9 best home printers 2024: Tried and tested wireless models to complete your office

Everything from ease of use to printing power and paper capacity determined our top performers

David RS Taylor
Thursday 22 August 2024 12:02 EDT
Documents or photos, these printers will have you covered
Documents or photos, these printers will have you covered (The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Even in 2024, the world isn’t quite ready to get rid of paper. As such, the best home printers are still a valuable tool in any office.

Wireless printers are now the norm, meaning you and your guests can print documents directly from your smartphone or tablet, so you don’t even have to turn on your laptop. Smart printers with nifty apps have made the process even easier, linking nicely with systems such as Google Cloud printing and Apple AirPrint.

The main thing you need to watch out for when it comes to buying a new home printer are those running costs. The initial price might look enticing but most brands insist on using their own cartridges, and prices for these can vary substantially. Luckily, tech such as inkjet printers is making this less of a bind, too, with cheaper ink costs and less impact on the environment.

Here, we’ve put together a list of the best printers for 2024, to help you find the top model for you and your needs.

How we tested

We tested wireless printers from a range of the most popular brands in the UK. First, we looked for practicality: ease of setup, app usage, how seamless the experience is, and printing power. Second, we looked at design and size: will the printer fit nicely under a desk? Is it a bigger beast that makes up for its clunky size with monstrous printing capabilities? Finally, we looked at each printer’s eco credentials and ink costs: will we be buying new cartridges every few months, or does that inkjet model keep on printing from sunrise to sunset? These are the best home printers that are truly up to the task.

The best home printers for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Canon maxify GX7050 home printer: £530, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Brother DCP-J1200W home printer: £82.80, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for printing photos – Epson ecotank ET-8550: £619.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best black-and-white home printer – Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer: £259.10, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for smartphones – Canon selphy square QX10 printer: £99, Amazon.co.uk

Canon maxify GX7050 home printer

Canon maxify GX7050, best home printers
  • Best: Overall
  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 399mm x 410mm x 314mm with trays retracted and 399mm x 645mm x 387mm with trays extended
  • App printing: Canon Print Inkjet/Selphy, and Easy-PhotoPrint Editor
  • Print speed: 24 ipm mono and 15.5 ipm colour
  • Paper capacity: 100 sheets rear tray, 250 sheets cassette 1, and 250 sheets cassette 2
  • Paper size: Up to A4
  • Connectivity: USB, Ethernet and wifi
  • Why we love it
    • Higher yield of colour pages
    • Prints quickly
    • Produces an impressively accurate range of colours
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £530 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Brother DCP-J1200W home printer

Brother DCP-J1200W, best home printers
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 506mm x 219mm x 469mm (with carton)
  • App printing: Brother Mobile Connect AirPrint, Mopria, Brother Print Service Plug in
  • Print speed: 16 ppm mono, 9 ppm colour
  • Paper capacity: 150 sheets
  • Paper size: Max A4
  • Connectivity: Wireless, USB
  • Why we love it
    • Scanning and copying capabilities
    • Works with an app
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Print quality is average
  1.  £82 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Canon i-SENSYS MF754Cdw

Canon i-SENSYS MF754Cdw, best home printers
  • Best: Office-style printer
  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 461mm x 425mm x 430mm; 23.6kg
  • App printing: Cloud (Dropbox, GoogleDrive, OneDrive), Microsoft Universal Print support, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Canon Print Service Plug-in, Canon Print Business app
  • Print speed: 33 pages/minute
  • Paper capacity: 850 sheets
  • Paper size: Up to A4
  • Connectivity: USB, Ethernet and wifi
  • Why we love it
    • Rapid printing speed
    • Quality black-and-white or colour prints
    • Impressively high-quality photo reproduction
  • Take note
    • Large size
  1.  £425 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser home printer

