Even in 2024, the world isn’t quite ready to get rid of paper. As such, the best home printers are still a valuable tool in any office.

Wireless printers are now the norm, meaning you and your guests can print documents directly from your smartphone or tablet, so you don’t even have to turn on your laptop. Smart printers with nifty apps have made the process even easier, linking nicely with systems such as Google Cloud printing and Apple AirPrint.

The main thing you need to watch out for when it comes to buying a new home printer are those running costs. The initial price might look enticing but most brands insist on using their own cartridges, and prices for these can vary substantially. Luckily, tech such as inkjet printers is making this less of a bind, too, with cheaper ink costs and less impact on the environment.

Here, we’ve put together a list of the best printers for 2024, to help you find the top model for you and your needs.

How we tested

We tested wireless printers from a range of the most popular brands in the UK. First, we looked for practicality: ease of setup, app usage, how seamless the experience is, and printing power. Second, we looked at design and size: will the printer fit nicely under a desk? Is it a bigger beast that makes up for its clunky size with monstrous printing capabilities? Finally, we looked at each printer’s eco credentials and ink costs: will we be buying new cartridges every few months, or does that inkjet model keep on printing from sunrise to sunset? These are the best home printers that are truly up to the task.

The best home printers for 2024 are: