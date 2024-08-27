8 best eye masks for sleeping soundly, tried and tested

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Pop these masks over your peepers for a good night’s sleep
Eye masks for sleeping aren’t for everyone, but regular travellers and those who like to drift off in complete darkness can come to rely on them as an essential item for snoozing soundly.
Designed to help you delve into a deeper sleep, eye masks have come a long way since their humble beginnings. Now available in a wide range of prints, colours and fabrics, there’s a whole host to choose from, so you can truly let your personality shine through, even when you’re out for the count.
From Soap & Glory’s playful pink design to Desmond & Dempsey mask for men, there is something to suit every style and budget. Fabrics range from sumptuous silk to soft cotton and more planet-friendly picks such as bamboo, too.
Some eye masks do much more than just block out the light. SnoozeBand has cleverly disguised speakers in its eye mask, so you can sleep soundly with your favourite podcast or playlist playing softly in your ears. Meanwhile, the Mirari Life mask cleverly shapes to your features, reducing sleep creases.
In true IndyBest style, we’ve put some of the most trusted eye mask brands to the test, to find out which ones are worth buying, whether you’re looking for an everyday eye mask, a trusty travel companion or a gorgeous gift for a lucky recipient. Keep reading this article to see which ones made it onto the list.
Testing eye masks was one of the most enjoyable things we’ve had to do here at IndyBest, as it involved settling down for a good night’s sleep, to see which ones blocked out the light, felt fabulous on the face, and, perhaps most importantly, didn’t ping off as soon as our head hit the pillow.
Taking cost, shape, fabric and additional perks into consideration, we found the following to be the best eye masks to buy right now.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty writer and editor who’s been reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021. She’s covered everything from vitamin C serums and setting powders to London Fashion Week, so, she knows what she’s doing when it comes to finding stylish eye masks that’ll keep light out and prevent fine lines and wrinkles.
When searching for the perfect sleep mask, there is a long list of characteristics to consider but which ones are most important to you will come down to personal preference. From tightness and adjustability to softness, materials used, how much light it blocked out and inclusion of headphones or noise-cancelling qualities, think about which style will work for you the best before making your purchase.
We spoke to Sammy Margo, a sleep expert for Dreams, who revealed the benefits of sleeping with an eye mask.
All of these eye masks were exceptional in their own way, but the Good House London bamboo silk sleep mask took the top spot thanks to its being soft and comfortable on the face. If you are looking to splash the cash, the Drowsy damask rose silk sleep mask really is what dreams are made of.
For those who like to sleep to the sound of music, the SnoozeBand deluxe sleep mask headphones really wowed our tester. Of course, we love a bargain buy here at IndyBest, and Soap & Glory’s the rest assured sleep mask served as the perfect lower-cost eye mask pick. We don’t think you’ll be disappointed with any of these eye mask options. Sweet dreams.
