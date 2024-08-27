Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

8 best eye masks for sleeping soundly, tried and tested

Pop these masks over your peepers for a good night’s sleep

Lauren Cunningham
Freelance fashion and beauty writer and editor
Tuesday 27 August 2024 05:10 EDT
We looked at style as well as substance
We looked at style as well as substance (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Eye masks for sleeping aren’t for everyone, but regular travellers and those who like to drift off in complete darkness can come to rely on them as an essential item for snoozing soundly.

Designed to help you delve into a deeper sleep, eye masks have come a long way since their humble beginnings. Now available in a wide range of prints, colours and fabrics, there’s a whole host to choose from, so you can truly let your personality shine through, even when you’re out for the count.

From Soap & Glory’s playful pink design to Desmond & Dempsey mask for men, there is something to suit every style and budget. Fabrics range from sumptuous silk to soft cotton and more planet-friendly picks such as bamboo, too.

Some eye masks do much more than just block out the light. SnoozeBand has cleverly disguised speakers in its eye mask, so you can sleep soundly with your favourite podcast or playlist playing softly in your ears. Meanwhile, the Mirari Life mask cleverly shapes to your features, reducing sleep creases.

In true IndyBest style, we’ve put some of the most trusted eye mask brands to the test, to find out which ones are worth buying, whether you’re looking for an everyday eye mask, a trusty travel companion or a gorgeous gift for a lucky recipient. Keep reading this article to see which ones made it onto the list.

Related

How we tested

Testing eye masks was one of the most enjoyable things we’ve had to do here at IndyBest, as it involved settling down for a good night’s sleep, to see which ones blocked out the light, felt fabulous on the face, and, perhaps most importantly, didn’t ping off as soon as our head hit the pillow.

A selection of the eye masks we tested for this review
A selection of the eye masks we tested for this review (Lauren Cunningham)

Taking cost, shape, fabric and additional perks into consideration, we found the following to be the best eye masks to buy right now.

The best eye masks for sleeping in 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Good House London bamboo silk sleep mask: £29, Goodhouselnd.com
  • Best budget buy – Soap & Glory the rest assured sleep mask: £7, Boots.com
  • Best printed design – Desmond & Dempsey men’s eye mask: £20, Desmondanddempsey.com
  • Best silk eye mask – Drowsy damask rose silk sleep mask: £69, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for staying in place – Panda London 100 per cent bamboo eye mask: £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

Good House London bamboo silk sleep mask

Good House London bamboo silk sleep mask.png
  • Best: Overall
  • Material: 100 per cent bamboo
  • Fastening: Ruched elastic
  • Size at widest point: 21.5cm x 8cm
  • Added extras: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Hypoallergenic and naturally anti-bacterial
    • Great for sensitive skin
    • Vegan
  1.  £29 from Goodhouseldn.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Soap & Glory the rest assured sleep mask

Soap & Glory the rest assured sleep mask.png
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Material: 100 per cent polyester
  • Fastening: Adjustable elastic
  • Size at widest point: 25.5cm x 8.5cm
  • Added extras: Gift box
  • Why we love it
    • Blocks out light effectively
  • Take note
    • Not as soft as silk designs
  1.  £7 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Desmond & Dempsey men’s eye mask

Desmond & Dempsey men’s eye mask.png
  • Best: Printed design
  • Material: Cotton
  • Fastening: Ruched elastic
  • Size at widest point: 20.5cm x 10.5cm
  • Added extras: Gift box and fabric bag
  • Why we love it
    • Fun prints
  1.  £20 from Desmondanddempsey.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Drowsy damask rose silk sleep mask

The Drowsy damask rose silk sleep mask.png
  • Best: Luxurious eye mask
  • Material: 22 momme, pure mulberry silk
  • Fastening: Velcro
  • Size at widest point: 25.5cm x 14cm
  • Added extras: Gift box
  • Why we love it
    • Pure mulberry silk
    • Hypoallergenic
    • 13 different colours
    • Doesn’t slip off
    • Also protects hair
  • Take note
    • A bit pricy
  1.  £69 from Oliverbonas.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Panda London 100 per cent bamboo eye mask

Panda London 100% bamboo eye mask.png
  • Best: For staying in place
  • Material: 100 per cent bamboo
  • Fastening: Adjustable elastic
  • Size at widest point: 20.5cm x 9.5cm
  • Added extras: Gift box and fabric bag
  • Why we love it
    • Adjustable back strap
    • Perfect fit
    • Super thick and soft
    • Makes a nice gift
  1.  £19 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Elizabeth Scarlett turtle conservation eye mask

Best eye masks review Elizabeth Scarlett Indybest
  • Best: For comfort
  • Material: Cotton and polyester velvet
  • Fastening: Ruched elastic
  • Size at widest point: 21cm x 9cm
  • Added extras: Every sale of this product protects an estimated 100 turtle hatchlings
  • Why we love it
    • Very comfortable to sleep in
    • Doesn’t feel claustrophobic
    • Band doesn’t pinch
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t mould to the nose as well as some other designs
  1.  £28 from Elizabethscarlett.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

SnoozeBand deluxe sleep mask headphones

Snoozeband deluxe sleep mask headphones.png
  • Best: Eye mask that plays music
  • Material: Polyester blend
  • Fastening: Velcro
  • Size at widest point: 69cm x 11cm
  • Added extras: Built-in headphones, charger and carry pouch
  • Why we love it
    • Super comfortable
    • Adjustable
    • Can drift off to your favourite playlist, podcast or audio book
  1.  £59 from Snoozeband.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Mirari Life Grace silk velvet eye mask

Mirari Life Grace silk velvet eye mask.png
  • Best: Velvet eye mask
  • Material: 18 per cent silk, 82 per cent viscose
  • Fastening: Ruched elastic
  • Size at widest point: 21cm x 9cm
  • Added extras: Luxury gift box
  • Why we love it
    • Luxurious
    • Silk velvet blend
    • Complete blackout effect
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £90 from Mirarilife.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Why you can trust us

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty writer and editor who’s been reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021. She’s covered everything from vitamin C serums and setting powders to London Fashion Week, so, she knows what she’s doing when it comes to finding stylish eye masks that’ll keep light out and prevent fine lines and wrinkles.

Eye mask FAQs

What to look for in a sleep mask

When searching for the perfect sleep mask, there is a long list of characteristics to consider but which ones are most important to you will come down to personal preference. From tightness and adjustability to softness, materials used, how much light it blocked out and inclusion of headphones or noise-cancelling qualities, think about which style will work for you the best before making your purchase.

What are the benefits of using an eye mask?

We spoke to Sammy Margo, a sleep expert for Dreams, who revealed the benefits of sleeping with an eye mask.

  1. Blocking out unwanted light – Eye masks create a dark environment by blocking out artificial light from streetlamps, electronic devices, or early morning sunlight.
  2. Improving sleep quality – The darkness created by wearing an eye mask helps your body produce more melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep. So, wearing an eye mask can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, reducing interruptions and improving overall sleep quality.
  3. Promoting deeper sleep – Complete darkness can also lead to deeper, more restorative sleep cycles, particularly REM sleep, which is crucial for cognitive function and emotional well-being.
  4. Improving sleeping patterns – Eye masks can be beneficial for shift workers who need to sleep during the day and whose schedules disrupt natural circadian rhythms.
  5. They’re travel-friendly – Eye masks are compact and portable, making them excellent for improving sleep quality during travel, whether on planes and trains or in unfamiliar hotel rooms.

The verdict: Eye mask for sleep

All of these eye masks were exceptional in their own way, but the Good House London bamboo silk sleep mask took the top spot thanks to its being soft and comfortable on the face. If you are looking to splash the cash, the Drowsy damask rose silk sleep mask really is what dreams are made of.

For those who like to sleep to the sound of music, the SnoozeBand deluxe sleep mask headphones really wowed our tester. Of course, we love a bargain buy here at IndyBest, and Soap & Glory’s the rest assured sleep mask served as the perfect lower-cost eye mask pick. We don’t think you’ll be disappointed with any of these eye mask options. Sweet dreams.

Still struggling to get a good night’s rest? These are the best duvets for the ultimate snooze

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in