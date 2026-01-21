Our Place always pan 2.0 vs Ninja possible pan: Which all-in-one cookware should you buy?
I’ve put the two non-stick rivals head to head
Possibly the chicest piece of cookware I own, Our Place’s always pan took the internet by storm when it launched a few years ago. Essentially a deep non-stick frying pan that also boils, steams, strains and more, it can replace a range of other pots and pans. Since an upgrade to the design in 2023, the latest version is oven-friendly, too. Plus, the always pan has a non-toxic coating, which is one of its major selling points.
Since the always pan first launched, other big-name brands have offered their own take on multifunctional cookware (see IndyBest’s review of M&S’s £30 all-in-one saucepan). In 2022, kitchen essentials big-hitter and air fryer aficionado Ninja brought us the possible pan, which boasts nine cooking functions as well as a tough “zerostick” coating.
While the Our Place and Ninja pans are very different to look at, they boast similar cooking versatility and cost roughly the same. So in a bid to find out which one is worth having in your kitchen, I put them head to head.
I’ve been using these pans in my kitchen for a couple of years now, so they’ve well and truly been put through their paces. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict on each.
How I tested
I’ve been using these pans in my kitchen since 2023. I’ve cooked a variety of foods and dishes, such as vegan burgers, pan-seared tofu, pasta bake, spaghetti bolognese, stir frys and more. I made a note of how the pans performed when it came to cooking speeds and quality, non-stick abilities and general functionality. You can find a more in-depth look at my testing criteria at the end of this article.
1Our Place always pan 2.0
- Best For style
- Colourways Six
- Material Post-consumer recycled aluminium
- Non-stick coating type Silicon dioxide (ceramic non-stick)
- Oven-safe Yes, up to 230C
- Dishwasher-safe No
- Why we love it
- Looks great
- Toxin-free
- Tapered pour spouts
There’s no denying the always pan 2.0 is beautiful, with a matte design akin to something you might find in a gallery rather than something you would use to fry an egg. This 2.0 iteration is made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled aluminum, too.
Like the possible pan, it’s deep enough to boil a hefty portion of pasta, plus you can use the strainer to steam, and strain pasta straight from the pan (more on that later). It’s also now oven-safe up to 230C – unlike the original model – so, I baked breaded cauliflower, roasted miso aubergine, and turned a cheesy tomato pasta into a crispy pasta bake without reaching for a separate baking dish.
One of the major differences between the two pans is size. The possible pan has a 3.8l capacity, which makes it the bigger beast of the two, while the always pan (2.46l) is better suited to smaller spaces and cooking for one. What’s more, when you compare with the strainers and lids included, it’s much lighter and easier to manoeuvre around the kitchen with one hand.
Our Place uses a ceramic non-stick coating, which it says is toxin-free, made without PTFE, PFOA, and any other PFAS, which are potentially harmful chemicals. It’s also lead- and cadmium-free. Using oil should help with maintaining this coating, and I found that a spoonful really helps the non-stick quality, with food slipping around the pan as if on a layer of air, but, even without oil, my pancakes and tofu didn’t end up cemented to the pan.
While some users of the original always pan have complained the non-stick surface becomes less effective over time, Our Place claims the new coating on the 2.0 will last 50 per cent longer. With that said, if you want to keep the coating in good nick, be prepared to follow the brand’s instructions. These include cooking with low to medium heat, which, for me, felt limiting; avoiding metal utensils, and making sure there’s something in the pan before heating it. If you see yourself straying from these suggestions often, I would recommend opting for alternative cookware, as I’ve found there can be some burnt-on residue left on the pan and more sticking when cooking on higher heat.
Beyond non-stick abilities, there’s plenty to be said for this pan’s practicality. The rounded shape fits the curve of the spatula well, which made it easy to scrape and stir around as I cooked, while sauce and porridge was easy to serve from the pan’s tapered pour spouts, which double as steam vents while cooking.
The lid and the angular pan handle are easy to grasp but beware when holding the handle near to the pan bowl, as this does get hot. I also thought it was slightly strange that the small handle on the other side of the pan isn’t heat-proof. But the notch on the handle for nestling the spatula in between stirs is genius for preventing pasta sauce splotches on the countertop.
I wasn’t convinced by the functionality of boiling with the colander inside the pan, which is a criticism that applies to both pans, as you still then have a dripping colander and a pan full of water to deal with. However, it’s helpful for pouring plain pasta straight onto your plate, and I did really like using it as a steamer. One minor annoyance is that the basket needs to be lifted with gloves or the spatula (slightly precarious), as its metal handles are inside the pan and will be hot.
However, I really like the beechwood spatula, which, despite not being dishwasher-proof, was easy enough to clean with soap and water. And, really, one less plastic thing in the world is no bad thing. The same goes for the pan itself – it can’t go in the dishwasher, but even charred remains and next-day pasta sauce simply melt away with some warm soapy water.
2Ninja foodi 9-in-1 possible pan
- Best For practical and robust design
- Colourways Four
- Material Forged aluminium
- Non-stick coating type “Zerostick” plasma ceramic
- Oven-safe Yes, up to 260C
- Dishwasher-safe Yes
- Why we love it
- Capacious
- Low maintenance
- Take note
- Not free from PFAS
- Handle and lid handle aren’t heat-proof
With a sleek glass lid and forged aluminium body in a handful of earthy colourways, Ninja’s take on multipurpose cookware looks as premium as it does functional. It covers the same cooking functions as the always pan, but it can handle higher temperatures in the oven, as it’s oven-safe up to 260C.
It may be the larger model but, when you remove the colander and the lid from the equation, it doesn’t really feel much heavier in your hand. It’s a nice luxury having extra room to move your food around (or for cooking different things at once). The obvious downfall here is you will need more liquid to fill the pan, which is annoying if you’re only boiling one portion of pasta. On the other side of that coin, it’s ideal for big batches and family meals.
I wouldn’t be able to tell you whether Ninja’s “zerostick” non-stick cooking surface is 20 times more durable than traditional non-stick pans (as stated on the brand’s website) but what I can tell you is it performed brilliantly, whether or not I was cooking with oil – pancakes, vegan sausages and more were a non-stick zone.
The pan contains no lead or cadmium, and it’s also free from potentially toxic PFOA, although, this is standard across non-stick cookware being made now. It is worth noting the possible pan isn’t billed as being free from PFAS, and as there’s some debate around using PFAS for non-stick pans, you may want to look into this to decide where you stand.
One thing that immediately appealed to me was how low-maintenance this pan is. You don’t need to be wary when cooking without any oil and it’s been designed for high heats, so you can sauté, sizzle and sear to your heart’s content.
Putting it in the dishwasher is all good, so there’s no careful scrubbing required, and even using metal utensils has been given the green light, so you can whisk sauces in there. I have good faith that it should last, too, given it’s covered by a 10-year replacement guarantee – Our Place only offers a three-year warranty.
Little design features mean this just feels very functional, too. I like that it has a glass lid – the glass is going to mist up but it’s nice to have a rough idea of what’s going on. Like the always pan, it features two pour spouts that double as steam vents, and I like that you can rest the spatula on the lid’s handle. The steel handle on the pan isn’t heat-proof, though, while the handle on the lid does get hot after cooking for some time.
With a bigger pan comes a bigger colander, and this was great for washing a big load of vegetables. Meanwhile, perfect for flipping and scraping around the side of the pan with its curved edge, the spatula’s wide surface is great for both cooking and serving.
Our Place always pan vs Ninja possible pan – which one is best?
Made from post-consumer recycled aluminium, the always pan 2.0 is a beautiful bit of cookware. There’s also a certain satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface, and it could be the more sensible choice if you’re cooking for one or two people.
However, it was the Ninja possible pan’s practicality that solidified it as my favourite, with details such as the handles on the strainer and the resting spot for the spatula being easy to access, and the appeal of the transparent lid.
When it comes to the cooking performance of these two pans, I really struggled to see a difference, as both were quick to heat up and cook a variety of foods, although, at a push, I think the Ninja’s non-stick performance was better, particularly when I was cooking with higher heats. If you’ll be cooking with high heats a lot of the time, or you don’t like to use oil, I wouldn’t recommend the always pan. That being said, the always pan is the only pan of the two billing itself as PFAS-free, which for some shoppers may be non-negotiable – but it’s worth doing your own research before you decide.
The always pan 2.0 does claim to be more durable than the original, but given that the Ninja possible pan can handle metal utensils and high heat, it seems to be more equipped to deal with the bumps, scrapes and conditions that come with everyday cooking.
How I tested the Our Place always pan and Ninja possible pan
- Cooking speeds and quality: I compared how long it took for the pans to heat up, and paid attention to whether foods cooked quickly and evenly.
- Non-stick results: I assessed how seamlessly different foods moved around the surface of each pan, and noted whether they left any charred areas that were difficult to clean. The always pan instructions state you should be cooking on a low to medium heat, to retain good non-stick results, so I factored this in to the overall practicality of using the pan day to day.
- Cleaning: I noted whether the pans could be put in the dishwasher and, when they were washed by hand, how effortlessly baked-on food could be removed.
- Functionality: I used both pans across all the cooking methods for which they've been designed, and noted how use-friendly the designs are, factoring in features such as spatula placement, and any general points, such as how easy it was to lift the strainers from the pan. I also compared how much room the pans take up while in use or when being stored.
- Appearance: I compared the look and feel of the pans, from colourway choices to overall design.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
The Independent’s shopping section, IndyBest, is dedicated to bringing readers reviews that help find the best products for their money. With more than four years experience reviewing for IndyBest, Lois Borny is well versed in the brands to know (and avoid). She tested the Our Place always pan and Ninja possible pan extensively in her own kitchen, to bring you her honest opinions about how both pans fare under real-world conditions.
