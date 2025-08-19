Best waterproof headphones 2025, tried and tested by a triathlete

Listening to music during a workout can boost your pace, improve your rhythm, and help take your mind off the burn. For years, that was impossible for swimmers, but it’s no longer just runners and cyclists who benefit from a great playlist while they work out. Swimmers can now enjoy those same perks thanks to a growing range of waterproof headphones.

Whether you're logging endless pool laps, tackling open-water swims, or just splashing through a casual session, the right pair of swimming headphones can make all the difference. As well as making training more enjoyable, they can improve performance, as the beat helps you maintain a steady stroke rate.

More premium models go beyond music, offering features such as stroke analysis and the ability to download content directly from apps. With designs ranging from the budget-friendly to the high-end, there's a pair to suit every swimmer.

To help you decide what’s worth the investment, I’ve put together this guide to the best swimming headphones on the market, so keep scrolling to find your new favourite workout companions.

How I tested

I tested the waterproof headphones during open-water and interval sessions ( Zoe Griffin/The Independent )

I put each pair of headphones to the test for at least two weeks. I tested each set of headphones on a 2km indoor swim session, an open-water swim, and an interval session with flippers and pool buoys. During testing, I considered the following criteria:

Sound clarity: I assessed how the headphones sounded underwater as well as Bluetooth syncing and app compatibility.

I needed headphones that could handle hours in the water.

Unsurprisingly, I needed these headphones to be waterproof. I needed headphones that could handle hours in the water. Comfort and fit: I used a range of swimming strokes during testing to see if the headphones remained comfortable and stayed in place throughout. I also noted how easy the headphones were to use and remove with wet hands.

No one wants their music cutting out on them mid-session, so battery life was also a consideration.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Zoe Griffin has been testing products for IndyBest since 2021 and has reviewed countless types of workout gear, including headphones and earplugs. As a triathlete and keen swimmer, Zoe bases her reviews on real-world testing, providing her honest opinions to help you find the best products.

The best waterproof headphones for 2025 are: