The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

David RS Taylor
Friday 30 August 2024 12:00 EDT
These top-rated headphones and earbuds sound divine (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Noise cancellation has been around long enough now that most people will either own or at least have heard of headphones or earbuds that offer apparently life-changing silence.

However, there are plenty of less-than-impressive examples of noise “cancellation” that sound more like a snake has made its home in your headphones, rather than pure silence. So, we’ve made it our mission to track down the options that are worth your money.

While most headphones have some form of passive noise cancellation, where the shape of the headphones block out your work neighbour just by design, active noise cancellation (ANC) is the type we’re mainly dealing with here. ANC uses in-built microphones to listen for irksome external noise, instructing the speakers to match the frequencies of those sounds, to provide you with an island of sonic serenity.

Noise cancellation, in theory, is there to make your listening experience much more enjoyable, but there can be too much of a good thing, especially if the ANC doesn’t find the right balance. Getting to grips with the right tech can be the difference between a cloud of sound or a waterfall of external din.

We’ve put in the listening hours, to give you the best chance of finding the ANC headphones that are right for you, helping our favourite artists, with what we can only think will be pounds of royalty fees, along the way.

How we tested

When testing noise-cancelling headphones, it’s important to try each pair in a variety of scenarios – some more obvious than others. Yes, we tested them in busy cafés and beside main roads, but we also took care to test ANC, for instance, in a quiet room. This is due to ANC’s tendency to sometimes emit a small hiss when working, something that could begin to grate on your nerves after a while in an empty office.

We tested each pair of headphones with a smorgasbord of different audio sources: from the deep rumbles of Billie Eilish’s Bury a Friend, to the complicated delicacy of Jacob Collier’s Flow Freely, with Yo-Yo Ma, Childish Gambino and Kaho Nakamura thrown into the mix. We made sure to listen to our favourite podcasts to check for vocal clarity, and rang friends and family so much (to test microphone quality) that nobody wanted to FaceTime us for a month.

The best noise-cancelling headphones for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones: £279, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Nokia clarity rarbuds pro Noise-cancelling headphones: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for the gym – Beats fit pro noise-cancelling headphones: £159, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for sound quality – Apple AirPods max noise-cancelling headphones: £459, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for Apple users – Apple AirPods pro 2: £199, Amazon.co.uk

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5.jpg
  • Best: Overall
  • Battery life: Up to 30 hours
  • Connections: Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack
  • Colours : Platinum silver, black
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC, and LDAC
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great sound clarity
    • Good design
    • Excellent noise-cancelling
  1.  £279 from Amazon.co.uk
Nokia clarity earbuds pro noise-cancelling headphones

Nokia clarity rarbuds pro.jpg
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Battery life: Up to 45 hours
  • Connections: Bluetooth
  • Colours: Black blue, black grey
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC and AAC
  • Wireless charging: Yes
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great call quality
  • Take note
    • Not true ANC
  1.  £24 from Amazon.co.uk
Beats fit pro noise-cancelling headphones

Beats fit pro.jpg
  • Best: For the gym
  • Battery life: 24 hours
  • Connections: Bluetooth
  • Colours: Black, white, sage grey, stone purple, Kim K Special Editions (moon, dune, earth)
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC and AAC
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek and comfortable
    • Lively sound
    • Class-topping ANC
  1.  £159 from Amazon.co.uk
Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones

sony .jpg
  • Best: For high-end value
  • Battery life: Up to 30 hours
  • Connection: Bluetooth, NFC, 3.5mm Audio
  • Colours: Black, silver, blue
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC, and LDAC
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Delicate sound
    • Supreme ANC
  1.  £194 from Amazon.co.uk
Apple AirPods max noise-cancelling headphones

apple airpods max .jpg
  • Best: For sound quality
  • Battery life: Up to 20 hours
  • Connections: Bluetooth 5.0
  • Colours: Silver, grey, blue, pink or green
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC and AAC
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent sound quality
    • Intricate ANC
  • Take note
    • Pricey
    • Useless case
  1.  £459 from Amazon.co.uk
Philips fidelio L3 noise-cancelling headphones

Philips fidelio L3.jpg
  • Best: Revamp
  • Battery life: Up to 38 hours
  • Connections: Bluetooth, 2.5mm jack
  • Colours: Black
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX HD
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Elite ANC
    • Superb comfort
    • Great sound
  1.  £295 from Amazon.co.uk
Bang & Olufsen beoplay HX noise-cancelling headphones

bang .jpg
  • Best: For luxury
  • Battery life: Up to 35 hours
  • Connection: Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5 mm audio cable
  • Colours: Brown, black, white or maroon
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Slimline design
    • Class-leading audio
  • Take note
    • ANC isn’t as good as others on this list
  1.  £386 from Amazon.co.uk
Sennheiser momentum 4 wireless

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless noise cancelling headphones
  • Best: For elite sound with unbeatable battery life
  • Battery: Up to 60 hours
  • Connection: Bluetooth 5.2
  • Colours: Black, white
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX adaptive
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Warm and rich audio
    • Long battery life
  1.  £240 from Amazon.co.uk
Jabra elite 7 pro

Jabra Elite Pro 7 noise cancelling headphones
  • Best: For comfort
  • Battery: Up to 8 hours (30 with case)
  • Connection: Bluetooth 5.2
  • Colours: Black, titanium/black, gold/beige
  • Bluetooth codecs: AAC, SBC
  • Wireless charging: Yes
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra comfortable
    • Clever adaptive ANC
  1.  £99 from Amazon.co.uk
Bowers & Wilkins Px8

Bowers and Wilkins PX8 noise cancelling headphones
  • Best: For exceptional audio sophistication
  • Battery life: 30 hours
  • Connections: Bluetooth
  • Colours: Black, tan
  • Bluetooth codecs: aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, aptX, AAC, SBC
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Look fantastic
    • Broad soundstage
    • Versatile ANC
  1.  £549 from Amazon.co.uk
Marshall monitor II ANC

Marshall Monitor II ANC noise cancelling headphones
  • Best: Retro over-ears
  • Battery life: 45 hours (30 hours ANC)
  • Connections: Bluetooth and aux
  • Colours: Black
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great collapsable design
    • Comes with aux cable in the box
    • Stunning sound
  1.  £229 from Amazon.co.uk
Marshall motif ANC

Marshall Motif ANC noise cancelling headphones
  • Best: For old-school bud looks
  • Battery life: 6 hours (26 hours with charging case)
  • Connections: Bluetooth
  • Colours: Black
  • Bluetooth codecs: SBC + MPEG-2 AAC
  • Wireless charging: Yes
  • Built-in mic: No
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Superior comfort
    • Balanced sound
  • Take note
    • Poor battery life
  1.  £176 from Amazon.co.uk
Bang and Olufsen beoplay EX

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay EX noise cancelling headphones
  • Best: For earbud design
  • Battery life: 8 hours (20 hours with charging case)
  • Connections: Bluetooth
  • Colours: Black anthracite, gold tone, anthracite oxygen
  • Bluetooth codecs: aptX Adaptive, AAC, SBC
  • Wireless charging: Yes
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Completely waterproof
    • Great sound
  • Take note
    • ANC could be better
  1.  £349 from Bang-olufsen.com
Denon PerL Pro wireless earbuds

denon perl .png
  • Best: For customisable controls
  • Battery life, earbuds : 8 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 24 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 8.6g
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to control
    • Clear and appealing sound
  • Take note
    • Noise-cancelling is unexceptional
    • Too big for some ears
  1.  £254 from Amazon.co.uk
Apple AirPods pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro second generation noise cancelling headphones
  • Best: For Apple users
  • Battery life: 6 hours (30 hours with charging case)
  • Connections: Bluetooth
  • Colours: White
  • Bluetooth codecs: AAC, SBC
  • Wireless charging: Yes
  • Built-in mic: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable fit
    • Great sound
    • Amazing ANC
  1.  £199 from Amazon.co.uk
Noise-cancelling headphones FAQs

What is the difference between PNC and ANC?

Passive noise cancellation (PNC, or sound isolation) is a physical element, whereby the shape of the headphones dictates how much ambient sound can sneak in. PNC can be enough for many people, as headphone designs are more sophisticated than ever, and designers regularly conceive of ingenious ways of putting a barrier between your ear and the outside world. This is, therefore, the most effective way of protecting your ears against loud, sudden noises, such as explosions or jet engines.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) brings tech into the equation. A series of microphones within the headphones listen out for any nuisance noise in your surroundings. Then, speakers match the frequencies of those sounds, cancelling out this noise and giving you the blissful sound of silence. ANC technology usually needs a few moments to settle and note the various sounds in your surroundings, working most efficiently in settings with consistent ambient sound.

Is noise cancelling bad for ears?

Some people experience a little dizziness or a vacuum effect when first wearing ANC headphones, as the technology removes sound and frequencies that our brains would expect to hear or feel. This isn’t harming your hearing at all. In fact, noise-cancelling headphones can actually protect against hearing loss, dampening external noise instead of having you just turn up the volume to potentially dangerous levels.

The verdict: Noise-cancelling headphones

This was one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make. Each pair we tested had its own superior elements, from Apple’s signature sound to Sennheiser’s audio intricacy. However, Sony currently edges it with the WH-1000XM5. From sophisticated sound, to some of the best noise cancelling tech around, to hours-long comfort, these headphones are as close to the complete package as you can get.

