Getting a restful night’s sleep during the warmer weather can quickly become a sweaty struggle, especially if you're still clinging to your winter bedding. But, that’s where the best summer duvets come in – lightweight, breathable, and designed to keep you cool without compromising comfort.

Unlike their winter counterparts, summer duvets typically feature lower tog ratings, breathable fillings, and moisture-wicking materials that help regulate your body temperature through the night.

When buying a summer duvet, consider its tog rating (a measure of thermal insulation) – lower togs (usually between 1.0 and 4.5) offer the kind of light coverage that’s ideal for summer. Filling types also make a difference: natural fillings such as cotton or feather and down offer breathability and softness. Synthetic options such as microfibre are hypoallergenic, easier to care for and generally a little more budget-friendly. Ultimately, the best summer duvet should feel cool to the touch, light on the body, and help you achieve an uninterrupted sleep even on the hottest nights.

How we tested

The most important criteria were breathability and temperature regulation ( Sarah Jones/The Independent )

We tested a range of summer duvets over several warm weeks, assessing each one in a real-life home setting. Our main focus was on breathability and temperature regulation – both of which are essential for staying cool during hot nights – so, we looked for duvets that felt light, comfortable and airy, without causing overheating or night sweats.

Materials and fill quality were also key. We tested how both natural and synthetic options performed, assessing softness and even fill distribution. We also included a range of tog ratings, spanning 2.5 to 7.5, so there’s an option for every type of sleeper. Extra points were awarded to those that are machine washable.

