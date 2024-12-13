12 best running watches to help you improve speed and endurance

If you’d like to get better at running but struggle with the motivation to put on your trainers and actually do it, a running watch could really help.

Tracking speed, distance and heart rate will give you an indication of progress over time, which can be addictive. Some watches can be synced to an app, where you can access guided training plans to coach you to run longer distances or improve your 5k time. Sharing your data with a third-party app like Strava, where you can connect with friends, will keep you accountable as you’ll have others to check up on you.

If you’re already a seasoned runner and struggling to move from a plateau, using advanced features such as cadence and ground contact time can help you adjust your running technique to improve your personal best without expending too much extra effort. Think: running smarter not harder.

To help you navigate the running wristwear jungle and find the right watch for your needs, we’ve tested out some of the most well-known brands across all price ranges. Keep reading for those that came out tops during our tests.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our fitness expert Zoe in action with the tried and tested running watches ( The Independent )

With a couple of marathons on the cards, training has started, meaning ample opportunity for testing running watches in different scenarios. We tested each running watch over long, slow runs of at least 10 miles as well as for interval sessions around the track, hill runs and our local Park Run.

Before testing each watch, we spent time exploring what it could track and synced it to both an Apple and an Android phone to see how easy it was to use. We rated each watch on features like screen visibility, accuracy of GPS, app support, recovery guidance and comfort on the wrist. We also tested the watch in daily life, assessing how it looked and felt over 24 hours.

The best running watches for 2024 are: