Best photo printers to bring your memories to life

Whether printing pictures at home or Polaroids on the go, your images deserve the best

Zoe Phillimore
Tuesday 27 August 2024 10:46 EDT
We looked at colour and quality of the print, but also kept an eye out for extra functions
We looked at colour and quality of the print, but also kept an eye out for extra functions (The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Instead of keeping your photos languishing on your smartphone’s camera roll or in some mythical-seeming cloud, the best photo printers let you print them out and show them off in the real world. These handy little gadgets are easy to use, cheap to maintain and are there whenever you need them.

Printers have come a long way since the early 2000s. Gone are the days of having to spend ages uttering four-letter words under your breath while your computer tells you it can’t find a printer. Nowadays, they’re quick to install, easy to set up and most have an app that guides you through the painless process. Trust us, we’ve tried many.

They’re also a lot more compact now, too, and can usually fit on a small table or even under a bed. Snapshot printers, meanwhile, will fit in the palm of your hand and you can sling them in your bag to take with you on the go.

While many home printers claim to be photo printers, to really make your pics pop and be worthy of framing, you are best off using the proper equipment and some decent photo paper. A top tip from us: check the paper you buy will work in your printer. This stuff doesn’t come cheap, so you don’t want to be lumbered with the wrong type.

What will also help the quality of your printing is the ink in your printer. As a rule of thumb, separate cartridges or tanks for separate colours will produce better colours, and the wider the spectrum of coloured inks the printer takes, the better. So, six inks is best, but we’ve tested a real range here.

We’ve also tested some instant-style printers, which produce wallet-sized photos in, well, an instant. You might immediately think “Polaroid” here, and while Polaroid is still a big player in this arena, there are other brands offering similar products. These printers are often more based on producing fun prints to stick on your fridge than jaw-dropping quality.

How we tested

We looked at a real cross section of the market, from simpler desktop printers to higher-end models. Ones that do scanning and all that jazz, and straight-up printers. We also looked at A3 and A4 printers. And those aforementioned instant-photo printers. We printed the same photo on all the printers, so we could directly compare, and tried lots of different types of paper in the printers to see how that altered results. We were looking for colour and quality of the print, ease of setup, speed of printing and any extra functions.

The best photo printers for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – HP envy inspire 7920e inkjet printer: £104.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Polaroid lab instant printer: £119.99, Currys.co.uk
  • Best for A3 printing – Canon PIXMA iP8750 colour inkjet printer: £239.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best snapshot printer – Fujifilm instax link wide mobile photo printer: £119.99, Argos.co.uk

HP envy inspire 7920e inkjet printer

HP envy inspire 7920e, best photo printers
  • Best: Overall
  • Print cartridge: Black and tricolour
  • Extra functions: Double-sided printing, scanning, copying
  • Print resolution: 1,200 x 1,200dpi
  • Dimensions: 23.3cm x 46cm x 51.13cm
  • Why we love it
    • Speedy printing
    • Easy to set-up
  £104 from Amazon.co.uk
Polaroid lab instant printer

Polaroid lab instant, best photo printers
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Print cartridge: N/A
  • Extra functions: Photo editing within the app
  • Print resolution: N/A
  • Dimensions: 15cm x 12cm x 15cm
  • Why we love it
    • Can print while on the go
  • Take note
    • Quite chunky and heavy
  £119 from Currys.co.uk
Canon PIXMA iP8750 colour inkjet printer

Canon PIXMA iP8750, best photo printers
  • Best: For A3 printing
  • Print cartridge: Six individual inks (PGBK, BK, C, M, Y, GY)
  • Print resolution: 9,600 x 2,400dpi
  • Dimensions: 23.23cm x 13.03cm x 6.26cm
  • Why we love it
    • Printing looked noticeably sharper
    • Ideal for creative types
    • Speedy
    • Quiet
  £239 from Amazon.co.uk
Epson ecotank ET-2850 inkjet printer

Epson ecotank ET-2850, best photo printers
  • Best: For cost-effective printing
  • Print cartridge: Four individual tanks (BK, C, M, Y)
  • Extra functions: Double-sided printing, scanning, copying
  • Print resolution: 5,760 x 1,440dpi
  • Dimensions: 18.7cm x 37.5cm x 34.7cm
  • Why we love it
    • Bundle is cost effective
    • Can handle standard printing, two-sided printing, scanning and copying
  • Take note
    • Set-up is a bit lengthy
  £249 from Amazon.co.uk
Fujifilm instax link wide mobile photo printer

Fujifilm instax link wide mobile, best photo printers
  • Best: For printing on the go
  • Print cartridge: N/A
  • Extra functions: Photo editing within the app
  • Print resolutions: 12.5 dots/mm
  • Dimensions: 13.9cm x 12.8cm x 3.4cm
  • Why we love it
    • Fun printer
    • Photos have retro feel
  £119 from Argos.co.uk
Canon pixma G650 all-in-one wireless printer

Canon pixma G650 all-in-one, best photo printers
  • Best: For high-quality printing
  • Print cartridge: Six separate ink tanks (GY, BK, R, C, M, Y)
  • Extra functions: Scanning, copying
  • Print resolutions: 4,800 x 1,200dpi
  • Dimensions: 44.5cm x 55.5cm x 16.7cm
  • Why we love it
    • Easily printed from both our laptops and smartphones
    • Features a scan and copy function
  • Take note
    • No automatic paper feed
  £257 from Amazon.co.uk
Fujifilm instax mini evo

Fujifilm instax mini evo, best photo printers
  • Best: Instant-printing camera
  • Print cartridge: N/A
  • Extra functions: Filters, lens effects
  • Print resolutions: N/A
  • Dimensions: 8.7cm x 12.29cm x 3.6cm
  • Why we love it
    • Camera and photo printer in one
    • Photos are sharper than other instant photos
  £174 from Johnlewis.com
The verdict: Photo printers

We were so impressed with the HP printer. It produces great prints and is great value for money, with extra functionality, too. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more high-end, it’s hard to beat the Canon pixma G650.

If you’re looking to give your home office an upgrade, make sure to check out our round-up of the best printers

