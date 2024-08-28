Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

16 best wireless headphones, selected by a tech expert

Opting for rich-sounding Bluetooth headphones over earbuds offers greater comfort, sound quality and more

Alex Lee
Tech writer
Wednesday 28 August 2024 04:48 EDT
These top-quality cans had us singing their praises
These top-quality cans had us singing their praises (Bose/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

It’s rare to see someone donning anything bigger than a pair of tiny wireless earbuds these days but there’s no denying the best wireless headphones offer much more. Small buds can’t quite compare to the great sound, comfort and noise cancellation you get from a good, solid pair of over-ears.

Although wireless headphones were once known for cutting out, lagging and just sounding – let’s face it – really awful, thanks to new Bluetooth codecs such as LDAC and aptX adaptive, which provide an overall lower-latency, lower bitrate and higher-quality audio experience, it’s no longer necessary to buy a pair of wired headphones if you want premium-sounding cans.

From adaptive noise cancellation and real-time audio upscaling to on-ear detection, multipoint connectivity and sound dimming whenever you’re having a conversation, today, wireless headphones are better than ever.

However, as the headphones market has become swamped with wireless cans, it’s becoming more and more of a struggle to figure out whether a pair of headphones is up to snuff.

We’ve been testing headphones here at The Independent for years, and are constantly reviewing the latest pairs to find the very best for all budgets. Keep scrolling to discover the headphones that had us singing their praises.

Related

How we tested

To test the headphones included in our list, we listened to a wide range of audio genres – from gentle orchestral music to bouncy radio-friendly pop tunes, explosive audio dramas and a spot of Netflix – at home and in the wild. Ambient mode tests consisted of us rudely trying to have conversations with transparency toggled on, while noise-cancellation tests consisted of us attempting to drown out the sounds of the Tube when out and about.

We put a range of different wireless headphones to the test, including Dyson’s zone
We put a range of different wireless headphones to the test, including Dyson’s zone (Alex Lee/The Independent)

While most of the wireless headphones below have active noise cancellation, we also have a guide dedicated solely to finding the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market. We’re constantly updating this list and putting more and more wireless headphones to the test, so, stay tuned.

The best wireless headphones for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: £279, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Anker Soundcore space Q45 wireless headphones: £104.89, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for noise-cancellation – Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones: £379, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for iPhone users – AirPods Max wireless headphones: £459, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for the office – Technics EAH-A800 wireless headphones: £189, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for hi-res audio – Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones: £299, Amazon.co.uk

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5, best wireless headphones
  • Best: Overall
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 250g
  • Battery life: 30 hours NC on, 40 hours NC off
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint, NFC, 3.5mm jack
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC and LDAC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated Alexa and Google Assistant 
  • Included removable cable: Yes, 3.5mm
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Sounds fantastic
    • Excellent noise cancellation
    • Intelligent features
  • Take note
    • Loses the no-folding design
  1.  £279 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Anker Soundcore space Q45 wireless headphones

Anker Soundcore space Q45, best wireless headphones
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 292g
  • Battery life: 50 hours with ANC on, 65 hours with ANC off
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint, 3.5mm jack, USB-C
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC and LDAC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Really good active noise cancellation
    • Lively, customisable sound
    • Exceedingly good battery life
  • Take note
    • No on-ear detection sensor or fast pairing
    • Microphones could be better
  1.  £104 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For noise-cancellation
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 250g
  • Battery life: Up to 24 hours
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm, USB-C charging
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive
  • Voice control: Yes, Amazon Alexa or Siri
  • Included removable cable: Yes, 3.5mm cable included and USB-C to USB-A charging cable
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • The best noise-cancelling we’ve heard
    • Audio is impeccable
    • Comfortable and ergonomic design
  • Take note
    • Battery life could be better
    • Pricey
  1.  £379 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones

Apple AirPods Max, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For iPhone users
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 384.8g
  • Battery life: Up to 20 hours NC on
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.0 with multipoint, fast pairing with Apple H1 chip
  • Bluetooth codecs: AAC and SBC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated Siri
  • Included removable cable: No
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Exceptional sound
    • Spatial audio is wonderful
    • Terrific active noise cancellation
    • Well-built
  • Take note
    • May be too large for some people
    • Very expensive
    • Basically only works with Apple devices
  1.  £459 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Technics EAH-A800 wireless headphones

Technics EAH-A800, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For the office
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 298g
  • Battery life: Up to 60 hours 
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint and LDAC compatibility, USB-C for charging, 3.5mm cable
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC
  • Voice control: Yes, Amazon Alexa or Siri 
  • Included removable cable: Yes, 3.5mm cable included and in-flight adapter 
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Lengthy battery life
    • Compatible with LDAC
    • Balanced, neutral sound
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £189 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For hi-res audio
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 307g
  • Battery life: 30 hours playback, 7 hour with 15min charge
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.2 with AptX adaptive
  • Bluetooth codecs: aptX Adaptive; aptX HD; aptX; AAC; SBC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated voice assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes, included USB-C to USb-C cable and USB-C to 3.5mm cable
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Accurate and clinical sound
    • Supports 24-bit audio
    • Gorgeous design
  • Take note
    • ANC could be better
  1.  £299 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Sonos ace wireless headphones

sonos ace, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For Sonos users
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 312g
  • Battery life: 30 hours
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC, AptX Adaptive, lossless aptX
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes, USB-C
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Impeccable sound
    • Super comfortable
    • Works with Sonos arc soundbars
  • Take note
    • Not as smart as we’d hoped
  1.  £369 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Master & Dynamic MW75 wireless headphones

Master & Dynamic MW75, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For style
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 338g
  • Battery life: Up to 32 hours, up to 28 hours with ANC turned on
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C to 3.5mm cable
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive
  • Voice control: Yes, Siri or Google Assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes, included USB-C to 3.5mm cable
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Attractive and premium design
    • Excellent sound quality
  • Take note
    • Pricey
    • Some ANC controls are a bit laggy
  1.  £539 from Masterdynamic.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

JBL live 770NC wireless headphones

jbl live 770nc, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For JBL fans
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 256g
  • Battery life: 65 hours
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm cable
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC and AAC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated voice assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes, included 3.5mm cable
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Well-priced
    • Bass-friendly sound
  • Take note
    • Not the most comfortable
    • Sub-par active noise cancellation
  1.  £99 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Sennheiser accentum plus wireless headphones

sennheiser accentum plus, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For commuting
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 350g
  • Battery life: 50 hours
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint, 3.5mm cable
  • Bluetooth codecs: AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive, and SBC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated voice assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes, included 3.5mm cable
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Good sound quality
    • Customisable ANC
    • Good on-ear detection
  1.  £159 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bang & Olufsen beoplay H95 wireless headphones

Bang & Olufsen beoplay H95, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For luxury
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 323g
  • Battery life: Up to 38 hours with NC on, up to 50 hours with NC turned off
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.1 with multipoint, 3.5mm cable
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated voice assistant button
  • Included removable cable: Yes, included 3.5mm
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Crafted, premium design
    • Very comfortable
    • Clean and clinical sound
  • Take note
    • Out of most people’s budgets
  1.  £879 from www.bang-olufsen.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dyson zone wireless headphones

Dyson Zone, best wireless headphones
  • Best: With built-in air purification
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 595g (670g with visor)
  • Battery life: Up to 50 hours (headphones), up to 4 hours (air purification)
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC and LHDC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated Siri or Google Assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Air purification is unique and innovative
    • Active noise-cancellation is class-leading
  • Take note
    • Weird design
    • Expensive
    • The balanced sound profile isn’t for everyone
  1.  £549 from Currys.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

1More Sonoflow wireless headphones

1More Sonoflow, best wireless headphones
  • Best: Entry-level headphones
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 250g
  • Battery life: 50 hours with ANC on, 70 hours with ANC off
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.0 with multipoint, 3.5mm jack
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC and LDAC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated Siri and Google Assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Incredible 70-hour battery life
    • Supports LDAC
    • Budget price tag
  • Take note
    • Plasticky design
    • Average sound quality
    • Dreadful controls that can’t be changed
  1.  £63 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Urbanista Los Angeles wireless headphones

Urbanista Los Angeles, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For battery life
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Weight: 320g
  • Battery life: Limitless, or up to 80 hours without light
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, solar charging
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC and AAC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated voice assistant
  • Included removable cable: No
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Game-changing near-infinite battery life
    • Fairly cheap
  • Take note
    • ANC could be better
  1.  £184 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Beats studio pro wireless headphones

