9 best armchairs that are perfect for kicking back and relaxing in style

From boucle-clad chairs to faux-leather options, these are the armchairs we’d happily have in our homes
When looking to upgrade our home interiors, an armchair could be that little accent that makes a world of difference, and the best armchairs will be comfy, cool and stylish to boot.
Whether you’re moving to a new home, jazzing up just one room or looking to completely overhaul your interiors, buying new furniture should be exciting rather than all-consuming, and we’re here to help.
From finding stylish sofas to sorting which shelving units hold up better than the rest, here at IndyBest, we love a renovation, no matter how small, so be sure to take a look at our furniture section, which houses some key fail-safe finds.
When it comes to armchairs, it’s cosy comfort we’re after, and some of the most well-known furniture retailers have some really fashionable finds.
So, whether you’re after a swivel chair or a leather-look lounger, keep reading to find out which armchairs we’ll be holding on to.
Testing out these best armchairs was a job we were all too willing to do, as we got ready to sit back, relax and review a range of the latest and greatest options from some of the most well-known furniture retailers around.
Just as you would receive them at home, we unpacked boxes, screwed on countless legs and lounged about for hours (the best part of the job), to see which ones we’d happily have in our homes – taking size, style, price and comfort into consideration.
With its old-English style and vintage feel, we immediately fell in love with this Oak Furntitureland find. It looks and feels expensive, despite coming in at a rather reasonable price point (reduced from £799.99), and is the largest armchair of all the ones tested, meaning we could really curl up and get cosy.
The navy blue colourway gave it a regal feel, and the oak-finished feet wet it off with a grand design flair. Although it may not squeeze into every space, if you can find room for this in your home, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.
To keep it looking lovely, we’d strongly encourage taking a look at Oak Furnitureland’s furniture guard add-on, for extra peace of mind against spills, dents and pet damage.
This offering from Wayfair certainly provides the luxe factor. Available in six colours, from black to blush pink, with an option of black or gold legs, the armchair’s stylish good looks bely its relatively budget-friendly price.
The one downside is it isn’t the sturdiest of options, meaning you wouldn’t want kids jumping around on it, but for an adult-only space, it’s sure to be a real statement piece. It’s also quite comfortable and comes in at a great price, despite looking luxurious.
It takes around 10 minutes to set up by simply screwing on the legs, so is fuss-free for solo dwellers as well, which was another reason why our tester loved it.
The Parker armchair was one of the most comfortable and cosy chairs we had the pleasure of perching on. It is on the larger side, meaning our tester could curl up in it, and the cushions were sumptuously soft and snuggly.
Available in four neutral shades, it’s one for those who like things plain and simple, but you can pick oak or walnut-effect legs to personalise it a little bit further. You can always add a colourful blanket or throw pillow to add a touch of excitment, too.
A nice touch is the reversible back cushion, which can be either plain or with two buttons on the front – making it perfect for covering up any accidental spills.
Sometimes, a swivel chair can make the world of difference, and whether you’re turning to watch the TV, reading a book or like to change around the layout of your living room every now and again, this Sofa.com find may be the perfect pick.
The armchair can be personalised in a whole host of ways, from selecting the look of the leg to the fabric type and colour, which are all handcrafted and delivered in around four to six weeks.
It’s incredibly easy to assemble, was comfortable to sit in all day long, and the butterscotch colour really did perk up dull days.
Inject some Seventies flair into your home with Perch & Parrow’s weyburn lounge chair. Excellent quality considering the sub-£250 price, the chair is effortless to assemble (simply attach the chair to the leg frame with the fixings supplied). Characterised by its super-sleek angled legs and an ergonomically curved seat, the luxurious faux leather upper contrasts the black, industrial legs.
Perfect for sinking into with a cocktail in hand, the chair features a low height, comfortable deep seat and slightly reclined back. While it’s not as supportive as more cushioned armchairs, rest assured it scores you top marks in the style stakes. Available in a retro pecan brown (our favourite), it also comes in more minimalist charcoal and grey, as well as dopamine-inducing forest green.
Many people love the look of a leather armchair, but faux leather may be the way to go, for a slightly cheaper and vegan-friendly find.
With curved edges and countless cushions, this Furniture And Choice style is a more modern take on your typical leather-look armchair and is incredibly comfortable. Thanks to its slightly larger size, you can curl up quite nicely to watch a film or read a book.
The best bit about this armchair is that you can wipe it clean, meaning there’s less worry about spilling that cup of tea or coffee.
Destined to sit in a drawing room, this armchair is incredibly suave. With a strong structure, long length and vintage feel, it’s elegant yet cosy enough to sit in all day, which our tester can certainly attest to.
Made from 100 per cent recycled velvet, it’s soft to touch and available in eight colours, so you can really personalise it to your space. You can also choose between light oak or walnut feet at no extra cost.
Handcrafted in the UK, it will take around eight weeks to arrive, but we think it’s well worth the wait, as you’ll have a sturdy style that’s sure to elevate anyone’s home in an instant.
The Loaf squishbag was one of our favourite finds, combining Scandi-chic with trending neutral tones. While a whopping 139 colours of fabric are available – from pretty pinks to vibrant yellow – we loved the look of the natural linen, which can work in almost any space.
The frame is handmade from solid oak, giving it a rustic feel, while the removal linen cushions are incredibly comfortable for long-term lounging. Talking of which, this chair is seriously slouchy, so be prepared to sink right into it – so much so, you may need help getting out of it.
Introducing a natural-looking fabric like rattan into your home can immediately add warmth and texture to a space. This armchair from Next is a versatile pick for almost any room, be it a bedroom or office. The design seamlessly combines the statement look of the rattan back with the comfort of the chunky linen-style seat cushion. The angular arms and legs, bronx frame and dark wooden wash finish adds to the luxurious feel.
While the seat is wide, it sits quite low so doesn’t dominate too much space in the room. Cosying up in the chair with a book, we found that the cushioned seat is nice and supportive while the back is ergonomically curved so you can recline relatively comfortably. Note that is arrives flatpack and is a little fiddly to construct (it took two pairs of hands), but the finished chair ensures its a worthwhile task.
Ultimately, finding the right armchair comes down to personal taste and space, so, although we may sway you with our opinions, be sure to check the proportions before you make your final pick.
Although incredibly large, the Montgomery made its way into our top spot, thanks to its elegant design and incredibly comfy feel. Meanwhile, the Harborough armchair was similar with a more formal style, which is sure to work wonders in any room in need of a more regal touch. For those looking to keep costs down, the Jarrett upholstered armchair wowed us with its style, and the Anderson armchair provided a leather look without the accompanying price tag.