Brother HL-L2350DW mono, best home printers
  • Best: Black-and-white home printer
  • Print/scan/copy: Print
  • Dimensions: 438mm x 283mm x 519mm
  • App printing: AirPrint, Cortado Cloud Print, Google Cloud Print 2.0, iPrint&Scan, Brother Print Service Plugin, and Mopria
  • Print speed: Up to 30 pages/minute
  • Paper capacity: 250 sheets
  • Paper size: Up to A4
  • Connectivity: USB, Ethernet and wifi
  • Why we love it
    • Surprisingly quiet
    • Whacks out high-quality black-and-white prints
  1.  £259 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Epson ecotank ET-8550 home printer

Epson ecotank ET-8550, best home printers
  • Best: For printing photos
  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 523mm x 379mm x 169 mm; 11.1kg
  • App printing: Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Epson Smart Panel App, Epson Connect
  • Print speed: 32 pages/minute, 25 seconds/glossy photo
  • Paper capacity: Up to 100 sheets
  • Paper size: Up to A3+
  • Connectivity: USB, Ethernet, wifi, SD card
  • Why we love it
    • Extra black and grey ink tanks
    • Cartridge-free
    • Thousands of prints off a single ink tank
    • Accurate colour reproduction
    • Fast with minimal ink usage
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £619 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Canon selphy square QX10 printer

Canon selphy square QX10, best home printers
  • Best: For smartphones
  • Print/scan/copy: Print photos
  • Dimensions: 102mm x 143mm x 31mm
  • App printing: Selphy photo layout
  • Print speed: 43 seconds per photo
  • Paper capacity: 20 sheets
  • Paper size: Polaroid size
  • Connectivity: Wifi
  • Why we love it
    • Decent battery life
    • Sturdy enough to take with you on holiday
    • Options for filters and photo editing on the app
  • Take note
    • On the pricey side
  1.  £99 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Epson LabelWorks LW-C410

Epson LabelWorks LW-C410, best home printers
  • Best: Label printer
  • Print/scan/copy: Print
  • Dimensions: 134mm x 54mm x 145mm
  • App printing: Android and iOS
  • Print speed: 9mm/sec
  • Paper capacity: N/A
  • Paper size: Widths of 4mm, 6mm, 9mm, 12mm and 18mm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth
  • Why we love it
    • Great-value label printer
    • Lightweight
    • Epson app is easy to use
    • 36 different material options available, from matte tape to ribbon
    • Auto-cutter margin tech reduces waste and costs
  • Take note
    • Battery operated with no mains connectivity
  1.  £34 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Epson ecotank ET-3850 home printer

Epson ecotank ET-3850, best home printers
  • Best: Mid-range home printer
  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 375mm x 347mm x 231mm
  • App printing: Apple AirPrint, Epson Smart Panel App, and Epson Connect
  • Print speed: 33 pages/minute mono, and 20 pages/minute colour
  • Paper capacity: 250 sheets
  • Paper size: Up to A4
  • Connectivity: USB, Ethernet and wifi
  • Why we love it
    • Fantastic-value ink
    • Quality prints with impressive consistency
  1.  £353 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

HP envy inspire 7220e home printer

HP envy inspire 7220e, best home printers
  • Best: Ink subscription system
  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 460mm x 383mm x 191mm
  • App printing: Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, Chrome OS, and HP Smart app
  • Print speed: 15 pages/minute mono, and 10 pages/minute colour
  • Paper capacity: 125 sheets
  • Paper size: Up to A4
  • Connectivity: USB and wifi
  • Why we love it
    • Solid printing speeds
    • Impressive quality prints
    • Great value
  1.  £91 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Home printer FAQs

Do you need a single-function printer or an all-in-one?

If you’re working from home, an all-in-one (or multifunction) printer can save on precious desk space, but there are reasons why you might prefer a single-function printer.

If you’re planning on printing a large number of documents at once or printing very regularly, it could be quicker and more cost-effective to invest in a dedicated laser printer with no scanning or faxing capability. Also bear in mind your smartphone can scan to PDF, and that you probably can’t remember the last time you needed to send a fax.

That said, most of the best consumer-level inkjet printers are now multifunction by default. Even if you never plan on scanning, it’s more useful to choose a printer based on its other features: its size, capacity, whether it’s front-loading (therefore requiring less room), and whether it can print on both sides of the page.

