The heart of the living room, the best sofas are the perfect place to unwind after a long day, gather with family and friends, or simply stretch out to watch your favourite show.

A great sofa combines comfort, durability, and design. It needs to stand up to everyday wear and tear – whether that’s kids jumping on cushions, pets claiming their favourite spot, or inevitable spills from snacks or drinks – and fabric choice is key, with stain-resistant materials that are easy to clean proving popular for busy households.

But durability isn’t everything. Sofas come in all shapes and sizes, from compact two-seaters to expansive sectionals designed for entertaining, and then there are cushion fillings to consider. Do you prefer something soft and sink-in or a firmer, more supportive style? The design factor also matters – whether you’re drawn to minimalist modern lines, timeless traditional shapes, or cosy farmhouse aesthetics, there’s a style to suit every taste.

While it can be tempting to follow fast-moving trends, a sofa is a big investment, both financially and in terms of its place in your home. That’s why we’re on hand to help you choose one that will stand the test of time, in both quality and appearance.

Here, we’ve curated a wide range of options to suit every need, from affordable buys to premium pieces built to last, to help you find the perfect sofa for your space.

How we tested

We lounged our way through a range of two, three and four-seater settees. We visited showrooms and tested sofas in real-world settings, using them as you would in everyday life and putting them through more than just a sit test. Each one survived snack-time chaos and the relentless enthusiasm of small children using cushions as trampolines. Add in a couple of fluffy cats with a flair for shedding, and you've got a full-on furniture obstacle course.

We considered a number of factors during testing, including:

Design: The sofa often serves as the focal point of a living space, so we considered whether each piece made a bold contemporary statement or offered a more timeless, versatile appeal. We looked at a variety of seating options, from compact two-seaters to large sectionals, to assess how well each sofa would fit into everyday life without compromising aesthetics.

A well-made sofa should offer both comfort and durability. We examined everything from frame construction and joinery to materials, favouring solid woods, reinforced corners, and high-quality upholstery. Attention to detail, from even stitching to smooth, supportive cushioning, helped distinguish superior sofas from the rest. Fabric choices: We considered a wide range of materials – from luxurious velvet and classic linen to durable leather and high-performance weaves – evaluating not just their aesthetic appeal but also how they held up to daily life. Colour variation was also key, with many models offering versatile palettes to suit different interior styles. To assess stain resistance, we conducted at-home tests using common spills like wine and food, noting how easily the fabric could be cleaned.

While some sofa models arrive fully assembled, others require partial or full assembly, ranging from attaching legs to building entire sections. If a sofa required assembly, we assessed how clear the instructions were, the number of tools needed, and how long the process took from start to finish. Comfort and support: We evaluated different cushion filling types – from soft feather blends to firm foam cores – to understand how each impacted overall feel and firmness. Seat depth and back height were also key, influencing posture and how easily you could relax or sit upright. We paid attention to how easy each sofa was to get on and off, especially for different body types, and whether the armrests added to the comfort or felt awkwardly placed.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ali Howard is a writer and interiors editor with an eye for excellent home and garden finds. Having tested products for IndyBest since 2019, Ali has written about everything from dining tables and wardrobes to chimineas. Sarah Jones is IndyBest's assistant eCommerce editor and has nearly 10 years of experience when it comes to writing and editing shopping content. She has a particularly keen eye for homeware and furniture, and has reviewed everything from mattresses to kids' beds, storage beds and even home beer dispensers.

The best sofas for 2025 are: