Best hanging egg chairs that are the perfect addition to your patio

A stylish statement piece, egg chairs are the ultimate in chic al fresco comfort. These cosy cocoons are one of the most covetable outdoor designs around.

From sleek and modern materials to rustic and traditional designs, this year’s selection of egg chairs has taken the enduring œuf to new heights, with brands serving up comfort as well as striking good looks. Even better still, the once unattainable design is now more affordable than ever.

You need a chair that will last for a long time, so go for weather-resistant materials such as powder-coated steel, UV-protected PE rattan, and innovative shower-proof cushions. Even the swishest chair is useless if it’s uncomfortable, so consider those with plush cushions that offer support as you lounge.

Some models are even big enough for two, making them great for cosy couples, while some forgo the swinging action altogether with a solid standing base that still gives you that luxurious cocooned feel.

Whether you have a large garden, a small patio, or even a compact balcony, our top picks will help you find the best egg chair to transform your outdoor space into a stylish and comfortable retreat.

How we tested

For this review, we sat in seats for every outdoor space ( Ali Howard )

We tested a range of hanging egg chairs – including some stationary styles – in our back garden, looking for great design and top craftsmanship. With most requiring minimal assembly, we considered how easy each was to put together. We also looked at how well they stood up to the elements, and, most importantly, the comfort factor.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ali Howard is an expert on all things home and interiors and has reviewed furniture pieces both for indoor and outdoor spaces for The Independent’s product review section, which she has been contributing to since 2019. She draws on years of testing and her broad knowledge of brands to assess and select the very best pieces for every space and budget. Ali will not recommend a piece of furniture unless she believes it’s of a good quality and, ultimately, worth your money.

The best hanging egg chairs for 2025 are: