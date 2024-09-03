Jump to content
Best foldable phones 2024: Top folding and flip models

Flexible displays are more popular than ever – but which ones are worth bending over backwards for?

Steve Hogarty
Tech writer
Tuesday 03 September 2024 13:06 EDT
There are two main types of folding phone: the classic clamshell style and the larger book style
There are two main types of folding phone: the classic clamshell style and the larger book style (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Once the stuff of science-fiction, the best foldable phones give you all the useful features of a giant screen, in a device that folds down into a handy, more pocket-friendly size.

Because they’re more complex than regular phones, and because you’re essentially getting two devices in one, foldables tend to cost considerably more than your average mobile. Samsung’s best folding phone, the Galaxy Z fold 6, starts at £1,799, for example. As the tech becomes cheaper to manufacture, however, we’re beginning to see some excellent foldable phones for less than £1,000, such as the Motorola razr 50 ultra.

There are different styles to choose between, too. Clamshell-style foldable phones are closer to the size of regular phones when fully unfolded, but fold down to half the size, so they can be slipped easily into a bag or pocket. Book-style folding phones are bigger, with an outer display that works like a normal phone until you want to use the big screen, at which point you can unfold it to the size of a small tablet.

All share some drawbacks, however. Because the screen physically bends around a hinge, there’s an unavoidable crease – which can be seen under bright lights, and felt beneath your fingertip when scrolling – across the display. Plus, as flexible displays use a combination of ultra-thin glass and plastic coating, they’re a lot more prone to being scratched.

Whichever style of foldable phone draws your attention, you’ve more choice than ever in 2024. Samsung’s series of fold and flip phones still lead the way, but the new Google Pixel fold is an enticing proposition for fans of the search giant’s ecosystem of apps.

If you’re looking for a phone that stands out from the crowd of boring black rectangles, keep reading to discover the best folding phones of 2024.

How we tested

We tested each foldable phone for a number of weeks. Swapping them out for our regular devices, we used them for activities such as everyday web browsing and social media as well as more productivity-focused tasks.

We put the latest folding phones to the test
We put the latest folding phones to the test (The Independent)

We paid particular attention to each phone’s moving parts, to gauge how likely they were to collect dirt and dust around the hinge and under the folding screen, but, as these phones are still so new, determining the longevity of these devices will take more long-term testing.

The best foldable phones for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Pixel 9 pro fold: £1,749, Google.com
  • Best flip phone – Galaxy Z flip 6: £949, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for performance – Galaxy Z fold 6: £1,799, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best Motorola flip phone – Motorola razr 50 ultra: £899, Amazon.co.uk

Pixel 9 pro fold

pixel 9 pro fold with best buy badge
  • Best: Overall
  • Main display: 8in OLED 120hz
  • Cover display: 6.3in OLED 120hz
  • Camera (rear): 48MP main, 10.8MP telephoto, 10.5MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 10MP
  • Processor: Tensor G4
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Why we love it
    • Superb software experience
    • Handles incompatible apps well
    • Exclusive Pixel 9 AI features
    • Incredibly thin
    • Inner display looks great
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Displays not as good as the Pixel 9 pro
    • Cameras not as good as the Pixel 9 pro
  1.  £1,749 from Google.com
Samsung Galaxy Z flip 6

samsung galaxy z flip 6 review
  • Best: Flip phone
  • Main display: 6.7in AMOLED 120Hz
  • Cover display: 3.4in AMOLED 60Hz
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 10MP
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent build quality
    • Compact, stylish design
    • Fun cover widgets
    • Lengthy software support
    • Much improved cameras
  • Take note
    • Cover display is more compact than Motorola's
  1.  £949 from Amazon.co.uk
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

samsung galaxy z fold 6
  • Best: For performance
  • Main display: 7.6in AMOLED 120Hz
  • Cover display: 6.3in AMOLED 120Hz
  • Camera (rear): 50MP main, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 4MP
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB to 1TB
  • Why we love it
    • Powerful performance
    • Closes flat
    • Waterproof
  • Take note
    • Battery life could be better
  1.  £1,799 from Amazon.co.uk
Motorola razr 50 ultra

razr 50 ultra
  • Best: Motorola flip phone
  • Main display: 6.9in AMOLED 165Hz
  • Cover display: 4in AMOLED 165Hz
  • Camera (rear): 50MP main, 50MP telephoto
  • Camera (front): 32MP
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Why we love it
    • Cover display is bigger than Samsung's
    • Sleek and stylish clamshell design
    • Cheaper than the flip
  • Take note
    • Camera isn’t as good as Samsung's
  1.  £899 from Amazon.co.uk
The verdict: Foldable phones

Foldable phones fall into two very different categories, the classic flip phone and the bigger, book-style foldables. If you’re after a compact foldable phone that slips neatly into your pocket, we recommend the Samsung Galazy Z flip 6. A fashion-first Android phone, it doesn’t compromise on performance or functionality and is one of the best designed pieces of technology we’ve ever tested.

For power users who want a phone that expands out into a small tablet, we recommend the Pixel 9 pro fold. Google’s foldable brings the Pixel series’s excellent camera features and software to bear on a smart-looking device that’s just as easy to use when folded as it is unfolded.

