a machine that will take all the effort out of keeping on top of a large lawn.
This mower comes with two batteries to extend your cutting time, so one can be charging while the other is in use, and its lightweight chassis makes it easy to turn around and tuck into some tight areas. Consistent results left the lawn with an impressive finish. There’s a mulch plug included, if you’d rather the clippings were returned to your lawn to further fertilise it, and there’s even a small rear roller that does a good job of striping.
The single lever adjustment over the rear wheel for cutting height was easy to move with one hand, and never got stiff. Once your work is done, the handles fold down for convenient storage (the mower can also be stowed upright) and there’s a prominent carry handle on top of the machine, which makes it a doddle to cart to and from the shed or garage.
We really enjoyed working with this redesigned GreenWorks battery-powered lawnmower, which has a 33cm plastic cutting deck, adding to the overall manoeuvrability of the machine, making it ideal for small to medium-sized gardens.
The machine started easily, and the five-position cutting height mechanism was smooth and straightforward to adjust. There’s the option to either cut and collect the grass in the generous fabric grass box, mulch the cuttings or have them discharged from the back of the machine.
The cut we got from the machine was very good and left the lawn looking neat and healthy. When the job’s done, a collapsible handle reduces the storage footprint. The battery and charger are also included in the price, which adds to the overall value of the mower.
Mains-powered with a 10m power cable, this was one of the best hover mowers we tested, because the hover function was instant and it maintained the cushion of air throughout cutting, without any drop-offs in performance.
Well designed, with the grass box sitting underneath the motor housing, the machine is very compact, adding to its suitability for smaller areas of lawn.
We never had a problem changing the cutting height, although, this isn’t automatic, and you have to use spacers to alter the blade height, which some users might find a bit of a hassle. The blade cut cleanly, though, the grass collection was efficient and the overall ergonomics were good. The machine can also fold flat and, because it’s lightweight, it can be hung on the wall of a storage space.
For lawn owners who don’t have enough green to warrant a ride-on but still have quite an expanse, this petrol machine means you’ll be able to get the job done in one go (as long as you’ve got enough fuel in your shed).
Usually, petrol mowers come at a premium price but this machine is of incredible value and still offers the excellent performance you would expect from a petrol lawnmower. Easy to start and surprisingly quiet for a petrol machine, you can choose between five cutting levels, so you’ll be totally in control of reducing the grass length to a healthy height. The 40cm blade means you can work efficiently, too.
Fuel efficiency was very good, and the plastic deck is good quality and robust. The five cutting heights are set via a single lever, which was easy to operate, leaving our lawn looking precise and well cared for.
There’s a lot to consider when you invest in a lawnmower but the WG743E.1 by Worx gets everything right, enabling you to take a lawn from neglected to nurtured in no time at all. A big cutting width, seven cutting heights, lightweight, manoeuvrable with robust housing, excellent battery life and upright storage means the only area where it can fail is in the finish itself. Thankfully, you can rely on the machine to get that right, too, whether you’re collecting the clippings or returning them to the lawn, using the mulching insert.
Want to keep your lawn neat and tidy without lifting a finger? Read our review of the best robot lawnmowers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in