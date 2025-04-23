Simba hybrid mattress topper
- Best: Best for relieving back pain
- Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king
- Type: Hybrid foam and spring
- Mattress topper depth: 7cm
- Sleep trial: 200 nights
- Why we love it
- Relieves aches and pains
- High tech materials
- Revives tired mattresses
First impressions
The Simba topper comes rolled in a box. It was a bit of a faff to get it out of the packaging– we won’t mark the brand down for this, as it’s a one-time event that we got over after a nice cup of tea. However, it’s definitely a two-person job unless you’re big into CrossFit.
Once unfurled on the bed, it took a while to come up to full plumpness as the air drifted into the foam. Very decent straps and a really good anti-slip layer make it feel like it isn’t going anywhere once strapped into place. We did move this topper once, just to see what that’s like (spoiler: we wouldn’t take it up as a hobby) and the straps are very handy for helping to keep it rolled up. So if you were to use it on your inflatable mattress, you could easily store it rolled up.
The top cover feels soft and smooth, and it looks pretty much like the world’s thinnest mattress. We covered it with an extra-deep fitted sheet and dived straight in. We immediately felt a remarkable improvement to our old mattress. It has that premium, hotel-bed feeling. But will that new-mattress feeling remain after a few nights of sleep?
Comfort and performance
We’re happy to say that we absolutely loved the Simba hybrid topper after a few nights. A few months down the line, we’re still raving about it. It’s lasted the distance, being slept on every night by two very particular testers.
The tension on the Simba is medium to firm, which suits us perfectly, as the support on it has eased all of our back troubles. Gone are the days of us waking up sore and achey – we feel like our younger selves again (somewhat, just to manage expectations here). So it’s a big thumbs up for the gentle support.
We also found it definitely kept us at an optimal temperature. We admit that with all those layers of foam, we thought we were sure to overheat, especially with a thick winter duvet on. But we were wrong. We were warm, yes, but we never had to throw the covers off, or even stick so much as a toe out. Even our co-tester was sold, and they’re a very tricky customer to please.