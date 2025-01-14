When it comes to the most trusty tools in our culinary arsenal, a decent frying pan is a must. Whether you’re partial to whipping up healthy omlettes, a tasty fry-up or fluffy pancakes, there’s very little they can’t do – buy the right one, and they’ll come in handy for everything from curry to coq au vin.

Not every frying pan sizzles the same though. First and foremost, make sure it’s suitable for the kind of hob you have – if you have an induction hob, the pan needs to be designed for one or it simply won’t work. You’ll be able to get the most out of a pan that can handle various cooking techniques with different foods, from sautéing to searing and even braising, while some pans can go in the oven, grill or even the barbecue.

There are all sorts of frying pans available to buy but most fall into three main categories. Cast iron pans will last a lifetime and are excellent at retaining heat but need a little care to clean properly and keep seasoned. They also tend to be heavy to use. Stainless steel pans are lighter and extremely durable so often used in professional kitchens but it can be difficult to stop food from sticking to them. Finally, non-stick pans are the most commonly used and are very easy to cook with and clean, but are unlikely to last as long as iron or stainless steel pans.

If you do choose a non-stick pan, be wary of using metal utensils while cooking, even if it says you can. They can scratch the surface and damage the non-stick coating, shortening its lifespan. Avoid the dishwasher too as this can wear the non-stick coating away. The slippery surface will mean the pan is easy to hand wash anyway and food should slide off in moments. Beware of very cheap non-stick pans which will have a thin surface that will quickly wear away and need replacing.

Finally, buy the right size pan for your needs. Most come in a range of sizes between 20cm and 30cm, but the smallest won’t deliver a decent-sized pancake and the biggest is unnecessary if you live alone. Choose wisely and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without this hard-working kitchen essential.

How we tested the best non-stick frying pans

open image in gallery Some of the pans that we tested for this review ( Siobhan Grogan )

We used all these pans in our kitchen to find the one we’d turn to for every meal. For each one, we cooked a variety of dishes including steak, pancakes and of course, the quintessential fry up. We judged how evenly each pan cooked our food, how well any non-stick surfaces cleaned and how good the food tasted at the end. We also considered how heavy the pan was, how much oil we needed to use when cooking with it and how easy it was to clean afterwards to determine which one was truly the perfect pan.

The best frying pans for 2025 are: