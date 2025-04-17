While you can try draping a damp towel over your body and sticking your tower fan on full blast in an attempt to stay cool, sometimes the summer heat can still be unbearable. However, the best portable air conditioners are here to help.

When the temperature rises, the most effective solution for overcoming heatwave blues is an air conditioner. Unlike fans, which simply circulate hot air, air conditioners extract the hot air from your room and replace it with a refreshing cool blast instead.

However, wall-mounted air conditioners are expensive, and, chances are, you’re mainly going to be using them for mini heatwaves, which come in spurts throughout the summer here in the UK. You’re not going to be using an AC enough throughout the year to make them worth the cost of installation, making portable air conditioners (PACs) a better investment.

Portable air conditioners can be carted from bedroom to office to living room, and they can be easily packed away and stored for the winter. All PACs are vented via a duct through a window or wall – the hot air needs to go somewhere to get it out of your home. While most of them come with window kits to make them as energy-efficient as possible, they’ll really only work with sliding or sash windows. You’ll most likely have your window wide open whenever you use a PAC, so bear that in mind.

It’s also worth noting that, while they’re technically portable, PACs are large machines, because of all the engineering inside. There’s an evaporator, a condenser and a compressor. They’re heavy, but they offer a sure-fire way to cool down a room. If you want something slightly better than a fan, there are always air coolers, which are smaller and lighter than PACs, but make the room quite humid.

It’s also worth noting air conditioners are measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs) – the higher the BTU, the more powerful the portable air conditioner. A portable air conditioning unit with 7,000 BTUs will cool a small room of around 18-20 square metres, but always check the size of the room before you buy. A unit with too low a BTU for the space won’t cool it effectively.

How we tested

We reviewed a range of portable air conditioner units in our homes – in living rooms, bedrooms and offices, and even inside a caravan – over especially hot days, to find the best. We took into account the price, portability, cost and how well they cooled us down, despite baking temperatures outside.

One of our testers lives in a flat that consistently reaches temperatures of up to 30C when the outside temperature ranges from the low to mid-20s, acting as a perfect test environment for reviewing portable air conditioners.

The best portable air conditioners come with added features, such as a programmable timer, an in-built dehumidifier and smart app controls. Here’s our pick of the best, whether it’s for a stuffy office, balmy nights, or a conservatory, where intense heat can build up quickly.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

We test all of our products in everyday settings to replicate how you will be using them. Products are rated on several criteria and, while these can vary depending on the type of product being tested, we take into consideration everything from performance and value to design and usability. For this round-up, our expert tester was The Independent’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee. Alex is well versed in turning a critical eye on the latest household appliances, having written reviews for IndyBest since 2021.

The best portable air conditioner units for 2025 are: