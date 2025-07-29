Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Snooze in silence with these noise-reducing bedtime essentials
Whether it’s a snoring partner or traffic noise outside your window, unwelcome sounds in the bedroom can ruin the quality of your sleep and seriously impact your wellbeing over time. In fact, Mental Health UK says one in five people in the UK aren’t getting enough sleep. This can cause reduced immunity, poor mood, lack of energy and even depression. So, if noise is stopping your shut eye, it could be time to invest in a pair of the best sleep headphones.
Sleep earphones and sleep earbuds come in a few different styles. Some use active noise-cancelling technology (ANC) – listening for external noise and cancelling it – while others use passive noise cancellation (physically sealing out noise) to help you sleep.
ANC works better with consistent, repetitive noises, such as snoring or aeroplane noise, while some headphones using passive noise cancellation also offer noise-masking – playing ambient white noise once you’re asleep, to cover unexpected disturbances, such as passing sirens. Some even include an alarm, so you won’t need to worry about accidentally sleeping in.
As someone who loves sleep, needs plenty of it, and is a notoriously light sleeper, I was the perfect candidate to put the most popular, market-leading, and budget-friendly sleep earbuds to the test. Over several weeks, I trialled a range of options with one clear goal in mind: achieving a minimum of eight hours of uninterrupted rest. Soundcore’s sleep A20 earbuds (£119, Currys.co.uk) stood out from the crowd, delivering a deeply restful experience thanks to their superior comfort, expansive sound library, and smart personalisation features. Testing them was a genuinely enjoyable experience—and the quality of my sleep improved dramatically as a result. Keen to discover more? Scroll on and snooze happy.
I wore each of these headphones in bed every night for several weeks to find the ones that best helped me enjoy a blissfully silent night. I also tried each pair while travelling on aeroplanes and trains, to see if they cancelled exterior noise, so I could read or nap in peace. For each pair, I judged:
Siobhan Grogan has been reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021, garnering expertise on all the best sleep tools for the ultimate snooze. She’s tested mattress protectors, sunrise alarm clocks, travel pillows and more. Not to mention, she’s also a parent – so she certainly knows the value of a decent and uninterrupted night’s sleep.
I’ve been testing the Soundcore sleep A20 since they launched, and now I can’t sleep without them. They’re lightweight and thin enough to comfortably wear all night long, with a soft and ergonomic design that slips so snugly into the ear that you can happily sleep on your side without any trouble (and without them falling out at 2am).
They’re physically too compact to contain the kind of active noise-cancelling tech you find in the AirPods Pro. Instead the sealed eartips effectively block out external sounds, while the earbuds themselves play soothing tracks to mask any other noise that might otherwise disturb you. You get a full library of nature sounds to choose from in the app - forests, babbling brooks and the like - as well as tried-and-true classics like white and pink noise.
The A20s even let you personalise your own white noise, dialling in different frequencies to cover up the exact tone and timbre of your partner’s snoring. Podcast fans can stream their favourite true crime stories from their phone, you can play music and YouTube too, and the app will switch to white noise or turn off completely once you’ve fallen asleep.
The app experience could be slicker, audio quality can’t compare to proper, full-size earbuds, and I didn’t find the sleep tracking feature as useful as ones you’ll find on the best smartwatches, but the core features are solid. The sleep A20s offer a pressure-free fit, all-night comfort and battery life, a library of snooze-inducing sounds and white noise, a slick little charging case and the versatility to stream podcasts.
Don’t splash too much cash if you just want to listen to an occasional guided meditation as you drop off. These budget headphones are far less pricey than any of the other headphones I tested, and are ideal for using once in a while.
The speakers are inside a soft blue sports headband, which is surprisingly comfortable to wear. I thought I might feel the speakers when I slept on my side but they didn’t bother me at all. Be aware that, despite appearances, the headband can’t be worn as a sleep mask at the same time, as the speakers are then too low for your ears.
There’s no library of content, so the headband is best suited for anyone who wants to play their own music or podcasts. It connects quickly over Bluetooth and has a small panel at the front for controlling the music or answering phone calls with the built-in microphone.
Just make sure you leave more time to get ready the next morning, as I woke with flat-as-a-pancake hair after wearing these overnight.
I was definitely a little confused when I first opened this box. These headphones don’t look like traditional earbuds and are even wired to a control unit designed to be positioned at the nape of the neck. Wearing them was a revelation, though. The headphones themselves are very light and thin and once I found the right size ear-tip (which took a little experimenting), I didn’t find them a problem, even when sleeping on my side.
As these work with passive noise cancellation – literally blocking out noise with a physical seal – it is very important to take the time to find the perfect fit. These were also the only headphones I tested with a loop over my ears, which made them much more secure than others, and they didn’t fall out during the night – or when I used them when I was out running.
The real bonus is you can choose how you use them. Unlike much cheaper versions, they can stream any playlist you choose, but they also have an excellent, comprehensive app that provides useful guided meditation sessions, storyscapes and soothing noises, which I found surprisingly effective.
I also loved the fact sensors monitor when you drop off and fade any audio once you’re asleep. Smart noise masking then kicks in to stop further disturbances – such as snoring or dogs barking – from waking you. The app also provides nightly sleep tracking, which will help reassure you that, with these headphones in, you’re sleeping better than ever before.
If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that does everything, these Sony earbuds are great. Though they’re not designed specifically for sleeping, they are some of the most lightweight and comfortable in-ear headphones I’ve ever tried.
The earbud’s flat exterior meant they didn’t even bother me while I was lying on my side. In fact, the first time I used them to listen to music before sleeping, I dropped off while wearing them – although, it would really be best to remove them before you drift off.
There are cheaper earbuds available but the fit and noise-cancelling capabilities of these really make them worth the extra cash. Even when I wasn’t playing music through them, they stopped me hearing my partner’s snores, so they’d be perfect on a noisy flight or in an office, if you need a bit of peace. Noise cancelling can be adjusted even further through the Sony app, too.
Sound quality is excellent, and the impressive 20-hour battery life means they won’t need a daily charge. I liked the fact the controls were on the headphones themselves, too, so I didn’t need to scramble about to find my phone when I was trying to wind down. They even work with Amazon Alexa, if you really don’t want to lift a finger.
These great value headphones can also be worn as an eye mask, so they’re a good choice if you need to block out light as well as noise. The band is extremely comfortable to wear and I couldn’t feel the soft, thin speakers at all when I slept on my side. The headband could also be worn while running, if you don’t like using buds while you exercise.
Extremely easy to use – there’s no app or paired content – you simply link the headband to your phone via Bluetooth and play whatever you want.
Once charged with the included USB cable – this takes about an hour – you’ll have enough juice for around 10 hours of listening. While the this headband design won’t completely block out deafening snorers, it will make sure you can snooze in comfort to the sound of your choice.
Though you can’t actually wear these while sleeping, these Bose headphones are by far the most comfortable model I tested for winding down with music in bed before drifting off. The synthetic leather cups are astonishingly soft and feather-light, which really helped me switch off and relax.
They were easy to set up and pair via Bluetooth, while the sound quality is impeccable, so you can really focus on a playlist or meditation and zone out of external noise, ready for sleep. Noise cancellation is astonishing, too – I wore these on a long plane journey and couldn’t hear the sound of the engines at all.
If you’re wearing them out and about during the day, though, it’s easy to switch to “aware mode” to hear external noises when you need to be, well, aware of your surroundings.
These are ideal if you want blissfully comfortable, wear-all-day headphones that you’re happy to slip off just before you drop off.
In my tests, the Soundcore sleep A20 earbuds not only gave me the best night’s sleep, but became an indispensable part of my bedtime routine. I loved being able to create bespoke white noise settings, and the fact that this noise ceases once you’re asleep is genius. Sleep is a deeply personal thing however, so you might also consider the Philips sleep headphones for comfort, or the two-in-one functionality of the SnoozeBand, if light is also an issue. If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to these options, there are also more wallet-friendly options available, such as the Navly headband, which connects to your personal music/podcast/ambient noise library.
Sleeping with something either inside or covering your ears is bound to feel unnatural to many, but is it unsafe? Firstly, sleeping with wired headphones is extremely unsafe, as you run the risk of strangulation while you sleep. However, noise-cancelling headphones don't directly pose a danger to your health while sleeping – for many, these headphones can be the solution to getting a good night’s kip in noisy areas or next to snoring partners. Although, there may be instances when you want to be able to hear what’s going on around you – in case someone phones with an emergency at 3am, say – so keep this in mind when deciding how noise-cancelling you want your sleep headphones to be.
Very much so, and many of the options within this round-up – like Sony’s LinkBuds S – are designed with that functionality in mind. Versus sleeping with white, brown or green noise (to name a few), noise cancelling headphones can be gentler on your hearing long-term and prevent exposure to high volumes.
