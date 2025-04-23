You might’ve heard of hybrid mattresses – a mixture of memory foam and springs – but have you heard of a hybrid mattress topper? Simba has translated the magical combination of comfy memory foam and springs into a topper.

What’s the benefit of getting a topper rather than a new mattress, we hear you ask. Well, let’s not beat around the bush here – it’s a wallet-friendly way to upgrade a tired bed. Perhaps your guest room could do with a spruce up, or you’re looking to re-vamp an inflatable mattress but don’t want to fork out for a whole new one – a topper slips easily over a mattress and transforms it. Simba calls its topper a “spare-room saviour”.

The Simba hybrid topper has four main layers, like an enormous mattress sandwich. The top is made from a breathable, soft layer of 99 per cent polyester and 1 per cent elastane. There’s then a layer of Simbatex, which is Simba’s own-brand cooling foam. Here comes the science bit: open cells in this layer allow air to flow through the mattress topper, while graphite particles filter the hot air away. In layman’s terms, this means you shouldn’t overheat.

The cooling layer works in conjunction with the layer below, which is a spring layer. These springs provide support and comfort, but they also squeeze air through the mattress, helping to regulate body temperature and keep you on the right side of toasty. The very bottom layer is another layer of foam. This foam has been specially selected to support the spring layer and prevent any sagging. To hold all this in place on your mattress, the outer layer at the bottom is antislip. This, along with some sturdy elasticated straps, will stop the topper from sliding off your mattress if you fidget in the night.

If you’re wondering what all those foams and chemicals might entail, then Simba has gone above and beyond to allay your concerns. All the foam used in Simba’s topper (and other products) is in Centipur. This means they’re verified as free from CFCs and other ozone-damaging nasties. It’s also free from added phthalates and includes safe, non-toxic levels of fire retardants. If eco credentials are important to you, Simba says it’s working towards being zero waste. As it is, its toppers are made in the UK from 100 per cent recyclable materials.

How we tested

We wanted to see if the Simba hybrid topper really does give our mattress a much-needed makeover. Of course, we tested whether it was comfy, but we were also looking at how cosy it kept us. Furthermore, was that cooling layer actually doing something, or was it just a gimmick? We slept on the Simba hybrid for a good few months, using the king-size on top of a slightly tired mattress that needed a bit of a facelift. Here’s what we found.

