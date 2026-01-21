There’s no denying the always pan 2.0 is beautiful, with a matte design akin to something you might find in a gallery rather than something you would use to fry an egg. This 2.0 iteration is made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled aluminum, too.

Like the possible pan, it’s deep enough to boil a hefty portion of pasta, plus you can use the strainer to steam, and strain pasta straight from the pan (more on that later). It’s also now oven-safe up to 230C – unlike the original model – so, I baked breaded cauliflower, roasted miso aubergine, and turned a cheesy tomato pasta into a crispy pasta bake without reaching for a separate baking dish.

One of the major differences between the two pans is size. The possible pan has a 3.8l capacity, which makes it the bigger beast of the two, while the always pan (2.46l) is better suited to smaller spaces and cooking for one. What’s more, when you compare with the strainers and lids included, it’s much lighter and easier to manoeuvre around the kitchen with one hand.

The always pan is smaller (2.46l) than the possible pan (3.8l) (The Independent )

Our Place uses a ceramic non-stick coating, which it says is toxin-free, made without PTFE, PFOA, and any other PFAS, which are potentially harmful chemicals. It’s also lead- and cadmium-free. Using oil should help with maintaining this coating, and I found that a spoonful really helps the non-stick quality, with food slipping around the pan as if on a layer of air, but, even without oil, my pancakes and tofu didn’t end up cemented to the pan.

While some users of the original always pan have complained the non-stick surface becomes less effective over time, Our Place claims the new coating on the 2.0 will last 50 per cent longer. With that said, if you want to keep the coating in good nick, be prepared to follow the brand’s instructions. These include cooking with low to medium heat, which, for me, felt limiting; avoiding metal utensils, and making sure there’s something in the pan before heating it. If you see yourself straying from these suggestions often, I would recommend opting for alternative cookware, as I’ve found there can be some burnt-on residue left on the pan and more sticking when cooking on higher heat.

Beyond non-stick abilities, there’s plenty to be said for this pan’s practicality. The rounded shape fits the curve of the spatula well, which made it easy to scrape and stir around as I cooked, while sauce and porridge was easy to serve from the pan’s tapered pour spouts, which double as steam vents while cooking.

The lid and the angular pan handle are easy to grasp but beware when holding the handle near to the pan bowl, as this does get hot. I also thought it was slightly strange that the small handle on the other side of the pan isn’t heat-proof. But the notch on the handle for nestling the spatula in between stirs is genius for preventing pasta sauce splotches on the countertop.

I wasn’t convinced by the functionality of boiling with the colander inside the pan, which is a criticism that applies to both pans, as you still then have a dripping colander and a pan full of water to deal with. However, it’s helpful for pouring plain pasta straight onto your plate, and I did really like using it as a steamer. One minor annoyance is that the basket needs to be lifted with gloves or the spatula (slightly precarious), as its metal handles are inside the pan and will be hot.

However, I really like the beechwood spatula, which, despite not being dishwasher-proof, was easy enough to clean with soap and water. And, really, one less plastic thing in the world is no bad thing. The same goes for the pan itself – it can’t go in the dishwasher, but even charred remains and next-day pasta sauce simply melt away with some warm soapy water.