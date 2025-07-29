Whether it’s a snoring partner or traffic noise outside your window, unwelcome sounds in the bedroom can ruin the quality of your sleep and seriously impact your wellbeing over time. In fact, Mental Health UK says one in five people in the UK aren’t getting enough sleep. This can cause reduced immunity, poor mood, lack of energy and even depression. So, if noise is stopping your shut eye, it could be time to invest in a pair of the best sleep headphones.

Sleep earphones and sleep earbuds come in a few different styles. Some use active noise-cancelling technology (ANC) – listening for external noise and cancelling it – while others use passive noise cancellation (physically sealing out noise) to help you sleep.

ANC works better with consistent, repetitive noises, such as snoring or aeroplane noise, while some headphones using passive noise cancellation also offer noise-masking – playing ambient white noise once you’re asleep, to cover unexpected disturbances, such as passing sirens. Some even include an alarm, so you won’t need to worry about accidentally sleeping in.

As someone who loves sleep, needs plenty of it, and is a notoriously light sleeper, I was the perfect candidate to put the most popular, market-leading, and budget-friendly sleep earbuds to the test. Over several weeks, I trialled a range of options with one clear goal in mind: achieving a minimum of eight hours of uninterrupted rest. Soundcore’s sleep A20 earbuds (£119, Currys.co.uk) stood out from the crowd, delivering a deeply restful experience thanks to their superior comfort, expansive sound library, and smart personalisation features. Testing them was a genuinely enjoyable experience—and the quality of my sleep improved dramatically as a result. Keen to discover more? Scroll on and snooze happy.

How I tested

A selection of the best sleep headphones and earbuds I tested ( Siobhan Grogan )

I wore each of these headphones in bed every night for several weeks to find the ones that best helped me enjoy a blissfully silent night. I also tried each pair while travelling on aeroplanes and trains, to see if they cancelled exterior noise, so I could read or nap in peace. For each pair, I judged:

Comfort and fit: You’re not going to drift off to sleep if it feels like there’s something sharp in your ear, Likewise, if your earbud slips out at 2am when you’re partner’s snoring reaches its peak, it’s not serving its purpose. Ideally, every pair would stay put through the night and feel weightless, as if I wasn’t even wearing them.

You’re not going to drift off to sleep if it feels like there’s something sharp in your ear, Likewise, if your earbud slips out at 2am when you’re partner’s snoring reaches its peak, it’s not serving its purpose. Ideally, every pair would stay put through the night and feel weightless, as if I wasn’t even wearing them. Noise cancelling: I put each pair through real-life scenarios to see how well they held up, particularly against the kinds of sounds most likely to disturb sleep. I paid close attention to whether high-pitched or jarring noises could slip past the noise-cancelling features. From crying babies on flights to car horns and late-night music outside, I wanted to know which models could truly block out the chaos and let me rest undisturbed.

I put each pair through real-life scenarios to see how well they held up, particularly against the kinds of sounds most likely to disturb sleep. I paid close attention to whether high-pitched or jarring noises could slip past the noise-cancelling features. From crying babies on flights to car horns and late-night music outside, I wanted to know which models could truly block out the chaos and let me rest undisturbed. Battery life: It was a must that the headphones lasted multiple nights and a bonus if they recharged quickly.

It was a must that the headphones lasted multiple nights and a bonus if they recharged quickly. Unique functions: I noted specific features that made each set of headphones and earbuds stand out. For instance, any apps that worked alongside the device or sleep tracking capabilities.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Siobhan Grogan has been reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021, garnering expertise on all the best sleep tools for the ultimate snooze. She’s tested mattress protectors, sunrise alarm clocks, travel pillows and more. Not to mention, she’s also a parent – so she certainly knows the value of a decent and uninterrupted night’s sleep.

The best sleep headphones for 2025 are: