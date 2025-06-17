Best hanging egg chairs that are the perfect addition to your patio

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
For gardens big and small, patios and balconies, these are the cocoons to curl up in this summer and beyond
A stylish statement piece, egg chairs are the ultimate in chic al fresco comfort. These cosy cocoons are one of the most covetable outdoor designs around.
From sleek and modern materials to rustic and traditional designs, this year’s selection of egg chairs has taken the enduring œuf to new heights, with brands serving up comfort as well as striking good looks. Even better still, the once unattainable design is now more affordable than ever.
You need a chair that will last for a long time, so go for weather-resistant materials such as powder-coated steel, UV-protected PE rattan, and innovative shower-proof cushions. Even the swishest chair is useless if it’s uncomfortable, so consider those with plush cushions that offer support as you lounge.
Some models are even big enough for two, making them great for cosy couples, while some forgo the swinging action altogether with a solid standing base that still gives you that luxurious cocooned feel.
Whether you have a large garden, a small patio, or even a compact balcony, our top picks will help you find the best egg chair to transform your outdoor space into a stylish and comfortable retreat.
We tested a range of hanging egg chairs – including some stationary styles – in our back garden, looking for great design and top craftsmanship. With most requiring minimal assembly, we considered how easy each was to put together. We also looked at how well they stood up to the elements, and, most importantly, the comfort factor.
Ali Howard is an expert on all things home and interiors and has reviewed furniture pieces both for indoor and outdoor spaces for The Independent’s product review section, which she has been contributing to since 2019. She draws on years of testing and her broad knowledge of brands to assess and select the very best pieces for every space and budget. Ali will not recommend a piece of furniture unless she believes it’s of a good quality and, ultimately, worth your money.
While most egg chairs are either oval-shaped or perfectly round, this one boasts a delicate tear-drop form. That shaping is echoed in the curvature of the sturdy metal frame, as well as the decorative weave of the basket itself, with a more open design on the top half, and a tighter weave on the bottom offering reassuring support. The Karla boasts seriously plush cushioning, too, with a luxuriously deep seat and back cushion, complete with side padding that gently hugs you while you sit and sway. On a practical note, the egg chair proves brilliantly weather-resistant (despite its attractive pre-weathered look) and boasts removable cushion covers for easy cleaning.
For the past few years, this hanging egg chair has gone out of stock before you can say “sun’s out!”, and with good reason. Crafted from hand-woven poly rattan and supported by a sturdy galvanised steel frame, it ensures both durability and style. Its pale natural colourway brings a sense of serenity to the garden – and that’s before you’ve started sitting in it.
The chair features weather-resistant, removable cushions, allowing for easy maintenance and year-round use. With its corrosion-resistant frame and plush padding, it offers supreme comfort for lazy garden days. This is a perfect blend of practicality and elegance – and it is relatively affordable, too.
The best hanging egg chairs don’t come cheap, but Wilko’s offering is relatively affordable. It boasts a loosely woven basket with a delicate look but a solid and sturdy structure. In charcoal grey, it brings a chic, contemporary feel to a patio space, while the lighter grey cushioning adds to the sense of sophistication.
It proved to be incredibly durable, too, as it is more than capable of standing up to the elements. The cushions are plush but don’t offer any side support, so you may have to get creative and add in some extra scatter cushions. That said, the simple, rectangular pad is handily compact enough to roll up and store away neatly over the winter months.
This ingenious design allows you to enjoy all the benefits of a full-sized hanging egg chair from your balcony. While most are woven in inflexible poly-rattan, this one boasts a clever rope design, allowing it to fold flat. This is very handy even if you have a sizable outdoor space, but you need to store your garden furniture during the colder months.
The natural rattan (and rope) egg chair comes complete with a charcoal-coloured seat cushion, which awards it a chic contemporary twist, while its frame proves sufficiently strong, despite being slimmer in profile than some. No garden? No problem.
If you want to get that cocooned feeling from your garden seating but without the swinging sensation, you’ll love this luxurious furniture piece. This is a generously proportioned double version of Cox & Cox’s popular standing egg chair, so it is ideal for sharing cosy moments. This chair boasts the same elegant diamond lattice weave in a soft taupe hue and is thoughtfully angled for optimal relaxation.
The seat, crafted from waterproof PE rope, is both practical and durable, paired with a sturdy powder-coated aluminium frame for longevity. It includes the cosiest seat and head cushions in cream, offering pillow-soft comfort while being reliably water-repellent, UV-resistant, and quick-drying. The chair seamlessly combines style, comfort and durability, making it a perfect addition to a larger garden. It’s out of stock at Cox & Cox, but available on sale at Atkin and Thyme (was £1149, now £859, atkinandthyme.co.uk).
Dobbies’ Malmo double hanging egg chair adds a touch of romance to the back garden. Designed for two (but extra spacious and luxurious for one), it proves a chic addition to any garden or patio and is designed with ultimate relaxation in mind. The swing seat features a weather-resistant frame and durable steel poles, ensuring long-lasting use. The double poles and hefty springs also ensure the basket is kept perfectly aligned and balanced, even if there is an uneven weight distribution between the two sitters.
We love this one for its contemporary hand-woven synthetic rattan design and its monochrome warm beige colourway. We also love the plush fire-resistant cushions, and you get an extra pair for even more cosy comfort.
Not everyone appreciates the swinging, bobbing motion of a hanging egg chair, which is why we’ve included this design-led beauty in our round-up. The chair is an interesting take on the classic egg chair, with a cocooning structure, woven rope design, and mid-century-inspired angled wooden legs. Suffice to say, it looks the part indoors as much as it does in pride of place on the patio. We love its hooded, angular structure, which gives you a cosy spot to enjoy uninterrupted solitude in the sunshine. One of the best features, however, is its extra-plush cushioning in a contrasting light grey – we were hard-pushed to get out of this one once we’d sunk into it.
Forming part of the brand’s wider Amelie range, this egg chair boasts a lovely craft-driven aesthetic thanks to its loosely woven criss-cross design. There’s no mistaking the distinctive oval shape, which offers a truly inviting and relaxing spot in the garden. Boasting all-weather properties, the egg chair is made from a man-made (but impressively realistic) rattan, while the frame is crafted from hardwearing steel. This one features particularly plush cushioning on all sides, ensuring you’re kept perfectly snug as you swing.
Stationary egg chairs feel a little bit excessive – why not simply buy a standard garden chair if you’re not going to swing? But this is precisely why we love Habitat’s Kora. Featuring a sturdy steel frame in a hardwearing rattan-effect weave, and with plush, extra-high cushioning, this is a statement seat for a patio.
In black, it offers dark drama and a chic, contemporary feel, while its stately, enveloping form gives it a throne-like quality. You’ll be fighting off housemates or family members for this coveted seat, which is reliably stable, weather-proof and perfectly comfy.
We loved the Atkin & Thyme Karla rattan egg chair for its plush cushioning, luxuriously deep seat and weather-proof materials. For a great alternative to a hanging egg chair, if you don’t like the motion, try the halvrebene lounge chair from JYSK.
