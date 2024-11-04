9 best armchairs that are perfect for kicking back and relaxing in style

When looking to upgrade our home interiors, an armchair could be that little accent that makes a world of difference, and the best armchairs will be comfy, cool and stylish to boot.

Whether you’re moving to a new home, jazzing up just one room or looking to completely overhaul your interiors, buying new furniture should be exciting rather than all-consuming, and we’re here to help.

From finding stylish sofas to sorting which shelving units hold up better than the rest, here at IndyBest, we love a renovation, no matter how small, so be sure to take a look at our furniture section, which houses some key fail-safe finds.

When it comes to armchairs, it’s cosy comfort we’re after, and some of the most well-known furniture retailers have some really fashionable finds.

So, whether you’re after a swivel chair or a leather-look lounger, keep reading to find out which armchairs we’ll be holding on to.

How we tested

open image in gallery Two of the best armchairs for 2024 ( Daisy Lester )

Testing out these best armchairs was a job we were all too willing to do, as we got ready to sit back, relax and review a range of the latest and greatest options from some of the most well-known furniture retailers around.

Just as you would receive them at home, we unpacked boxes, screwed on countless legs and lounged about for hours (the best part of the job), to see which ones we’d happily have in our homes – taking size, style, price and comfort into consideration.

The best armchairs for 2024 are: