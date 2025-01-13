Ergonomic office chairs FAQs

What does it mean if a chair is ergonomic?

Working from home has meant that people have ended up working in less desirable conditions. Ergonomic chairs aim to create more desired conditions, and are designed with the human body in mind, considering posture, support, comfort and health.

What to look for in an ergonomic office chair

The best ergonomic office chairs keep you comfortable and reduce strain when working at a desk for long periods. That means your chair should adapt to your body while still offering ample support. Here are the top features to look for in an ergonomic chair.

Seat height: The height of the seat should allow your feet to rest flat on the floor, thighs parallel to the ground.

The height of the seat should allow your feet to rest flat on the floor, thighs parallel to the ground. Seat depth: There should be enough room to sit back comfortably without any part of the chair pressing on your legs, back or body.

There should be enough room to sit back comfortably without any part of the chair pressing on your legs, back or body. Backrest: Adjustable lumbar support is important. Look for a chair that allows you to fine-tune the support to the natural curve of your lower back.

Adjustable lumbar support is important. Look for a chair that allows you to fine-tune the support to the natural curve of your lower back. Armrests: Adjustable height and width let you keep your elbows close to your body and shoulders relaxed while typing.

Adjustable height and width let you keep your elbows close to your body and shoulders relaxed while typing. Backrest tilt: The ability to recline slightly can take pressure off your spine. Look for a chair with adjustable tilt tension to control the resistance.

The ability to recline slightly can take pressure off your spine. Look for a chair with adjustable tilt tension to control the resistance. Breathable fabric: Nobody wants a sweaty back. Mesh or breathable fabric upholstery keeps you cool and comfortable even on warm days.

Nobody wants a sweaty back. Mesh or breathable fabric upholstery keeps you cool and comfortable even on warm days. Cushioning: A good chair balances support and comfort. Too firm and you'll be squirming. Too soft and you'll sink in and slouch.

A good chair balances support and comfort. Too firm and you'll be squirming. Too soft and you'll sink in and slouch. Casters: Smooth-rolling casters let you move around easily, without straining.

What is the best chair for office work?

There are some really innovative and oh-so-comfortable ergonomic chairs on the market but finding your perfect chair is a bit of a Goldilocks situation. You should narrow down a few factors, such as your budget, how much swivel room you have under your desk and whether you need a headrest. Ultimately, the whole idea of an ergonomic chair is you can alter the settings so it perfectly fits and supports your own body.

How much do ergonomic chairs cost?

Especially if you are working from home, it is a worthwhile investment to purchase a good ergonomic office chair. A decent one can range anywhere from £200 all the way to £2,000.

Do I need adjustable armrests?

Let’s start by saying there are pros and cons to having armrests. If you use them properly, they can support your limbs and relieve your back when seated. However, they can also encourage shoulder shrugging if set too high and can have the effect of a leaning posture if one of them is set slightly higher than the other.

Your elbows should be in line with the desk, so, for those of us where that’s not the case, adjustable armrests can come in handy in helping you find the correct setup. To really make your working from home space a place of comfort, make sure your armrests are positioned correctly. It’s the last thing you should be adjusting and ideally, they should sit just below your elbow when your hands are resting in your lap (a lot lower than most would think).

For the best and most comfy setup, you would switch between using the armrest to, well, rest your arms on and going without during your day.

How to protect carpet from office chairs

High-quality office chairs can be quite heavy, and therefore leave unwanted marks and imprints on our lovely carpets. A great way to get around this is by using an office chair mat, creating a level of protection between your chair and the floor, helping to reduce friction and damage to the carpet fibres. For chairs without wheels, chair coasters offer similar protection by protecting the space under each stationary chair leg.

Setting up your office chair to avoid back pain

First off, it’s pretty crucial the height of the chair harmonises with the rest of your setup. In terms of the tilt on the back of the chair, it’s best to be relatively upright when you can, but feel free to recline the backrest every now and again. As a rule of thumb, you should be as close to your desk as possible, so if you can, push the seat forward so the armrests fit underneath your desk.

Then, if it isn’t already, ensure your computer screen is on a level with your eye-line. Preferably, you should be looking 2-3in below the casing on the top of the screen – you don’t want to be tilting your head up or down for long periods.

Finally, remember to get up and move around at least once every half hour. Long periods of sitting are a stressor for the muscles and discs in your back, so it’s good to switch up your posture up every now and again. By leaving your desk, you’re less likely to forget about maintaining your posture throughout the day – anything to avoid the dreaded slouch.

How to clean an ergonomic chair

Most ergonomic office chairs are constructed from a range of materials – from chrome and nylon to faux leather – that all require a different approach when it comes to keeping them spick and span.

For chrome and plastic components, such as arm rests, you can simply wipe them clean – dampen a cloth with a mix of water and mild dish soap to tackle any stubborn marks, and be sure to dry the areas thoroughly afterwards.

When it comes to fabric components, it’s best to avoid liquid cleaning solutions, if possible. Use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum cleaner to get rid of any dust or crumbs that have accumulated on the seat and backrest of your chair. If you happen to spill your coffee (or any other fluid) on the fabric of your ergonomic chair, soak up as much of the liquid as possible and use a suitable fabric cleaner to spot clean any remaining stains – it’s a good idea to test cleaning solutions on a small, inconspicuous area, to make sure the product won’t discolour the fabric of your chair.

The verdict: Ergonomic office chairs

With its no-sweat assembly and solid build quality, the Boulies nubi lite is a great choice for dedicated home workers who will be able to feel the support in all the right areas. One of the most comfortable chairs on test, it has all the adjustability you will need to see you through your working day, without any stiffness.

However, if you have a larger budget available, the Humanscale freedom and the Herman miller mirra 2 butterfly really offer tangible ergonomics that get to work as soon as you sit down.

