18 best fans for 2025: Tried and tested models to help you stay cool

Fan FAQs

Do I need a desk fan or tower fan?

Before buying your fan, we’d recommend thinking about where you’d like it to go and its purpose in your home. Desk fans are much more compact than tower fans and are designed to sit on your work table. This also means they tend to blow air only in a small space, which can be perfect for cooling you down while you work.

Meanwhile, tower fans are better equipped to cool down a whole room, but they take up more space and need to be kept on the floor.

Electric fans vs air conditioners

Put simply, both will keep you cool, but they work quite differently. While electric fans tend to be much more budget-friendly than air conditioners, they aren’t always as powerful.

Electric fans work by moving air around the room, making you feel cooler. Air conditioners, on the other hand, actually cool the temperature of the room, making them a more powerful alternative to the humble electric fan.

Of course, that means the price of an air conditioner will likely be higher than that of a fan. On average, you can expect to pay between £250 and £500 for a portable air conditioner, while a fan could set you back much less – often around £100. You’ll also need to regularly clean dust filters if you opt for aircon.

There is the environmental aspect to consider, too. Air conditioners can be hefty machines that often take up more space and energy in your home. With energy consumption contributing towards climate change, it can be viewed as counterproductive to use more energy to try and keep us cooler.

Is there a fan that blows cold air?

Most fans don’t blow cold air. They simply move air particles around your room faster, making you feel cooler without actually pumping out a cool breeze. If cooler air is what you’re after, a portable air conditioner may be your best option.

Where’s the best place to position a fan in a room?

The million-dollar question. Finding the perfect position for your fan should make at least some difference. We put the question to Duux’s brand manager, Chloe King. She recommends: “When the outside temperature is cooler than the inside temperature, try putting the fan in front of an open window, to blow cool air from outside into the room.”

Similarly, when choosing a particular model, King noted: “Air circulation is key, so, consider a fan that oscillates both horizontally and vertically.” Finally, she recommends opting for a fan that is adaptable and portable, so it “can be effortlessly changed from full to table height, allowing for greater flexibility between rooms and positions”.

Does putting ice in front of a fan work?

It may not do the job as well as an air conditioner, but putting ice in front of a fan can really blow cooler air around your room. It works by chilling the air that your fan blows out, which will circulate a cooler breeze.

What are the most common types of fan?

Tower fans: These tall, thin fans have an oscillating cooling device stretching vertically. They are good for cooling down a whole room while taking up very little floor space.

These tall, thin fans have an oscillating cooling device stretching vertically. They are good for cooling down a whole room while taking up very little floor space. Stand or pedestal fan: These floor fans feature a traditional cooling unit that sits on an adjustable stand. Many allow you to direct the airflow to where it’s needed.

These floor fans feature a traditional cooling unit that sits on an adjustable stand. Many allow you to direct the airflow to where it’s needed. Desk fan: These compact styles are designed to sit straight on your tabletop and offer short-range, directional airflow for personal cooling. They are both space and cost-efficient.

These compact styles are designed to sit straight on your tabletop and offer short-range, directional airflow for personal cooling. They are both space and cost-efficient. Handheld fan: Great for travelling, you can slip these battery-operated fans into your pocket or handbag and bring them out as required.

Great for travelling, you can slip these battery-operated fans into your pocket or handbag and bring them out as required. Ceiling fan: These fans, consisting of a rotating blade that hangs from the ceiling, circulate air at different speeds whenever required. Great for those who want a more permanent option.

These fans, consisting of a rotating blade that hangs from the ceiling, circulate air at different speeds whenever required. Great for those who want a more permanent option. Bladeless fan: Available as freestanding or desk varieties, these new-age fans work with an electric motor that pulls in air through small vents in the base, then forces it upwards and out at high speeds through the circular ring above. Good for efficiency, modern looks and safety.

What features should I look out for?

Oscillating: Instead of focusing the air in a single direction, oscillating fans sweep the airflow across the room. Some fans give you the option of different oscillation patterns and speeds.

Instead of focusing the air in a single direction, oscillating fans sweep the airflow across the room. Some fans give you the option of different oscillation patterns and speeds. Speed settings: Most fans have at least three settings, so you can adjust the amount of cool air you get, with some offering significantly more.

Most fans have at least three settings, so you can adjust the amount of cool air you get, with some offering significantly more. Adjustable height and angle: This is particularly useful if the fan doesn’t have oscillating capabilities.

This is particularly useful if the fan doesn’t have oscillating capabilities. Timer: A programmable timer enables you to set your fan to start and stop running at certain times – great if you want to come back to a cool house after work.

A programmable timer enables you to set your fan to start and stop running at certain times – great if you want to come back to a cool house after work. Auto shut-off: A useful safety feature, particularly if you’re likely to fall asleep with the fan running.

A useful safety feature, particularly if you’re likely to fall asleep with the fan running. Remote control: A great solution if you don’t want to get up to change the speed or set the timer.

A great solution if you don’t want to get up to change the speed or set the timer. Noise output: While some people can easily ignore the white noise of a fan, others find it highly irritating, especially in bedrooms, so you might want to look for a model designed to be quiet.

While some people can easily ignore the white noise of a fan, others find it highly irritating, especially in bedrooms, so you might want to look for a model designed to be quiet. Size and weight: This is important to consider if you want a fan that is easily transportable and can be stored away in the winter months.

This is important to consider if you want a fan that is easily transportable and can be stored away in the winter months. Built-in heater: Some fans combine heating and cooling capabilities in a single model. You’ll pay more for it, but it will save you the trouble of buying a separate heater in wintertime.

Some fans combine heating and cooling capabilities in a single model. You’ll pay more for it, but it will save you the trouble of buying a separate heater in wintertime. Built-in air purifier: This can be a saviour for people with pollen or dust allergies – but it will increase the price tag.

This can be a saviour for people with pollen or dust allergies – but it will increase the price tag. Safety: If you have young children or pets, it’s worth bearing in mind the hazards of getting fingers or paws caught in the blades of a full-speed traditional-style fan.

How much does it cost to run a fan?

According to research by the price comparison website Uswitch, “a 120W electric fan costs approximately 2p an hour to run”, so keeping it on for 12 hours a day will cost you 24p, which works out at £1.68 per week.

At 44p per hour, portable air conditioning units are more expensive. Uswitch found that, on average, people have their units on for four hours 18 minutes during the day, and four hours 48 minutes at night. This means it could “drive up electricity bills by £28 per week” during the warmer months. As such, a fan is a far cheaper option.

How much electricity does a fan use?

Finding out how much electricity a fan uses depends on the model you have, but you can actually calculate it by dividing the wattage by 1,000 to give the amount of energy it uses per hour. For a 120W fan, for example, divide by 1,000 and you’ll get 0.129. If you’ll be using it for 12 hours a day, multiply 0.129 by 12 and you’ll get 1.548kW, which is how much electricity the fan uses.

The verdict: Fans

For a fan that can do it all, you can’t go wrong with the Vortex Air cleanse. As it’s an air purifier, heater and fan in one, it’s excellent value for money. The Duux whisper smart fan was also able to cool a room quickly for a similar price and we were impressed by how quiet it was. If you don’t want to spend that much money on a fan, the Beurer personal air cooler will keep you comfortable while working from home in a heatwave.

