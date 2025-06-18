Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
These low tog duvets will make sure the heat doesn’t hamper your sleep
Getting a restful night’s sleep during the warmer weather can quickly become a sweaty struggle, especially if you're still clinging to your winter bedding. But, that’s where the best summer duvets come in – lightweight, breathable, and designed to keep you cool without compromising comfort.
Unlike their winter counterparts, summer duvets typically feature lower tog ratings, breathable fillings, and moisture-wicking materials that help regulate your body temperature through the night.
When buying a summer duvet, consider its tog rating (a measure of thermal insulation) – lower togs (usually between 1.0 and 4.5) offer the kind of light coverage that’s ideal for summer. Filling types also make a difference: natural fillings such as cotton or feather and down offer breathability and softness. Synthetic options such as microfibre are hypoallergenic, easier to care for and generally a little more budget-friendly. Ultimately, the best summer duvet should feel cool to the touch, light on the body, and help you achieve an uninterrupted sleep even on the hottest nights.
We tested a range of summer duvets over several warm weeks, assessing each one in a real-life home setting. Our main focus was on breathability and temperature regulation – both of which are essential for staying cool during hot nights – so, we looked for duvets that felt light, comfortable and airy, without causing overheating or night sweats.
Materials and fill quality were also key. We tested how both natural and synthetic options performed, assessing softness and even fill distribution. We also included a range of tog ratings, spanning 2.5 to 7.5, so there’s an option for every type of sleeper. Extra points were awarded to those that are machine washable.
Sarah Jones is IndyBest’s assistant eCommerce editor and The Independent’s resident sleep expert. With years of experience under her belt, she knows what makes a good sleep product and has reviewed everything from mattresses to kids’ beds, storage beds and bedding. Sarah has researched and consulted experts to understand the materials to look for in your bedding. She makes sure to include the products of the highest standard.
A pared-back version of Simba’s popular year-round model (£199, Simbasleep.com), this duvet is designed specifically with hot sleepers in mind – whether you regularly struggle with night sweats or are in the midst of a heatwave.
The zip bag (which is ideal for storing it during cooler months) is so compact that we questioned whether the right product had been sent at first. But alas, it really is just that lightweight. Dubious as to whether a duvet thin could actually feel comforting, we were surprised at how nice it felt. Yes, it’s light, but it still has that cocooning quality that makes you feel tucked in, just without any excess bulk or trapped heat.
Like many of Simba’s products, the summer hybrid duvet is made using stratos technology – a space-inspired fabric treatment that helps regulate your body temperature by absorbing and dissipating excess heat. Sounds complicated and a bit like a marketing gimmick, but we found it genuinely made a difference. While testing during a heatwave, we found it kept us cool without making us feel cold – a fine line that many summer duvets don't get quite right. Even during a muggy, no-breeze night, where sleep usually feels impossible, we didn’t wake up drenched in sweat or tossing around trying to find a cool spot.
Another bonus is that it’s machine washable. Granted, it’s not the most affordable option out there, but we think the higher price tag is well justified as a smarter, long-term buy that will last for several summers.
This duvet is ultra-light, genuinely cooling, and remarkably good value for the quality you get. At just 2.5 tog, it’s one of the lightest duvets you can get without switching to a sheet. Inside, it’s filled with a soft microfibre. While you won’t get quite the same luxurious loft as something like goose down, it has a wonderfully soft and airy texture. We didn’t experience any annoying clumps or flat spots and found that it has a gentle drape over the body rather than feeling rigid like some budget options can.
Unlike some premium duvets that need specialist cleaning, this one is fully machine washable, which is a big win. We washed ours at 30C, let it air-dry, and found that it fluffed back up nicely with no clumping or shrinkage.
It punches well above its price bracket, and, unless you’re after the full five-star-hotel-down-duvet experience, it’s hard to fault.
For something you can use all year round, this duvet delivers year-round flexibility without skimping on comfort. An all-seasons duvet is essentially two separate duvets that can be used individually or fastened together for extra warmth. In this case, there’s a 3 tog duvet for summer, a 7.5 tog for spring and autumn, and the option to combine both to create a 10.5 tog for when winter rolls in.
Despite being synthetic, it has a pleasantly plump, down-like feel that’s soft, evenly distributed, and holds its loft well. We think the 3 tog duvet alone is a great option for summer as it’s light and airy, but still provides that “covered” feeling some of us can’t sleep without. If you prefer a bit more weight (but still want to stay cool), the 7.5 tog might work well too, especially in milder weather.
Another bonus is that it’s machine washable, which is ideal if you want something low-maintenance. The filling held up well in the wash, and after a bit of fluffing, it retained its shape nicely. You can even pop it in the tumble dryer on a low heat.
Versatile, comfortable and great quality, for the price, it feels far more luxurious than you’d expect.
When it comes to choosing the perfect summer duvet for you, it’s important to consider the material from which it is made. Natural duvets, such as those that have duck and goose feather filling as well as down, tend to be more insulating, which means they can feel much warmer with less filling. However, if you pick one with a low tog, it should still be breathable enough to be suitable for the summer months. When your duvet has a higher down-to-feather ratio, it will be more lightweight.
Wool duvets are chunkier, denser and hypoallergenic. While they are typically reserved for winter, they retain air well, which can keep you cool in the summer, too.
Alternatively, synthetic duvets are filled with hollow fibres or microfibres. The former is more effective at trapping warmth, while the latter is a higher quality option that mimics down filling but with a more lightweight feel, which makes them great choices for those who want lighter duvets or suffer from allergies.
The higher the tog rating, the warmer the duvet. So, when shopping for a summer duvet for your bedroom, an ideal tog rating is 4.5 or less.
However, you can also buy specially designed cooling duvets that are perfect for summer, which can measure up to 11 tog.
Is it the cheapest summer duvet out there? No. But if you’re constantly overheating at night or just want something lighter and smarter for the warmer months, Simba’s summer hybrid duvet is worth the investment. After all, a better night’s sleep is priceless.
If your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, the Dunelm all-seasons duvet is our next top pick. We loved that it's the kind of duvet you can buy once and not think about again until it's time to switch things up, and it’s really easy to care for.
Now that you have your summer duvet sorted, read our edit of the best mattresses to buy in 2025
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in