Everything from ease of use to printing power and paper capacity determined our top performers
Even in 2024, the world isn’t quite ready to get rid of paper. As such, the best home printers are still a valuable tool in any office.
Wireless printers are now the norm, meaning you and your guests can print documents directly from your smartphone or tablet, so you don’t even have to turn on your laptop. Smart printers with nifty apps have made the process even easier, linking nicely with systems such as Google Cloud printing and Apple AirPrint.
The main thing you need to watch out for when it comes to buying a new home printer are those running costs. The initial price might look enticing but most brands insist on using their own cartridges, and prices for these can vary substantially. Luckily, tech such as inkjet printers is making this less of a bind, too, with cheaper ink costs and less impact on the environment.
Here, we’ve put together a list of the best printers for 2024, to help you find the top model for you and your needs.
We tested wireless printers from a range of the most popular brands in the UK. First, we looked for practicality: ease of setup, app usage, how seamless the experience is, and printing power. Second, we looked at design and size: will the printer fit nicely under a desk? Is it a bigger beast that makes up for its clunky size with monstrous printing capabilities? Finally, we looked at each printer’s eco credentials and ink costs: will we be buying new cartridges every few months, or does that inkjet model keep on printing from sunrise to sunset? These are the best home printers that are truly up to the task.
If you’re working from home, an all-in-one (or multifunction) printer can save on precious desk space, but there are reasons why you might prefer a single-function printer.
If you’re planning on printing a large number of documents at once or printing very regularly, it could be quicker and more cost-effective to invest in a dedicated laser printer with no scanning or faxing capability. Also bear in mind your smartphone can scan to PDF, and that you probably can’t remember the last time you needed to send a fax.
That said, most of the best consumer-level inkjet printers are now multifunction by default. Even if you never plan on scanning, it’s more useful to choose a printer based on its other features: its size, capacity, whether it’s front-loading (therefore requiring less room), and whether it can print on both sides of the page.
Printer ink is infamously more expensive than gold, caviar and vintage champagne, so it’s no surprise many consumers turn to cheaper third-party ink and compatible cartridges to keep their printer running for less. These are usually the very same branded cartridges, simply refilled with fresh ink and sold under a different name.
Just because they’re cheaper doesn’t mean they’re of inferior quality. Printer manufacturers might clutch their pearls and insist otherwise, but third-party ink from a reputable brand won’t damage your printer, void your warranty or impact the quality of your prints. In most cases, a third-party cartridge will perform just as well as a more expensive one bought from the printer’s manufacturer.
Amazon is a major retailer that sells refill ink, offering a multitude of options for Canon, HP, Lexmark, and other leading brands. If you’re signed up to a Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month or £95 annually, you’ll have access to unlimited next-day delivery, which will come in handy if you run out of ink unexpectedly and need to print important paperwork.
There’s also printer-specific retailers such as Cartridgepeople.com that are a one-stop shop for all your printer needs, so you can pick up new ink refills, paper and stationery in one shop. It also offers free delivery on everything.
You should avoid buying a refurbished printer, if you can. Printers are complex machines with many moving parts, and every last one of them is looking for an excuse to jam. The insides become worn down or gummed up with toner or ink over time, even – or sometimes especially – if the printer isn’t being used.
Generally speaking, new printers are sold at a low price to lock customers into a brand of ink, so the cost savings of buying a refurbished, consumer-level printer aren’t worth the potential problems further down the line. If you do decide to buy a refurbished printer, check for a guarantee, recertification or fresh warranty from the manufacturer.
Wireless printer
Print / scan / copy
Size
Print speed
Paper capacity
Paper size
Connectivity
Canon maxify GX7050 home printer
All
399mm x 410mm x 314mm with (trays retracted)
24 ipm mono and 15.5 ipm colour
600 sheets
Up to A4
USB, Ethernet and wifi
Brother DCP-J1200W
All
506mm x 219mm x 469mm (with carton)
16 ppm mono, 9 ppm colour
150 sheets
Max A4
Wireless, USB
Canon i-SENSYS MF754Cdw
All
461mm x 425mm x 430mm
Up to 33 ppm
850 sheets
Up to A4
USB, Ethernet and wifi
Epson ecotank ET-8550
All
523mm x 379mm x 169mm
32 ppm
100 sheets
Up to A3+
USB, Ethernet, wifi, SD card
Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer
438mm x 283mm x 519mm
Up to 30ppm
250 sheets
Up to A4
USB, Ethernet, wifi
Canon selphy square QX10
102mm x 143mm x 31mm
43 seconds per photo
20 sheets
Polaroid size
Wifi
HP officejet pro 7720 A3
All
584mm x 444mm x 306mm
18-34ppm
250 sheets
Up to A3
USB, Ethernet, wifi
Epson EcoTank ET-3850
All
375mm x 347mm x 231mm
33 pages/min mono, 20 pages/min colour
250 sheets
Up to A4
USB, Ethernet, wifi
HP envy inspire 7220e
All
460mm x 383mm x 191mm
15 pages/min mono, 10 ppm colour
125 sheets
Up to A4
USB, wifi
Epson LabelWorks LW-C410
134mm x 54mm x 145mm
9mm/sec
N/A
4mm, 6mm, 9mm, 12mm and 18 mm
Bluetooth
This list isn’t a matter of a straight-up comparison, as each of the printers included offer something slightly different. However, if you’re looking for a versatile, quick printer that produces quality prints of all types and has an eye on its eco credentials, we’re big fans of the Canon Maxify GX7050.
For those looking for low running costs and even more awareness of waste, Epson’s EcoTank range is a serious contender at any price. Finally, for a home office printer that prints black and white at an astounding pace, the Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer is perfect.
