8 best eye masks for sleeping soundly, tried and tested

Eye masks for sleeping aren’t for everyone, but regular travellers and those who like to drift off in complete darkness can come to rely on them as an essential item for snoozing soundly.

Designed to help you delve into a deeper sleep, eye masks have come a long way since their humble beginnings. Now available in a wide range of prints, colours and fabrics, there’s a whole host to choose from, so you can truly let your personality shine through, even when you’re out for the count.

From Soap & Glory’s playful pink design to Desmond & Dempsey mask for men, there is something to suit every style and budget. Fabrics range from sumptuous silk to soft cotton and more planet-friendly picks such as bamboo, too.

Some eye masks do much more than just block out the light. SnoozeBand has cleverly disguised speakers in its eye mask, so you can sleep soundly with your favourite podcast or playlist playing softly in your ears. Meanwhile, the Mirari Life mask cleverly shapes to your features, reducing sleep creases.

In true IndyBest style, we’ve put some of the most trusted eye mask brands to the test, to find out which ones are worth buying, whether you’re looking for an everyday eye mask, a trusty travel companion or a gorgeous gift for a lucky recipient. Keep reading this article to see which ones made it onto the list.

How we tested

Testing eye masks was one of the most enjoyable things we’ve had to do here at IndyBest, as it involved settling down for a good night’s sleep, to see which ones blocked out the light, felt fabulous on the face, and, perhaps most importantly, didn’t ping off as soon as our head hit the pillow.

open image in gallery A selection of the eye masks we tested for this review ( Lauren Cunningham )

Taking cost, shape, fabric and additional perks into consideration, we found the following to be the best eye masks to buy right now.

The best eye masks for sleeping in 2024 are: