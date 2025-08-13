7 best bread makers for delicious homemade loaves, from sourdough to gluten-free

Whether you like yours topped with avocado, slivers of salami, or simply slathered with golden butter, few foods hit the spot like freshly baked bread. But unless you live next door to a bakery – or you’ve spent years honing your sourdough recipe – fresh, quality bread can be hard to find, and often pricey.

That’s where the best bread makers can help. These handy kitchen appliances can help you create deliciously fresh (and additive-free) bread with little effort. With the touch of a button, the best bread machines can take the guesswork out of the baking process, as you’re pretty much guaranteed to have a great loaf every time. That’s because the best bread machines control the kneading, proving and baking processes, and all with the utmost precision – some even use sensors to adjust temperatures and timings according to environmental conditions.

Purists may turn their noses up at such aids, but they can be real gamechangers for novice bakers and those looking for a quick and easy way to get their freshly baked bread fix. There’s plenty of room for experimentation, too – you can often use bread machines to make a base dough for pizzas, bao buns, doughnuts or bagels, then do the shaping and baking yourself. Meanwhile, the range of different types and flavours of bread means you can switch things up as much as you like.

Plus, even the simplest machines can usually be used to make jams and cakes as well as bread, while some of the more elaborate models can even make yoghurt or defrost food for you.

My favourite was the Panasonic mini bread maker, but I tested a few other machines that might be better suited to your home. If you’re ready for a slice of the action, keep scrolling for my pick of the best bread machines for 2025.

How I tested

I made a range of loaves during testing ( Alicia Miller/The Independent )

Every bread machine included here was tested in my kitchen at home, using recipes and instructions provided by the manufacturer. In each case, I made the machine’s standard white sandwich bread loaf, using identical ingredients: supermarket brand flour, tap water, dried yeast, salt and – when called for by the instructions – butter and milk powder. In the event the machine had unique specialist settings, I tested these separately (for example, the Panasonic 30 machine’s sourdough function).

Each bread maker was rated on the following criteria:

Quality of bread: Of course, this was the most important factor – I looked for machines that create delicious loaves with minimal fuss.

Of course, this was the most important factor – I looked for machines that create delicious loaves with minimal fuss. Ease of cleaning: No one wants to spend hours scrubbing myriad components, so easy cleanup was also assessed.

No one wants to spend hours scrubbing myriad components, so easy cleanup was also assessed. Noise levels: How noisy the machines were while kneading dough was also a consideration.

How noisy the machines were while kneading dough was also a consideration. Value for money: Overall, I looked for machines that provided good results and a decent range of functions, without breaking the bank.

