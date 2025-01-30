10 best induction pans for efficient and expert cooking

There's no set recipe when it comes to what constitutes the best induction pans. The answer hinges on exactly how you run your kitchen and the meals you tend to make. How much food do you need it to hold? Do you need a pan that can go in the oven? And, are you looking for just one pan, to replace an old one, or a full-blown set (we’ve included both options in this review)?

But there are some non-negotiables. For instance, the base should be flat, to achieve maximum contact with the hob, for even cooking and optimum energy efficiency. It should also be thick enough that food won’t stick to the bottom and burn. It should respond speedily to changing temperatures on the hob, and if it says it’s non-stick, it should live up to that promise. It should be robustly constructed, as, with all kitchen essentials, longevity is key when it comes to value for money.

Happily, our testing showed there are lots of options at different price points that meet all of those requirements. However, the old saying that ‘you get what you pay for’ holds true with induction pans. In our experience, pans with higher price points, made from high-quality 18/10 stainless steel or enamelled cast iron, were generally more robustly constructed and likely to outlast lower-priced options.

We were very pleasantly surprised by the aluminium pans we tested, which had the advantage of being particularly lightweight, too (it’s worth noting not all aluminium pans work on induction hobs, and need either a magnetised base or a layer of iron in the base to work with the technology, so, always check product details before you buy).

There is a continuing debate around non-stick pans and the presence of potentially harmful PFOA and PFAS chemicals in the coating, although it appears the jury is still out on the matter. However, many brands are now proudly stating their pans are PFOA- and PFAS-free, so, it’s worth doing some research before you buy. There is also competition between Teflon and ceramic coatings, as to which is the most effective and durable. Although our favourite non-stick pan in this review was ceramic coated, all of the non-stick pans we tested performed very well, so the choice may come down simply to personal preference.

How we tested

We cooked with all the pans several times, to see how well they performed in terms of even heat distribution, versatility (including if they were oven-safe), ease, comfort of handling and, if applicable, how well the non-stick coating performed. We assessed them in terms of the robustness of their construction, weight and how easy they were to store (for the pan sets, we judged them on whether or not they were stackable). We also hand-washed every pan, to assess how easy they were to clean, as well as checking if they were dishwasher safe.

Why you can trust us

With more than 15 years of experience as a food and drink writer, Andy Lynes has reviewed restaurants, shared foodie recommendations, and tried and tested the best culinary buys worth having in your kitchen, including electric hand mixers and pressure cookers. Andy also lectures at Leith's School of Food and Wine and was a Masterchef semi-finalist, so he certainly knows a thing or two about pans.

The best induction pans for 2025 are: