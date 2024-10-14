The best smartphone is one that does everything you need it to. Whether you’re a keen photographer who wants a cutting-edge camera in your pocket, or you’re looking for a cheap Android that will stay fast and secure for years, you’ve got a wider choice than ever when it comes to choosing the right phone.

Over the years, smartphones have changed in lots of ways – getting bigger, offering full-screen design, wireless charging, contactless payments, DSLR-rivalling photography, banking services and instant access to music and video streaming. As more features are added, your phone has become the most essential piece of tech you use every day.

What are your priorities? A display that’s big and sharp enough to stream movies in pristine quality, so that you don’t need a separate tablet? A phone with a processor fast enough that it can optimise your photos instantly, taking great shots even in low light? Or a phone that works seamlessly with your laptop and desktop computer? Whatever the case may be, we’ve tested top models to suit different needs and help you find the best phone for you.

How we tested

open image in gallery Just a few of the phones tried and tested for this review ( David Phelan )

Ease of setup, simplicity of use, and performance with everyday apps have been tested to the full. Cameras have been tested in different lighting situations, putting their flagship features to the test for stills and video.

We studied how the screen performs: is it effective when you’re watching video, fast enough for playing games or smooth when you’re scrolling through menus? Is the phone solid and reliable, and will it continue receiving software and security updates for years? And how well does the battery perform?

The best phones for 2024 are: