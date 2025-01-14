Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From cast iron to cult classic cookware, these are the tried and tested pans you need in your kitchen
When it comes to the most trusty tools in our culinary arsenal, a decent frying pan is a must. Whether you’re partial to whipping up healthy omlettes, a tasty fry-up or fluffy pancakes, there’s very little they can’t do – buy the right one, and they’ll come in handy for everything from curry to coq au vin.
Not every frying pan sizzles the same though. First and foremost, make sure it’s suitable for the kind of hob you have – if you have an induction hob, the pan needs to be designed for one or it simply won’t work. You’ll be able to get the most out of a pan that can handle various cooking techniques with different foods, from sautéing to searing and even braising, while some pans can go in the oven, grill or even the barbecue.
There are all sorts of frying pans available to buy but most fall into three main categories. Cast iron pans will last a lifetime and are excellent at retaining heat but need a little care to clean properly and keep seasoned. They also tend to be heavy to use. Stainless steel pans are lighter and extremely durable so often used in professional kitchens but it can be difficult to stop food from sticking to them. Finally, non-stick pans are the most commonly used and are very easy to cook with and clean, but are unlikely to last as long as iron or stainless steel pans.
If you do choose a non-stick pan, be wary of using metal utensils while cooking, even if it says you can. They can scratch the surface and damage the non-stick coating, shortening its lifespan. Avoid the dishwasher too as this can wear the non-stick coating away. The slippery surface will mean the pan is easy to hand wash anyway and food should slide off in moments. Beware of very cheap non-stick pans which will have a thin surface that will quickly wear away and need replacing.
Finally, buy the right size pan for your needs. Most come in a range of sizes between 20cm and 30cm, but the smallest won’t deliver a decent-sized pancake and the biggest is unnecessary if you live alone. Choose wisely and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without this hard-working kitchen essential.
We used all these pans in our kitchen to find the one we’d turn to for every meal. For each one, we cooked a variety of dishes including steak, pancakes and of course, the quintessential fry up. We judged how evenly each pan cooked our food, how well any non-stick surfaces cleaned and how good the food tasted at the end. We also considered how heavy the pan was, how much oil we needed to use when cooking with it and how easy it was to clean afterwards to determine which one was truly the perfect pan.
Every kitchen needs a reliable non-stick frying pan, but swerving metal utensils during cooking can be annoying. Luckily, Ninja has delivered a non-stick pan that not only doesn’t need any oil to cook but is also strong enough to withstand any utensil.
To create brand’s zerostick coating, it fuses plasma ceramic particles to the surface of the pan, creating a textured cooking surface that is scratch-resistant, lead- and cadmium-free and dishwasher-safe. We haven’t really got a clue how it works, but we’re seriously impressed.
Cooking results are nothing short of outstanding. The pan delivers a perfectly even heat, so everything cooks at the same time, and we ditched the oil completely when making some dishes, yet food never stuck to the bottom or burned. Our steak was beautifully seared, while the pan’s high sides make it perfect for chilli or risotto, however, it is a little deep for pancakes. It’s also heavier than the average non-stick pan, so anyone who struggles with mobility may find it too hefty, but the smooth metal handle is a delight to use otherwise. We reckon it’s a genuine frying phenomenon.
Proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a pan that does the job right, this Progress pan can be used on induction hobs, is safe for metal utensils and yet somehow costs less than £20. Though it can’t be used in the oven, we really liked its soft touch, non-slip handle and, while pleasingly weighty, is not too heavy to move around the kitchen comfortably. Call us shallow but we were also partial to the slight glitter effect on the non-stick coating too.
Forged aluminium means this pan is durable and heats nice and evenly. Our pancake cooked perfectly but was also easy to toss, thanks to the fantastic non-stick surface. Yet the pan is also deep enough to cope with curries and stir fries without spilling over the side. Really, it’s everything you could want in a pan, at a great price.
