Keep warm and cosy al fresco, with these clay, steel and iron heaters
Summer is on the horizon, and naturally, we’re thinking about al fresco entertaining. We’ve got the garden furniture and the barbecue setup, but, even on the warmest days, our patio space can feel rather nippy once the sun goes down. However, a top-rated chiminea makes for a stylish, functional and versatile outdoor fireplace that bring warmth and ambience to al fresco soirées.
The freestanding, portable heater has its design roots in central America. While many contemporary styles have been given a stark redesign, they all aim to achieve the same result – keeping us toasty warm with a crackling fire, while safely directing smoke up and away.
Most modern designs are crafted from a hard-wearing steel and feature a generously sized and user-friendly opening for fuel. Whether you go traditional or you plump for an imposing contemporary patio piece, your chiminea will require care and maintenance. Some are best covered when not in use, while others are designed to be left out in the elements, gaining a characterful patina over time.
We tested a range of outdoor heaters, looking for user-friendly design as well as considering how easily and quickly we could light a fire, how long the fire lasted, and the overall heat (and light) output, depending on the size of the product. We tested each chiminea in terms of sturdiness and weight, quality of craftsmanship and materials, too. We also looked at the overall designs, and whether they offered a big impact on the style front.
Ali Howard is an interiors and garden expert. Owing to her years of experience within the industry, she knows the brands that are worth your money – and she’d never recommend a product unless she thought it was worthy of a spot in your space. For this review, she’s tried and tested each and every chiminea to ensure it reaches her high standards.
This contemporary outdoor wood burner is an imposing presence on the patio, thanks to its jet-black colourway and lofty dimensions. At 150cm in height, it demands attention. The Primo is well-crafted from high-quality powder-coated steel, and features a handy wood storage compartment at its base.
Of course, this is an aesthetic addition as much as a practical one, with chopped wood or logs on display in all their rustic charm. Thanks to its tall, cylindrical design, the chiminea directs smoke upwards and away from garden party guests, which we found goes a long way in protecting clothes from lingering smoky odours.
With its decorative cut-out design, this is a stylish modern take on a classic black chiminea. The Havana features a chunky built-in base, making it sit low, but this doesn’t detract from its overall height. In fact, at more than 100cm tall, this is one imposing patio piece. Crafted from steel, it is also reliably weighty. We loved the way the flickering flames can be seen through the swirling pattern, and, of course, the heat escapes through the cut-outs as well as the circular void. Thanks to its generous depth, the flat top can double as a cooking stove if you use a small, cast iron pot or frying pan.
Bringing rustic charm by the bucket-load is this oxidised number from Graham & Green. Industrial and angular in design, the tall chiminea features integrated log storage, as well as a handy integrated rain lid, making it practical as well as stylish. The imposing patio heater boasts an attractive all-over patina that gives it a rich visual texture. It looks every bit a back garden relic from the get-go but it promises to age beautifully over time, too. We loved its simple functionality and its fashionable finish.
Atkin & Thyme’s Primo wood-burning chiminea proved a much-loved talking point on our patio space. It is imposing and contemporary in design but it is practical, too, with its extra height keeping the smoke away from garden party guests. We also loved its handy storage compartment for logs.