Should you buy third-party ink or refill kits?

Printer ink is infamously more expensive than gold, caviar and vintage champagne, so it’s no surprise many consumers turn to cheaper third-party ink and compatible cartridges to keep their printer running for less. These are usually the very same branded cartridges, simply refilled with fresh ink and sold under a different name.

Just because they’re cheaper doesn’t mean they’re of inferior quality. Printer manufacturers might clutch their pearls and insist otherwise, but third-party ink from a reputable brand won’t damage your printer, void your warranty or impact the quality of your prints. In most cases, a third-party cartridge will perform just as well as a more expensive one bought from the printer’s manufacturer.

Amazon is a major retailer that sells refill ink, offering a multitude of options for Canon, HP, Lexmark, and other leading brands. If you’re signed up to a Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month or £95 annually, you’ll have access to unlimited next-day delivery, which will come in handy if you run out of ink unexpectedly and need to print important paperwork.

There’s also printer-specific retailers such as Cartridgepeople.com that are a one-stop shop for all your printer needs, so you can pick up new ink refills, paper and stationery in one shop. It also offers free delivery on everything.

Should you buy a refurbished printer?

You should avoid buying a refurbished printer, if you can. Printers are complex machines with many moving parts, and every last one of them is looking for an excuse to jam. The insides become worn down or gummed up with toner or ink over time, even – or sometimes especially – if the printer isn’t being used.

Generally speaking, new printers are sold at a low price to lock customers into a brand of ink, so the cost savings of buying a refurbished, consumer-level printer aren’t worth the potential problems further down the line. If you do decide to buy a refurbished printer, check for a guarantee, recertification or fresh warranty from the manufacturer.

Wireless printers at a glance

Wireless printer

Print / scan / copy

Size

Print speed

Paper capacity

Paper size

Connectivity

Canon maxify GX7050 home printer

All

399mm x 410mm x 314mm with (trays retracted)

24 ipm mono and 15.5 ipm colour

600 sheets

Up to A4

USB, Ethernet and wifi

Brother DCP-J1200W

All

506mm x 219mm x 469mm (with carton)

16 ppm mono, 9 ppm colour

150 sheets

Max A4

Wireless, USB

Canon i-SENSYS MF754Cdw

All

461mm x 425mm x 430mm

Up to 33 ppm

850 sheets

Up to A4

USB, Ethernet and wifi

Epson ecotank ET-8550

All

523mm x 379mm x 169mm

32 ppm

100 sheets

Up to A3+

USB, Ethernet, wifi, SD card

Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer

Print

438mm x 283mm x 519mm

Up to 30ppm

250 sheets

Up to A4

USB, Ethernet, wifi

Canon selphy square QX10

Print

102mm x 143mm x 31mm

43 seconds per photo

20 sheets

Polaroid size

Wifi

HP officejet pro 7720 A3

All

584mm x 444mm x 306mm

18-34ppm

250 sheets

Up to A3

USB, Ethernet, wifi

Epson EcoTank ET-3850

All

375mm x 347mm x 231mm

33 pages/min mono, 20 pages/min colour

250 sheets

Up to A4

USB, Ethernet, wifi

HP envy inspire 7220e

All

460mm x 383mm x 191mm

15 pages/min mono, 10 ppm colour

125 sheets

Up to A4

USB, wifi

Epson LabelWorks LW-C410

Print

134mm x 54mm x 145mm

9mm/sec

N/A

4mm, 6mm, 9mm, 12mm and 18 mm

Bluetooth

The verdict: Wireless printers

This list isn’t a matter of a straight-up comparison, as each of the printers included offer something slightly different. However, if you’re looking for a versatile, quick printer that produces quality prints of all types and has an eye on its eco credentials, we’re big fans of the Canon Maxify GX7050.

For those looking for low running costs and even more awareness of waste, Epson’s EcoTank range is a serious contender at any price. Finally, for a home office printer that prints black and white at an astounding pace, the Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer is perfect.