Let’s face it, washing up is the worst part of cooking. Any pan that you can sling in the dishwasher gets a thumbs-up from us but it’s not always a good idea to wash cheaper non-stick pans that way, even if it says you can. This premium pan from Smeg is designed and manufactured in Italy and will stay in good nick even if you can’t be bothered to hand wash it.
It’s available in black, cream or red and it looks great in the kitchen but it’s not all style over substance. It’s also light enough to lift easily, can be used on every type of hob and in the oven and has a comfortable stainless steel handle that feels great to use (and looks even better). The non-stick PTFE coating is excellent and the pancakes we made slid right out on the plate. The pan has lower sides than some so may not be the best choice for anyone who loves to batch cook curries and stews but otherwise, it will be a cookware classic in any kitchen.
Loved by the likes of Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey, this is the must-have cookware that proved even a frying pan can go viral. Unsurprisingly for a pan with its own TikTok hashtag, it looks gorgeous straight from the box. It comes in a range of colours, all of which we’d happily leave out accidentally-on-purpose to show off. It looks as if it’s made of cast iron but it’s actually all post-consumer recycled aluminium – which means you won’t need the strength of 10 bodybuilders to move it around. Plus, this newer version can also go in the oven unlike the original model – the least you can expect at this price.
It’s a cinch to use with nifty additions including a spout for pouring sauces, an integrated spoon rest for the included beechwood spatula and even a metal steamer basket that we loved for cooking vegetables and even pasta – though beware the handle does get hot. We also loved the ceramic non-stick coating which is made without toxic materials and is a dream to cook with as everything from scrambled eggs to chicken breasts slip around the pan without sticking. Best of all, it’s deeper than the average frying pan so is ideal for cooking casseroles – we even used it to roast a small whole chicken to perfection (even if we do say so ourselves).
Okay, we know that no one really needs a pan just for pancakes but if you make them regularly and have the space to store it, this is definitely a nice to have. If you’ve ever struggled to flip a pancake in a deeper frying pan, this will definitely be a breakfast game-changer. Of course, it’s worth noting that it’s also ideal for cooking items such as tortillas and even omelettes, but the shallow sides won’t work with anything in a sauce.
It works fantastically well otherwise. The handle stays cool even when cooking pancakes at a high temperature, it’s extremely easy to clean and has a solid and surprisingly weighty base that ensures even heat distribution for golden pancakes with no burnt (or raw) bits every time. The non-stick ceramic coating makes flipping a breeze too – much to the delight of our children – so it can be Pancake Day every weekend with this pan.
Using a stainless steel pan is the fastest way to feel like you’re in a professional kitchen – even if you only know how to fry an egg. Luckily with this pan, you can avoid the usual stainless steel pitfall of food sticking fast to the surface as it has a quality PFOA-free non-stick coating that makes it super-simple to cook with.
Dishwasher, oven and grill safe, it has a slightly curved wishbone shape handle that makes it very comfortable to hold and we loved the fact that the solid base won’t eventually warp on an induction hob as some cheaper mesh bases do. At nearly 6cm deep, it can easily handle a decent-sized bolognese but it’s shallow enough to flip omelettes and pancakes without risking them sticking. A great – if pricey - addition to any kitchen.
Buy a decent frying pan and it will last for years, making it more sustainable than many household products. But choose this Kuhn Rikon pan and you can feel even better about your cookware. It’s made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium sourced from Europe and is produced in Switzerland with up to 95 per cent less energy than traditional aluminium pans.
Like some of the most expensive frying pans we tested, the non-stick coating is slightly textured as it’s reinforced with ceramic particles. We did need to use a little more oil than with some other non-stick pans but it retained heat so well, we also found that we could cook on a lower temperature than normal. This meant we were saving energy, and makes this pan ideal for slower cooking and simmering rather than sautéing. Perfect for cooking with a clean conscience.
Non-stick pans are great for whipping up a quick fry-up, but serious cooking needs a pan that means business. This one will impress anyone who comes into your kitchen. It looks as good as a frying pan can, made of shiny uncoated three-ply stainless steel with the Le Creuset name imprinted on the helper handle.
Given how heavy the same brand’s casserole pots are, we expected this pan to be extra weighty too but it was surprisingly manageable, while the smooth stainless steel handle is a joy to use too. Without a non-stick coating, we did find food stuck a little when we first used it, and we definitely ended up using a little more oil than we would have preferred, but there’s also no chance it will warp or scratch. Still, this is a lovely-looking pan that feels like a real treat to use.
Chefs may love stainless steel pans but, let’s be honest, they weigh a ton. If you have wrist or shoulder issues or simply don’t feel like tackling a weight-lifting session every time you cook dinner, this forged aluminium pan is a dream.
Made by the UK’s oldest housewares brand, it’s blissfully light and easy to manoeuvre, with a soft touch TPR bakelite handle that’s suitable for all hobs – but not the oven. The megastone non-stick coating is excellent too – we cooked an entire fry-up without using any oil at all, while we only added a drop to cook chicken breasts and salmon fillets.
Amazingly, for this price, it’s even suitable for metal utensils, though it will probably last longer if you give them a miss. It’s worth being a little more careful when using induction hobs, too, as these get to very high temperatures very quickly, which can eventually damage the mesh metal base commonly used on more reasonably priced pans like this.
If you prefer to buy products that last, the good news is this pan will likely outlive you. Samuel Groves has been making quality cookware since 1817 and this hand-cast pan is made from 70 per cent recycled material in Birmingham. It arrives fully seasoned and ready to use and will work anywhere – even on the barbecue or an open fire. Over time, it should develop a natural patina, which will make the pan virtually non-stick without any chemicals too.
We expected this pan to be a whizz at searing steaks – and they certainly were among the best we’ve ever eaten. However, we were also pleasantly surprised to find it worked for other food, including top-notch bacon and even sliced halloumi. Obviously, it’s no good at cooking an omelette but this pan is sure to delight any true chef who will be desperate to try it out. Just a word of warning: as you’d expect, it’s exceptionally heavy and we couldn’t actually lift it using just one hand, so it might not suit everyone.
Joseph Joseph somehow manages to redesign everything ergonomically for maximum efficiency. This non-stick wok has collapsible handles on both sides meaning despite its size, it fits snugly in the cupboard and the dishwasher.
Frying is a breeze as the non-toxic ceramic coating evenly cooks everything from steak to vegetables and a perfectly cooked fried egg slides straight off onto the plate.
This pan is dishwasher safe - and has held up well so far - but handwashing is recommended by the brand to preserve the coating for longer. The pan is made with aluminium body and stainless steel handles that overall is quite heavy.
Not all non-stick frying pans are made equal, so, before you commit to buying one, check to see if it's safe to put in a dishwasher.
If it’s not, you’ll need to hand wash it to keep it clean, using mild soap with a brush or sponge and warm water to gently clean the surface.
Avoid using scouring pads, as they can scratch and remove the non-stick coating, rendering the pan useless. Harsh detergent and water that’s boiling can cause the coating to deteriorate, too.
The non-stick coating of your pan may, well, stick for numerous reasons, including the use of high heat and aerosol cooking sprays, which can cause food build-up and damage. You can preserve the non-stick coating by using medium heat to cook, using olive oil, peanut oil or other non-aerosol oils to cook, as well as using warm soapy water after every use, so food residue won’t build up.
Generally, non-stick cookware has been coated with a material called polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), commonly known as Teflon. First made in the 1930s, Teflon provides a non-stick, nonreactive, low-friction surface, making it easy to use and easy to clean. Teflon, back then, was made with a chemical called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which has since been linked with types of cancer and health concerns. However, today, all Teflon products are PFOA-free, so it’s fine to get cooking.
We were really impressed with the high quality of all these frying pans and all would be a valuable addition to any kitchen. However, if you’re looking for a non-stick pan that will last, needs little to no oil when cooking and can even be used in the oven, you won’t be disappointed by the Ninja zerostick stainless steel 30cm frying pan. The Kuhn Rikon new life pro frying pan is also a great buy for anyone keen to shop sustainably and still use a pan that will deliver top-notch results.
