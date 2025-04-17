Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Move these handy portable ACs between rooms to circulate a deliciously icy breeze
While you can try draping a damp towel over your body and sticking your tower fan on full blast in an attempt to stay cool, sometimes the summer heat can still be unbearable. However, the best portable air conditioners are here to help.
When the temperature rises, the most effective solution for overcoming heatwave blues is an air conditioner. Unlike fans, which simply circulate hot air, air conditioners extract the hot air from your room and replace it with a refreshing cool blast instead.
However, wall-mounted air conditioners are expensive, and, chances are, you’re mainly going to be using them for mini heatwaves, which come in spurts throughout the summer here in the UK. You’re not going to be using an AC enough throughout the year to make them worth the cost of installation, making portable air conditioners (PACs) a better investment.
Portable air conditioners can be carted from bedroom to office to living room, and they can be easily packed away and stored for the winter. All PACs are vented via a duct through a window or wall – the hot air needs to go somewhere to get it out of your home. While most of them come with window kits to make them as energy-efficient as possible, they’ll really only work with sliding or sash windows. You’ll most likely have your window wide open whenever you use a PAC, so bear that in mind.
It’s also worth noting that, while they’re technically portable, PACs are large machines, because of all the engineering inside. There’s an evaporator, a condenser and a compressor. They’re heavy, but they offer a sure-fire way to cool down a room. If you want something slightly better than a fan, there are always air coolers, which are smaller and lighter than PACs, but make the room quite humid.
It’s also worth noting air conditioners are measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs) – the higher the BTU, the more powerful the portable air conditioner. A portable air conditioning unit with 7,000 BTUs will cool a small room of around 18-20 square metres, but always check the size of the room before you buy. A unit with too low a BTU for the space won’t cool it effectively.
We reviewed a range of portable air conditioner units in our homes – in living rooms, bedrooms and offices, and even inside a caravan – over especially hot days, to find the best. We took into account the price, portability, cost and how well they cooled us down, despite baking temperatures outside.
One of our testers lives in a flat that consistently reaches temperatures of up to 30C when the outside temperature ranges from the low to mid-20s, acting as a perfect test environment for reviewing portable air conditioners.
The best portable air conditioners come with added features, such as a programmable timer, an in-built dehumidifier and smart app controls. Here’s our pick of the best, whether it’s for a stuffy office, balmy nights, or a conservatory, where intense heat can build up quickly.
We test all of our products in everyday settings to replicate how you will be using them. Products are rated on several criteria and, while these can vary depending on the type of product being tested, we take into consideration everything from performance and value to design and usability. For this round-up, our expert tester was The Independent’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee. Alex is well versed in turning a critical eye on the latest household appliances, having written reviews for IndyBest since 2021.
It’s not often we get excited about boxy-looking portable air conditioners, but we knew Meaco’s all-new pro series portable air conditioner was going to be a summer hero the second we took it out of its packaging.
The pro version of the MeacoCool MC series 9000 (our previous best buy) is an absolute dream. Just like the older model, it’s easy to shift from room to room, it’s (relatively) unobtrusive and it’s small enough to store away during the winter when it’s not in use. More than that, it brings on board our most requested feature – wifi support via Meaco’s new app.
While the app definitely still needs some work, we loved that we could quickly and easily pre-cool our room before arriving home, meaning it was as chilly as a supermarket as soon as we walked in. We could even set the timer directly through the app. The most enjoyable thing was that when we were too far from the remote at night time, we could just turn on the app to toggle off the AC. Simple.
With its 9,000 BTU rating, it’s best for small to medium-sized rooms, so bedrooms and small living rooms (16-26 square metres). It was also smaller and lighter than many units we tested, weighing a mere 23.5kg and standing only 70cm tall. This meant we could easily wheel it around the house and drag it up the stairs. It also had one of the longest ducts of all the appliances, so we had a little more flexibility with where we positioned it.
Best of all, it comes with both a standard window kit and a flexible kit, which – rejoice! – works on any window and makes a huge difference in cooling. It has a 24-hour timer, sleep mode and remote control. Plus, it’s a lot quieter than the original model.
If you spend £100 more, you can upgrade to the Meaco 9000CH pro portable air conditioner (£399.99, Amazon.co.uk), which also has a reverse heat pump – that means you can use it as a heater in the winter months as well as an AC in the summer months.
Vonhaus’s 7,000 BTU portable air conditioner is a really affordable machine for what you get. While it’s a little basic, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad machine.
It has a pretty minimalist design and cooled our room quickly and efficiently. It was also quieter than most of the portable ACs we’ve tested, matching the Meaco series 9000. It has 7,000 BTUs, so is ideal for small to medium rooms, and the casters underneath made it easy to wheel around. We also liked that we could pick it up, using the handle, if we really wanted.
While it comes with a window venting kit, it’s only good for sliding and double windows, and the hose was actually a little too short for our high windows, so bear this in mind.
There are two fan-speed settings, and we were able to set timers and turn down the temperature with the included remote (though, it’s quite flimsy). We were particular fans of the automatic mode – a feature that only kicks the portable AC into gear when the temperature in our room exceeded 24C and switched to fan mode when it fell below 24C. Really neat.
AEG’s comfort 6000 portable air conditioner isn’t a cheap machine by any means – it’s an eye-watering £580 – but it’s seriously powerful, sleek and modern. It’s controlled entirely using the app or with the soft capacitive buttons on the top of the machine. It’s big, and pretty darn heavy, but the casters made it easy to move around on our hard-wood floors.
Don’t be deceived by its name, either, the AEG comfort 6000 is a 12,000 BTU model, not a 6,000 one, so it cools large rooms in a pinch. It brought the temperature down in our medium-sized living room in just 15 minutes, giving us instant relief from the heat. While it’s a little louder (64dB) than other portable air conditioners on this list, we quickly got used to the roar of its engine. Pleasingly, the hose was long enough for our tall windows.
It’s a truly smart machine, thanks to the AEG app. We were able to set schedules so it came on in the afternoon, and adjust the target temperature, fan speed and the mode, from auto to cool to dehumidification. It also works with Google Assistant, and was a doddle to set up. A definite good buy – if you can afford it.
It’s very hard to find a smart portable air conditioner for a cheap price. Air cons are pretty expensive already, and smart app controls make them even pricier. But Black+Decker has launched a series of air conditioners that are smart and controllable from your phone – and they’re not too costly.
One of our favourites is the Black+Decker 5000 BTU, a highly portable, lightweight model that looks sleek and modern in the home. Featuring curved edges and a black top with capacitive touch buttons, it’s a doddle to use. It’s not the most powerful air conditioner unit, but managed to cool down our small office room in about 45 minutes.
There are three modes – cooling, dehumidifying and a standalone fan mode – as well as a handy child lock button. The only downsides are it’s loud and pricey. Despite its size, it’s about as loud as the 9,000 BTU models we’ve tested.
It’s also good to note this air conditioner uses the Smart Life app instead of the Black+Decker app, so don’t mistakenly download the wrong one. Once you’re set up with the Smart Life app, it’s easy to turn the air conditioner on and off from outside the house; turn on sleep mode; and bump up the speed setting. It’s a small machine, but a mighty one, and it’s great to finally have a smart portable unit.
The Wood Milan 7K wifi air conditioner is a chunky bit of kit, so there’s no hiding it in any sized room. It is on wheels, so easy to move around, and a handy remote means you don’t have to move from the sofa to set the perfect temperature. It can even be connected to Alexa or Google Nest (or any other similar smart device), so you never have to step foot into a sweaty home again.
Like all of these ACs, the warm air is sucked out of the atmosphere and needs somewhere to go, so you will need a window to make this work effectively. An adjustable hose is included to help, alongside a window-sealing kit, should you wish to make it a more permanent addition. Or, if you’re set on sitting it in a windowless room, you can keep it cool while heating up another space. For example, our tester used the AC unit in the bedroom, leading the hose into the living room which then got even warmer.
Most importantly, it does get a room quite cold quite quickly, and will run almost all day. Although, if you use the dehumidifying feature, the unit will shut down if this is not emptied around every eight hours.
While it’s not the most powerful air conditioner in Pro Breeze’s arsenal, the 7,000 BTU AC has been a godsend in our loft bedroom, which gets notoriously toasty during the summer months. Normally, we suffer through summer with the windows open – a nightmare for our hayfever – and a fan but, now, we will be turning to this air conditioner time and again. It has four modes in one: a sleep mode, two fan speeds, a dehumidifier mode and, of course, a temperature-targeted cooling mode, which enables you to cool rooms down to as low as 16C. With a digital display on top of the unit and an included remote, you’ll be able to adjust the fan speed and mode without leaving your bed.
As well as the unit, inside the box, you’ll get an exhaust hose and two sealing kits – one for sliding windows, one for hinged. We used the latter on our window and, we’ll be honest, it wasn’t the most straightforward to set up. That said, when the Velcro had been applied to the right window frames (both inner and outer), it was easy enough to attach the seal and slip the hose through the zip.
Clunky setup aside, our only other complaint is how loud the machine is. Even on the lower fan speed, it’s still pretty noisy. When we used the high setting, it did somewhat swamp the noise coming from our telly. So, if you plan to have your AC on overnight, we’d definitely recommend using the sleep mode, which gradually reduces the fan speed and thus the noise levels – though not by much.
All in all, for less than £300, we think this is a pretty impressive unit. It is big and heavy – though, wheels do help with manoeuvrability on wood surfaces and a bit on carpet – but it cools down the room fast. Plus, and this is probably its biggest selling point, it also has a Class A energy efficiency rating – that’s pretty cool in itself.
Russell Hobbs’s do-it-all air conditioner not only fans and cools but boasts a dehumidifying function for preventing dampness when the weather cools – making this device a stellar year-round investment.
Complete with a remote control (batteries included), it features two speed settings in both the cool and fan mode, with the touch controls making it easy to switch between functions. In the cool mode, the room is both cooled and dehumidified (with the hose out the window). The fan mode is just as effective; there’s no oscillation function but air flow can be manually directed.
The exhaust hose is essential for the dehumidifier function, as it discharges excess moisture outside. Coming with a window kit, it was easier than it looked to attach the hose – plus the sealing kit means you can make it a more permanent fixture, by applying the Velcro tape on both the inside window frame and outside frame.
Our only gripe is it’s a little noisy, though the night mode option reduces the display’s brightness and noise for sleeping. It’s also worth noting how hefty the machine is (the wheels help with manoeuvrability), which is fine for larger spaces but may not be the ideal choice for a small room.
The MeacoCool MC 14000 is the second largest portable conditioner in British company Meaco’s armoury. With 14,000 BTUs, it can cool rooms between 25-35 square metres, and it made quick work of cooling down our living room, though this one doesn’t have wifi.
It’s a beast of a portable air conditioner, though, weighing a hefty 31.5kg and roaring like an aircraft engine. As a result, it’s difficult to cart around, but there are casters on the bottom, which helps. While it does look like a big clunking refrigerator, especially sitting in the corner of our room, it’s extremely powerful, cooling our room down by 6C in just 25 minutes. There are two other modes – a dry mode, for dehumidification, and a fan mode, if you want to use it like a fan, though we found this less useful, because it only swivels to a 90-degree angle, meaning we didn’t feel the breeze when we were sitting lower than the unit.
Despite costing significantly less than the De’Longhi Pinguino below and weighing roughly the same, it’s more efficient, with 14,000 BTUs. This is the air con unit you want in a heatwave. Popping into the room it’s in will feel like you’ve just stepped out of the desert and into the Arctic. There’s also a new R290 refrigerant inside, which Meaco says makes it more environmentally friendly.
Air conditioning units are never going to be a thing of beauty but this De’Longhi model was by far the best-looking we tested – with a matte black surface, matching black remote, and glossy digital screen. It’s very easy to work with, so you can tweak the temperature or fan speed from the remote, or even program the timer without budging from the sofa. It lowered the temperature in our kitchen in no time, thanks to its high BTU rating, and because the hose was slimmer than other models, we didn’t need to open our windows quite as widely. It has a dehumidifier function, a timer and a useful light to indicate if conditions are uncomfortable, acceptable or optimal.
Best of all, it was much quieter than most units, albeit not quite silent, as the name suggests. It operates with a decibel range between 49 and 53 and we soon stopped really noticing it. It would be a great addition to a home office or child’s bedroom, though it can also cool much larger rooms of up to 110 metres cubed.
What makes portable air conditioners so effective is that, unlike fans, which just cool you down, portable air conditioners physically lower the temperature in the room. It does this by sucking up the hot air inside the room, expelling that hot air out through the window, via an exhaust hose, and then replacing that hot air with cooler air. Fans, on the other hand, just circulate a breeze around the room, which is still effective, but not on extremely hot days.
Portable air conditioners can cost anywhere between £250 to more than £1,000, depending on the product’s BTU rating. While fans are considerably cheaper, portable conditioners are worth investing in if you’re looking to cool down a larger space.
Cheaper models with a lower BTU rating tend to be below the £300 mark and generally aren’t worth buying unless you want to condition a small room. Higher BTU models are bigger, pricier and can cool a larger space.
Portable air conditioners cost significantly more than fans to run. They cost roughly 44p per hour. If you use your air conditioner for 4 hours and 18 minutes during the day – the UK average – and 4 hours and 48 minutes at night, it’s estimated you’ll pay roughly £28 per week. Air conditioners with an A energy rating are the most efficient to run.
If you’re not investing in an air conditioner that can set timers or has a smart app, we’d recommend investing in a smart AC controller, such as the Tado smart AC control V3+, as this will help you manage and control your unit, so it runs more efficiently.
While portable air conditioners are loud machines, they’re not noisy enough to disrupt your sleep. Most range between 40dB and 60dB. To quantify that, a regular conversation is about 50dB, while a washing machine is about 70dB. The models in our round-up range between 44dB and 64dB.
On the whole, portable air conditioners are going to be loud, but not as loud as a washing machine spinning next to your bed. If you’re after a particularly quiet model, the EcoFlow wave 2 is the quietest portable air conditioner in our list, at just 44dB. Bigger or more BTUs doesn’t mean louder, either. Both MeacoCool models on our list range between 51dB and 53dB, despite the series 14000 having double the BTUs of the series 7000.
The most important thing to pay attention to when buying a portable air conditioner is the number of British Thermal Units (BTUs) of each model. A 5,000 BTU portable air conditioner is typically the smallest and will cool down a small room; a 7,000 BTU air conditioner is rated to cool down an 18 square-meter room. Medium-sized rooms and bedrooms roughly 24 square-meters in size will need something between 8,000 BTUs and 10,000 BTUs to run efficiently, and larger rooms will need something with 12,000 BTUs and above.
We’d also recommend looking for some specific features that make your portable AC more efficient and smarter to run. An in-built fan, dehumidification mode, a timer and smart controls are all useful features to have.
There are a few ways to vent a portable air conditioner without a window. These include placing the portable air conditioning unit near an external door or adding a vent to a wall or ceiling.
Portable air conditioners typically use anywhere between 700W to 1,500W, depending on the BTU rating. The amount of electricity used per hour then varies according to this wattage number.
To install a portable air conditioner, place it near a window or exit and ensure the window kit (if one is included) creates a secure seal. After this, position the ventilation pipe according to its length.
The type of air conditioner you buy depends on the size of the room you want to cool. Portable conditioners with a BTU of 9,000 or 12,000 can cool a room of around 21 or 30 square metres, respectively, while anything below will only cool smaller spaces. Experts recommend multiplying the dimensions of your room by five to find your necessary BTU.
You might also want to consider noise; if this is a concern, go for a model with sleep mode, which automatically switches off the air conditioner once the room has reached the right temperature.
Fully self-evaporative models automatically evaporate moisture out of the exhaust hose along with warm air, while older manual removal needs you to drain the collected moisture manually to enjoy a continued cooling effect.
While some conditioners are self-evaporating and don’t require manual removal of condensate water, standard portable conditioners have buckets that need to be emptied periodically – anywhere between eight hours or up to a month, depending on the model. Even some self-evaporating models need emptying after long-time use.
The MeacoCool MC pro series 9000 was definitely the easiest air con unit to use at home, thanks to its longer hose, smaller size and wifi support. Unless you’re cooling a huge area, it’s a no-brainer. For slightly bigger rooms, look to the De’Longhi pinguino or the slightly heavier and bulkier MeacoCool MC series 14000. The VonHaus 7,000 BTU model is a great choice if you’re on a tight budget, though, the hose is quite short and there aren’t too many extra features.
