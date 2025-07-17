Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
From glamorous designs to affordable options, take a pew on one of these fabulous sofas
The heart of the living room, the best sofas are the perfect place to unwind after a long day, gather with family and friends, or simply stretch out to watch your favourite show.
A great sofa combines comfort, durability, and design. It needs to stand up to everyday wear and tear – whether that’s kids jumping on cushions, pets claiming their favourite spot, or inevitable spills from snacks or drinks – and fabric choice is key, with stain-resistant materials that are easy to clean proving popular for busy households.
But durability isn’t everything. Sofas come in all shapes and sizes, from compact two-seaters to expansive sectionals designed for entertaining, and then there are cushion fillings to consider. Do you prefer something soft and sink-in or a firmer, more supportive style? The design factor also matters – whether you’re drawn to minimalist modern lines, timeless traditional shapes, or cosy farmhouse aesthetics, there’s a style to suit every taste.
While it can be tempting to follow fast-moving trends, a sofa is a big investment, both financially and in terms of its place in your home. That’s why we’re on hand to help you choose one that will stand the test of time, in both quality and appearance.
Here, we’ve curated a wide range of options to suit every need, from affordable buys to premium pieces built to last, to help you find the perfect sofa for your space.
We lounged our way through a range of two, three and four-seater settees. We visited showrooms and tested sofas in real-world settings, using them as you would in everyday life and putting them through more than just a sit test. Each one survived snack-time chaos and the relentless enthusiasm of small children using cushions as trampolines. Add in a couple of fluffy cats with a flair for shedding, and you've got a full-on furniture obstacle course.
We considered a number of factors during testing, including:
Ali Howard is a writer and interiors editor with an eye for excellent home and garden finds. Having tested products for IndyBest since 2019, Ali has written about everything from dining tables and wardrobes to chimineas. Sarah Jones is IndyBest’s assistant eCommerce editor and has nearly 10 years of experience when it comes to writing and editing shopping content. She has a particularly keen eye for homeware and furniture, and has reviewed everything from mattresses to kids’ beds, storage beds and even home beer dispensers. Lesser-known names and the latest trends are always on these writers’ radars, and you can rest assured every piece in their final edit has been used and approved by them.
If you’re after a sofa that combines timeless charm with serious comfort, this is one to have on your radar. It’s big, beautiful, and built for lounging. With its soft curves, deep seats, and slightly angled back, it’s got that classic country-house feel but still looks right at home in a modern setting.
The large size easily seats three adults, if not four, giving you plenty of room to stretch out without feeling cramped. It’s also part of a wider range, so if you love the look but don’t need something quite so big, there are smaller sizes (like a loveseat or armchair) to choose from.
Inside, it’s incredibly well made. The frame is made from hardwood (which comes with a 10-year structural guarantee), and the seat cushions have a sturdy foam core wrapped in soft microfibre, which helps them hold their shape while still feeling really comfy. They’re pretty firm, which we found provided excellent support and made getting on and off the sofa a breeze, even for elderly guests. The sofa also comes with two feather-filled matching scatter cushions, which is a great added extra.
One of the best things about this sofa is how customisable it is. You can choose from more than 170 fabrics, including rich velvets, cosy wools, textured linens, and family-friendly stain-resistant options. The colour choices are just as impressive – everything from soft neutrals and gentle pastels to deep jewel tones. For reference, we tested the sofa in easy clean plush velvet and the shade ‘umber’. However, it’s worth noting that if you go for one of the more premium fabrics, it can bump up the price quite a bit. If you're into the details, you'll love that you can also choose the finish of the feet, ranging from something traditional like dark oak or a more contemporary grey wash.
All in all, the Galloway sofa is a brilliant choice if you want something that’s both stylish and supremely comfortable. It’s ideal for homes with a classic look, but thanks to the range of customisation options, it can work just as well in more modern or transitional spaces. This is a sofa that makes a house feel like home.
This is a compact sofa with big impact. Taking its cue from art deco design, the two-seater features a solid upright frame, plush integrated cushioning with attractive pleating, and tall slender metal legs, awarding it an unapologetic flash of glamour. It is upholstered in a soft to the touch but hardwearing polyester velvet and boasts five luxe colourways to choose from, including the chic and understated sandstone.
The bellamy is as sturdy as it looks (despite those lofty legs), while the foam filled seats and backrest offer great support. Thanks to its enveloping form, you can’t help but feel hugged in it. Fine finished with piping, it also boasts top craftsmanship for its affordable price tag.
If you’re after a sofa that makes a serious style statement, this one deserves a spot on your shortlist. It's the kind of sofa that turns heads and invites lounging in equal measure.
Seriously large, it comfortably seats four to five people and is perfect for sprawling out for a movie night. The sofa can be customised to suit your needs, with a choice of formal or pillow back (we tested the latter), two foot colour options (we chose dark), and a generous 28 colour and two fabric options (we opted for sensual velvet in dark blue).
The sensual velvet upholstery is incredibly soft to the touch with a beautiful sheen, and in darker shades, like the navy we tested, it’s pure sophistication. Just bear in mind that velvet can be a little high-maintenance – it tends to show pet fur and needs gentle care, but it’s a stunning choice that’s worth the extra faff.
The seat cushions come with a soft fibre filling as standard, which feels soft and plush at first sit. However, we’d recommend upgrading to the foam filling if you prefer something firmer that holds its shape over time. During testing, the fibre version felt cosy but definitely needed regular plumping to maintain its look. You also get a pair of bolster cushions included, and there are optional scatter cushion packs available (at an extra cost) if you want to add more texture or colour.
This sofa is best-suited to a spacious living room. It instantly gives a room a luxurious, dramatic edge, and the build quality feels reassuringly sturdy. Plus, it’s backed by DFS’s 15-year guarantee on both the frame and springs.
Generously sized for a three-seater, the landau is one inviting couch, designed for spreading out in style. With a nod to both a traditional Chesterfield and a low-sitting mid-century sofa, it boasts a classic look, promising not to go out of fashion any time soon.
The settee is handcrafted with a birch frame, simple and modern metal feet, and a foam and polyfibre filling, which gives it a medium-to-soft level of comfort and support – there’s no denying this one’s made for diving into. Its finely finished buttoning on the seat, back, and side cushions award it a rich visual texture, while upholstery fabrics, including wools, leathers, and velvets, are in jewel, earthy, or neutral tones.
If you’re investing in a quality sofa, you’ll want to make sure it’s future proof. Thanks to its pleasingly simple design, Sofa.com’s Izzy is a timeless piece that promises to become part of the family. As with all the brand’s handcrafted seating, this one boasts exceptional craftsmanship, and that’s palpable from the delicate stitching around the structured arm rests, to the fine finished tapered legs – choose English oak or dark mahogany.
The four-seater boasts a slim but sturdy frame, making it all about the plush seat and back cushions. The angular settee is available in a truly comprehensive choice of fabrics and colourways, meaning yours could be practically bespoke. There’s also the option of a modular configuration if you’d struggle to get it through the door.
As the name suggests, Raft’s New York sofa is made with city-dwellers in mind, especially for those of us who need our furniture pieces to work extra hard to maximise on space. Thoughtfully designed, its fuss-free lines allow it to slot into a tight spot, yet it retains an invitingly laid-back slouchy appeal. And it would still be just as happy in a spacious living room as a compact one.
Boasting satisfyingly wide square arms, tall back cushions, luxuriously deep, supportive seats, and a chic wooden frame with chunky legs that elevate it off the floor, it is as stylish as it is comfy. The sofa is handmade to order and comes in a huge range of fabrics and colour choices – go bold in stain resistant velvet or keep the look calm in a neutral cotton linen weave.
A distinctive update on the traditional Chesterfield sofa, the Bridgerton boasts a buttoned interior and arresting sloping arms which give the sitter a pleasing, cosseted feel. This encroaches on the available seating space, but of course the sofa’s unapologetic excess is its charm. The angled arms are also perfectly primed to have your back should you want to swing your legs around and adopt the chaise position.
Providing the perfect balance between comfort and support, the seats, back and arms are foam-filled, while serpentine springs distribute weight evenly. We love the way the bulky sofa is elevated with tall, slim wooden legs. Choose from textured slub velvet or a velvety chenille in a comprehensive range of colours, including the Lady Featherington-approved nugget gold.
Stylish and minimal, the Noah is a beautifully crafted settee that boasts generous proportions. This is another contemporary sofa with a relatively slimline frame that prioritises comfort in its cushioning. Medium in size, it measures up to the equivalent of a three-seater, although it boasts a single, reversible seat pad, keeping its lines pleasingly clean and fuss-free. We love its chunky side arm cushions, which make ideal pillows for an impromptu afternoon nap. The sofa comes in a wide range of rich upholstery fabrics including velvets, tweed and linen weaves, with some eye-catching earthy and spicy tones on offer, as well as all neutral shades.
Darlings of Chelsea’s Galloway sofa ticked all the boxes. It has a timeless silhouette and classy finishing touches, as well as an extensive choice of fabric and colour options, so there’s something to suit every style and taste. We loved its plush yet firm cushioning and its generous proportions, which make it the ultimate spot to kick back and relax. We were also impressed with Dunelm’s deco-inspired bellamy sofa, which is a quality settee that looks and feels much more expensive than it is. Meanwhile, special mention goes to the DFS double ended chaise, which is ideal for large living rooms or families who love to sit together.