Beats Studio Pro, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For fans of Beats
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Noise cancellation: Yes, adaptive
  • Weight: 260g
  • Battery life: 24 hours NC on, 40 hours NC off
  • Connection type: Class 1 Bluetooth (Bluetooth 5.3), USB-C audio, 3.5mm jack,
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated Siri and Google Assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes
  • Waterproof: No
  • Why we love it
    • Works great with Android
    • Active noise cancellation is good
    • Features lossless audio over USB-C
  • Take note
    • No equaliser over Bluetooth
    • Clunky, outdated controls
  1.  £249 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Adidas RPT-01 wireless headphones

Adidas RPT-01, best wireless headphones
  • Best: For running and exercise
  • Type: On-ear
  • Noise cancellation: No
  • Weight: 209g
  • Battery life: 40 hours
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.0
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC
  • Voice control: Yes, integrated voice assistant 
  • Included removable cable: No
  • Waterproof: IPX4 sweat-proof and water resistant
  • Why we love it
    • Sweat and water resistant design
    • Excellent controls
  • Take note
    • Not very comfortable for long-term wear
    • Bass-heavy
  1.  £77 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Wireless headphones FAQs

How do wireless headphones work?

Wireless headphones are usually battery operated and work by pairing with a device via a radio or infrared signal. Many devices are equipped with Bluetooth technology, meaning connection is easy and the audio is high quality.

Wireless vs true wireless: What’s the difference?

There are two types of wireless headphones: wireless and true wireless. The latter means there is a complete lack of connector between the earphones – such as with the AirPods Pro or Marshall mode II. Whereas, where ordinary wireless headphones are concerned, the earphones are still connected via a headband, like those we have reviewed here.

How to connect wireless headphones

Connecting wireless headphones differs depending on the device you’re using. For example, connecting to a TV will be different from a mobile phone. But, for the latter, make sure your Bluetooth and headphones are on and discoverable, then open your Bluetooth settings on your mobile phone and your headphones should appear there.

What are the disadvantages of wireless headphones?

Pretty much all consumer headphones are wireless these days, thanks to the departure of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Rest in peace – we miss you, old friend. But while we love being wire-free, there are a few minor disadvantages to wireless headphones.

First of all, there’s latency. Connecting via wireless modes such as Bluetooth will always mean there is a tiny delay between the audio playing on your device and the audio being transmitted to your headphones. This normally isn’t much of a concern unless you’re a gamer – and gaming headsets are the only part of the audio market where wires are still a prominent option.

The second disadvantage is battery life. With wired headphones, your music can run and run, but with wireless headphones, you might get a day’s use out of them. That said, wireless headphones are always being improved and the above issues are slowly becoming less of a problem.

Can you use wireless headphones on a plane?

The short answer to this question is yes, you can use wireless headphones on a plane. Because Bluetooth headphones are short-range, there should be very minimal interference between your headphones and the plane’s signals. That said, some airlines restrict the use of headphones on their flights – whether that’s during the entire journey or just during take-off and landing, so, just be aware of the rules if you bring them on board.

The other question is: can you use your own wireless headphones with in-flight entertainment systems? If the airline’s entertainment system is set up with Bluetooth access, you should be able to connect your headphones fairly easily. If it isn’t, you need to buy a Bluetooth transmitter/receiver, which acts as a conduit between your headphones and the in-flight system, letting you watch movies with your wireless ANC cans. Some of the headphones on this list come with Bluetooth transmitter/receiver in the box, so you won’t need to buy one for your flight.

The verdict: Wireless headphones

The top all-round wireless headphones are Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones. The name might be a mouthful to say out loud, but the cans offer up a whole host of neat features, absolute comfort, divine sound quality and exceedingly good noise cancellation.

Meanwhile, if you want the very best active noise cancellation, look no further than the Bose QuietComfort ultra headphones.

Also nipping at Sony’s heels are Apple’s all-singing, all-dancing AirPods Max, which have some impressive spatial audio, making your music sound like it’s on another plane of existence.

For a decent budget pair, you can’t go wrong with JBL’s Live 770NC headphones, the Sennheiser accentum plus headphones or the Soundcore space Q45, which are all great options for the daily commute.

More headphone recommendations:

If you still prefer the freedom a pair of earbuds give you, check out our round-up of the best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in