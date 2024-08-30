Noise cancellation has been around long enough now that most people will either own or at least have heard of headphones or earbuds that offer apparently life-changing silence.

However, there are plenty of less-than-impressive examples of noise “cancellation” that sound more like a snake has made its home in your headphones, rather than pure silence. So, we’ve made it our mission to track down the options that are worth your money.

While most headphones have some form of passive noise cancellation, where the shape of the headphones block out your work neighbour just by design, active noise cancellation (ANC) is the type we’re mainly dealing with here. ANC uses in-built microphones to listen for irksome external noise, instructing the speakers to match the frequencies of those sounds, to provide you with an island of sonic serenity.

Noise cancellation, in theory, is there to make your listening experience much more enjoyable, but there can be too much of a good thing, especially if the ANC doesn’t find the right balance. Getting to grips with the right tech can be the difference between a cloud of sound or a waterfall of external din.

We’ve put in the listening hours, to give you the best chance of finding the ANC headphones that are right for you, helping our favourite artists, with what we can only think will be pounds of royalty fees, along the way.

How we tested

When testing noise-cancelling headphones, it’s important to try each pair in a variety of scenarios – some more obvious than others. Yes, we tested them in busy cafés and beside main roads, but we also took care to test ANC, for instance, in a quiet room. This is due to ANC’s tendency to sometimes emit a small hiss when working, something that could begin to grate on your nerves after a while in an empty office.

We tested each pair of headphones with a smorgasbord of different audio sources: from the deep rumbles of Billie Eilish’s Bury a Friend, to the complicated delicacy of Jacob Collier’s Flow Freely, with Yo-Yo Ma, Childish Gambino and Kaho Nakamura thrown into the mix. We made sure to listen to our favourite podcasts to check for vocal clarity, and rang friends and family so much (to test microphone quality) that nobody wanted to FaceTime us for a month.

The best noise-cancelling headphones for 2024 are: