The benefits of swimming are plentiful but, to get the most enjoyment of it, you’ll need a pair of the best swimming goggles. Poor-fitting goggles can turn recreational swimming into a chore, so, upgrading to the right pair for you is the simplest way to elevate your next session.

Swimming has been found to improve mood and energy levels and reduce anxiety. It’s one of the few workouts that uses every major muscle group, including abdominals, back, forearms, shoulders and gluteals as well as hamstrings, without too much harsh impact on the body.

There’s nothing worse than having to swim with pools of water inside your goggles and ending up with stinging eyes through too much contact with chlorine or salt water. For the best fitting goggles, look closely at the nose bridge – too tight and it will feel painful, too loose and it will let in water. Some goggles come with several different nose bridge options, so you can use the one that best fits the size of your beak. An adjustable head strap is also vital; the strap should hold the goggles firmly enough in place so they do not slip during turns, but not so tight that they cause discomfort.

If you’re planning on joining the growing numbers of people that swim in open water and outdoor pools, the best way to improve visibility is with light-changing photochromatic lenses. These react to UV rays and get darker when light is brighter outside, to reduce glare. When you’re bashing out lengths of an indoor pool, they become lighter, so you can see where you’re going. It’s also useful to have anti-fog protection, so you don’t have to stop to give your goggles a wipe mid-swim.

To help you navigate all the options, we took a deep dive and tested the best swimming goggles from some of the top brands, hottest triathlon specialists and biggest sporting retailers in the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the best swimming goggles we tested for this review ( Zoe Griffin )

We tested each pair of goggles by swimming lengths of our local pool and outside by doing laps of an open water swimming lake, to fully assess the visibility and anti-fog features. We assessed each pair on comfort, fit, value for money and overall design (including lens size and photochromic features). From budget goggles to keep casual swimming costs down to hi-tech goggles that can count the laps for you and suggest training tweaks to boost performance, we tested options for both leisure swimmers and those chasing a PB. Keep reading to find the best pair for you.

The best swimming goggles for 2024 are: