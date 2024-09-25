15 best sunrise alarm clocks that will wake you up naturally

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
If you struggle to rise and shine during dark mornings, try one of these bedside gadgets
Dark mornings are hard enough without being jolted out of a deep sleep by a shrill alarm. That’s where the best sunrise alarm clocks come in, as they will help you greet the day more gently. These clocks produce light that will fill your bedroom gradually, helping you wake up naturally and making it far less likely you’ll hit the snooze button and go back to sleep.
These clever gadgets mimic a sunrise even on the most miserable mornings. This means your body will start producing the mood-improving hormone serotonin, rather than the sleep hormone melatonin, to help you jump out of bed with more energy.
Light-up alarm clocks are even more useful for anyone who suffers from SAD (seasonal affective disorder), which has symptoms in common with depression but only happens in winter. This may mean you find it even harder to wake up, feel sleepy during the day and crave high-carbohydrate foods. It’s thought around 1 in 15 people in the UK experience some form of SAD each year, and a sunrise alarm clock can help with those difficult wake-up calls. Some of the clocks we tested can even be used at other times, to provide an ongoing boost when it’s gloomy outside.
These clocks don’t just give us a spring in our step each morning, either. Research by the National Institute of Industrial Health shows that being woken suddenly contributes to a higher blood pressure and heart rate compared with those who wake up naturally, in their own time.
As well as the sunrise function, some models have a radio or multicoloured lights to be used at other times, while others mimic the sunset, to help you get to sleep at night. Some models even forgo the clock element altogether, instead acting as stylish bedroom lights, for a sleeker look.
We left our usual phone alarm on silent and tried out each one of these sunrise alarm clocks next to our bed, just as the mornings started to get darker. For each one, we tested any extra functions, assessed how easy the clock was to program, and then noted how effective the sunrise was at waking us when we were asleep. We also considered if the clocks were good value and if we would be happy to keep them out on display all winter.
This Beurer lamp is one of the neatest sunrise alarm clocks we tested. It looks more like a speaker than a clock, with the time on a small screen at the bottom rather than a bigger one in the centre. It has pretty much everything else you could possibly need next to your bed, too. There’s an FM radio and it also functions as a Bluetooth speaker, which we thought was a nifty touch. It has LED mood lighting and can be charged and used wirelessly – though, beware that runtime is only around three hours on a full charge, so, it won’t get you through the night.
This clock is a particularly good choice if there are two people needing to wake up at different times, as it has two distinct and very useful alarm settings. We also liked the wake-up melodies, especially the bird song. Using this never felt like too much of a harsh wake-up call, although, we never failed to wake using just the light anyway, despite the fact it was slightly (pleasantly) softer than some we tested. We loved the fact we could play the sound of waves to accompany the sunset function, too, and really felt like we slept a lot deeper and more easily afterwards. A great bedside buy overall.
There’s almost nothing this clock can’t do, except make your morning cuppa. It has an FM radio, a digital clock, a USB port for charging your phone and a dual alarm, so it can be used by two people – or set for different times during the week and at weekends.
It can be snoozed five times for nine minutes each time and can also be used as a night light if you’d rather not sleep in complete darkness. The simulated sunrise can gradually brighten for up to two hours before you need to be up, so there’s no need to wake suddenly and have to leap out of bed.
It’s extremely bright when it reaches its maximum setting, and it woke our tester even when they were facing away from it, making it handy for deep sleepers. Our only complaint is the clock doesn’t come with a UK adaptor, so, you’ll need to add your own to the USB cable if you want to plug it in.
You don’t have to be a parent to buy this but it’s a great addition to any baby or child’s room. Even the device’s design looks like a sun rising and won’t appear out of place next to a cot, or in a bedroom when your child gets older.
The sunrise function is excellent and is combined with a melody for a very peaceful wake-up experience – the ideal way to get them out of bed on a dark school morning. We found it even more useful as a sleep device, though. It has 30 sounds, including 17 nature sounds, seven baby sounds and three fan sounds, which can be played while your child drifts off. Handily, there’s also a timer to switch off the noise after one, three or six hours, so you won’t need to disturb the kids once they’re snoozing. The light can also be left on while they sleep, if they like to use a night light, and there are seven colours to choose from, to make this clock even more appealing.
It doesn’t look like a game-changer but this sunrise clock is the device you never knew you needed. It works just as well as some of the most expensive devices but for a fraction of the cost, and we loved its versatility, especially the FM radio function and the USB port for charging phones. We particularly liked the fact it has two sets of alarms, and each one can store separate times for weekdays and weekends. There’s also an easy-to-find snooze button if you want a few more minutes of shut-eye.
There are all sorts of light and sound settings to help you create the best wake-up routine for you. Lights can be set to increase gradually each morning between a period of 10-60 minutes – we found an hour was too long for us, as we woke up too early. There are also 20 levels of brightness, 14 light effects and seven sounds to choose from, including the slightly odd frog croak and (our favourite) crashing waves. The buttons can sometimes be a little clunky to press but, otherwise, this clock is a fantastic, multi-tasking buy.
If you’re addicted to ASMR videos on social media, this is the machine for you. Described as an “ambient sleep companion”, it aims to enhance well-being, with more than 20 ambient sounds, from white noise to bird song, that are designed to help you tune out the stresses of the day and nod off. There’s also a dimmable night light, and we loved the fact the LCD display can be turned off completely, so we weren’t disturbed by the clock light all night.
The sunrise function can be entirely customised as well, mixing and matching lights, sounds and even the radio, to help you wake up as painlessly as possible. The emergency battery backup means you also won’t need to panic about missing your first morning meeting if something goes wrong while you sleep.
If you love music in your bedroom, there’s no better clock than this one. It has a digital DAB+ and FM radio with 10 preset options and is also a 5W Bluetooth speaker, so you can stream your favourite music. We had no trouble setting up this model, and we found the sound quality to be excellent, so, we’d happily keep this on our bedside table for good.
Okay, we realise there’s something major missing here. If seeing the time – or setting an audible alarm – is a must, this is not the sunrise solution for you.
However, if you fancy being gently woken by gradually brightening light but don’t want to compromise on style, this sleek-looking lamp is perfect. We loved the way it looked on our bedside table, and you’d never guess at first glance that it functions as a sunrise lamp.
It works amazingly well, despite the lack of a clock. It connects easily to the accompanying app but can also be controlled with the buttons on the lamp or even with voice control, which we loved – however, you will need a voice assistant such as Amazon’s Alexa to use this function.
There are six sunlight-themed settings to choose from, from the red-toned sleepy mode to the brighter white of the ‘arise’ setting, which made us feel noticeably more awake in the morning. It’s worth noting you won’t need an additional bedside lamp, either, as the front light swivels to the most suitable angle, while the back projects a soothing colour gradient on your bedroom wall. You might still get the odd sleepless night whenever you think about the price tag, though.
After using this light for just a couple of days, we realised we’d stopped using our bedside light entirely, so it’s a great choice if space is tight. Circular in shape and with the time displayed in the centre, it’s one of the best-looking clocks we tested and has 10 light intensities, which we found more than bright enough to read next to.
It’s also one of the easiest clocks to use. We could work out how to set the alarm and use the radio without even glancing at the instructions and then simply had to tap the top to start snooze mode. The clock cycles through 20 brightness settings over 30 minutes, to wake you up, but there are also two bird songs if you think you’ll need an additional alarm. The light is very bright, though, so, you’d need to be in a very deep sleep to doze through it at full beam. Our only gripe is that we would’ve loved a sunset mode to help us get to sleep at night, too but, otherwise, this will transform your mornings.
For the price, this light-up clock from Groov-e is packed with features. It has an FM radio, a digital clock, a snooze setting and three alarm functions – it can wake you up with the light only; the light and an audible alarm; or just the alarm. There are eight alarm sounds to choose from and, when the light’s set, you just need to choose whether you want the ‘sun’ to rise over 10, 20 or 30 minutes. Half an hour was way too long for us, as we tended to wake fairly soon after the light started but we loved the fact there was an additional audible alarm for days we were worried about sleeping through the light.
We especially liked the fact it has seven colour settings, so the clock could be used as a mood light for the rest of the day. A dimmer function means it’s easy to get the right light for the moment and it would work well as a nightlight for children. Our only complaint is it was fairly large on our bedside table but, otherwise, this is proof there’s no need to blow the budget to find a decent sunrise clock.
There’s no clock on this floor lamp but it was still one of the best lights for waking us up when placed close to our bed. When switched off, it looks like a thin pole, which might not work well with more traditional décor, but we loved the fact we didn’t need to find room on our bedside table. A smaller table lamp version is also available, which would take up hardly any space, either.
Obviously, the design means there are no extra functions, so it’s not one for you if you want a radio, clock face or speaker, but the wake-up light setting is top-notch. It can be set via Bluetooth through the accompanying app – which we set up and connected in seconds – and can also be controlled through Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant. You simply choose between a light fading to bright or (our favourite) a full-coloured sunrise effect, which blends the colours of the sun together along the whole length of the lamp, using gradient technology.
As it’s larger than a traditional clock, the light is much brighter, which we found helped to wake us far more effectively. In fact, after two days of trying it, we were confident enough to ditch our backup phone alarm and rely on the light only. We loved using it throughout the day, too, setting endless different colours and even a softly flickering candlelight effect. It can also sync to films and music but, disappointingly, this requires an extra pricey bit of kit.
This clock is truly multitasking – it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, has a USB port to charge your phone and comes with a DAB+ radio built-in. Easily the most advanced product we tested it was also the fiddliest to operate. Plus, it’s fairly large, so, you’ll need to make sure you have space on your bedside table. We liked the fact the trim comes in different colours – including blossom pink, paprika red and the classy sage green we tested.
As with all Lumie’s light-therapy products, this one is certified by Quiet Mark, an independent programme associated with the UK Noise Abatement Society to prioritise the noise reduction of everyday machines. That said, you don’t need to rely on just the light to wake you up, as there are 33 sounds to wake up or go to sleep with, including a chirping blackbird, a rushing waterfall and even the sound of a ping-pong ball. We definitely didn’t need a noise to wake us up, though, as the light is very bright and mimics the colours of a real sunrise. We definitely felt less groggy every morning, too – even our children commented we seemed more awake than usual. If you dread the sound of the alarm each day, it’s worth the splurge.
Dyson has taken simulated sunrises to a whole new level with this ingenious desk lamp. There’s no audible alarm or radio on this one – there’s not even a clock – but you’ll still be smitten once this is next to your bed. Sleek and silver, it has a minimal look with a 360-degree rotating head and magnetic touch-docking, so it glides into place with a gentle – and oh-so-satisfying – push. It adapts to every need, changing from a focused task light to a soft background light or even one that lights up artwork. It can also be programmed, via the easy-to-use app, to turn on when it senses motion or at random intervals throughout the day, as a security measure.
We loved reading next to it in bed, then docking the head to use the stem as an ambient light for watching TV, as well as waking up with it the following morning. We also appreciated the fact there were some controls on the lamp, so we didn’t always have to reach for our phone.
The best bit? It will track local daylight, using a GPS-driven algorithm via the app, and adjust colour, temperature and brightness accordingly every 60 seconds. So, the light perfectly mirrors the cycle of light outside, for maximum benefit – turning brighter if it suddenly gets cloudy, for instance. This can also be scheduled to wake you up whenever you need and it didn’t fail to rouse us from even the deepest sleep. It’s definitely the smartest lamp you’ll ever use – but likely the most expensive one, too.
This clock might not be crammed with extra functions but it’s incredibly effective at doing what you need it to: waking you up gently with a light rather than an awful noise. Small, slim and Quiet Mark-certified, it’s one of the easiest clocks to find room for on a crowded bedside table. It would also be ideal to take with you when travelling, to combat jet lag.
No need to worry that the light won’t wake you, either – this one is seriously bright, with a UV-free, blue-enriched white LED bulb that has five levels. By the time we’d finally opened our eyes, our whole room was bathed in daylight, so it felt much easier to hop out of bed than normal. There is an optional alarm beep if you need it (you won’t) but it’s not the most pleasant sound to wake up to. There’s also a snooze button but it’s unlikely you’ll ever need it, as the light is so bright. Best of all, it’s certified as a medical device to treat SAD, so can be used during the day for a blast of much-needed daylight – albeit for a hefty price tag.
Lumie is the name to know when it comes to sunrise alarm clocks. Members of the Society for Light Treatment and Biological Rhythms, the brand has specialised in light therapy since 1991 and its expertise means its products aren’t just for show but often have real benefits for those suffering from SAD. Unfortunately, that means they tend to be suitably pricey, so, this sunrise alarm is a real find. There aren’t too many bells and whistles on it but if you want an effective sunrise (and sunset) function, it’s ideal.
The gradual sunrise starts 30 minutes before the alarm time and there are 10 levels before the brightest kicks in. We really liked the mellow quality of this light, which eased us gradually from sleep, and the final level seemed to really help us get out of bed with a spring in our step.
There are six alarm sounds if you want extra backup, and it can also be used for mood lighting, with six different colour options for the rest of the day. It can double up as a bedtime lamp, too. It’s a great, no-frills buy.
If you like the idea of waking to a simulated sunrise but don’t have a bedside table – or just don’t want a clock cluttering up the one you have – this is a nifty alternative. These strip lights can be stuck almost anywhere you fancy and are very easy to get up and running, with a sticky back that presses onto flat surfaces.
They can then be controlled via voice control, including via Apple Home and Amazon Alexa, or using the attached controller or the Nanoleaf App, which we used and found a cinch to set up.
There’s no actual clock on these lights and they won’t wake you with the radio or even any noise. Instead, there are 16 million colour combinations and various schedules, so the lights will turn on and off to suit at specific times during the day. There’s also a brilliant circadian light setting on the app, which automatically adjusts the strip to the colour of the sun, based on your time zone, and changes throughout the day, removing blue light in the evening, to help you wind down. This really made us feel like we were waking up surrounded by a natural sunrise. A true morning miracle.
If you want a bit more bang for your bedside buck, there’s not much this clever gadget can’t do. Of course, it also functions as an Alexa so you can stream music, shows and podcasts and even use it for video calling, but we especially loved the way it upgraded our morning routine.
Sunrise can be set to start 15 minutes before the alarm and shows warm, orange colours on the screen – however, it’s definitely not the brightest clock we tested so may not be the best choice for particularly heavy sleepers.
The sunrise is just the beginning too. It’s possible to customise a routine to begin the moment your alarm sounds which can include playing certain music, displaying the day’s calendar, reading the upcoming weather or even turning compatible lights on, so you won’t have to go downstairs in the dark. We definitely found the morning easier to face with this next to our bed. In fact, we don’t think we can ever go back to a regular clock.
To ascertain the effectiveness of sunrise alarm clocks, we consulted Dr Maja Schaedel, co-founder of The Good Sleep Clinic. Schaedel notes that sunrise alarm clocks offer a “really nice way to wake up” because “our circadian rhythms, our internal body clocks, depend on daylight to understand what is daytime and night-time. During the early hours of evening when the sunlight fades, our bodies start to release a hormone called melatonin, which signals to the body that it is time to sleep. The level of melatonin continues to increase throughout the night until it starts to tail off in the latter half of the night. When the sunrises in the morning, melatonin is inhibited and our circadian rhythm tells us that it is daytime. This makes waking up generally easier.”
“Sunrise clocks usually enable waking over a longer period of time,” notes Schaedel, “rather than the sound alarm clocks, which tend to wake you up within a few seconds. Sometimes people prefer to maximise their time asleep and then be woken up quickly rather than stretching out the waking up period over 10 to 15 minutes, as you might with sunrise alarm clocks.”
“If you are a ‘night owl’ and you tend to find it hard to wake up in the mornings, you might find the sunrise alarm clocks don’t quite cut it,” but she recommends experimenting with one. “I have found some patients like using the sunrise clocks at the weekend when they are keen to have a more relaxed waking up experience but still want to get up at a good time and not spend the whole morning sleeping,” she adds.
Sunrise alarm clocks help to ease you into the day, by mimicking the sunrise, triggering your body to suppress melatonin and to produce serotonin, so you start the day feeling less groggy. This gentle waking process could lead to you being in a better mood and having greater levels of energy. Being woken with bright light in the morning can also help reset our circadian rhythm, which in turn can improve the quality of our sleep – which plays a role in our overall health.
In terms of further health benefits, research has shown that sudden waking can contribute to higher blood pressure and heart rate compared with those who wake up in their own time. Wake-up alarm clocks also boast mood-boosting benefits that people dealing with SAD may benefit from during the drearier months of the year.
The best sunrise alarm clock for you will depend on how many functions you need. Through months of testing, however, we found the Beurer WL50 wake up to daylight table lamp to be a very impressive model. For the best affordable sunrise alarm clock, the Suright wake up light sunrise alarm clock performed well.
All the clocks included in our line-up wake you up with a light each morning, so you won’t go far wrong with any of them. However, the Beurer WL50 wake up to daylight table lamp is our best buy overall, thanks to its useful sunset mode, dual alarm and the fact it can be used as a Bluetooth speaker. If you want to spend less for almost as many functions, the Foryond alarm clock wake up light is a real bargain that can also charge your phone, lull you to sleep and work as an FM radio.
