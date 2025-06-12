Summer is on the horizon, and naturally, we’re thinking about al fresco entertaining. We’ve got the garden furniture and the barbecue setup, but, even on the warmest days, our patio space can feel rather nippy once the sun goes down. However, a top-rated chiminea makes for a stylish, functional and versatile outdoor fireplace that bring warmth and ambience to al fresco soirées.

The freestanding, portable heater has its design roots in central America. While many contemporary styles have been given a stark redesign, they all aim to achieve the same result – keeping us toasty warm with a crackling fire, while safely directing smoke up and away.

Most modern designs are crafted from a hard-wearing steel and feature a generously sized and user-friendly opening for fuel. Whether you go traditional or you plump for an imposing contemporary patio piece, your chiminea will require care and maintenance. Some are best covered when not in use, while others are designed to be left out in the elements, gaining a characterful patina over time.

How we tested

We tested a range of outdoor heaters, looking for user-friendly design as well as considering how easily and quickly we could light a fire, how long the fire lasted, and the overall heat (and light) output, depending on the size of the product. We tested each chiminea in terms of sturdiness and weight, quality of craftsmanship and materials, too. We also looked at the overall designs, and whether they offered a big impact on the style front.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ali Howard is an interiors and garden expert. Owing to her years of experience within the industry, she knows the brands that are worth your money – and she’d never recommend a product unless she thought it was worthy of a spot in your space. For this review, she’s tried and tested each and every chiminea to ensure it reaches her high standards.

The best chimineas for 2025 are: