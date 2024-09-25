15 best sunrise alarm clocks that will wake you up naturally

Dark mornings are hard enough without being jolted out of a deep sleep by a shrill alarm. That’s where the best sunrise alarm clocks come in, as they will help you greet the day more gently. These clocks produce light that will fill your bedroom gradually, helping you wake up naturally and making it far less likely you’ll hit the snooze button and go back to sleep.

These clever gadgets mimic a sunrise even on the most miserable mornings. This means your body will start producing the mood-improving hormone serotonin, rather than the sleep hormone melatonin, to help you jump out of bed with more energy.

Light-up alarm clocks are even more useful for anyone who suffers from SAD (seasonal affective disorder), which has symptoms in common with depression but only happens in winter. This may mean you find it even harder to wake up, feel sleepy during the day and crave high-carbohydrate foods. It’s thought around 1 in 15 people in the UK experience some form of SAD each year, and a sunrise alarm clock can help with those difficult wake-up calls. Some of the clocks we tested can even be used at other times, to provide an ongoing boost when it’s gloomy outside.

These clocks don’t just give us a spring in our step each morning, either. Research by the National Institute of Industrial Health shows that being woken suddenly contributes to a higher blood pressure and heart rate compared with those who wake up naturally, in their own time.

As well as the sunrise function, some models have a radio or multicoloured lights to be used at other times, while others mimic the sunset, to help you get to sleep at night. Some models even forgo the clock element altogether, instead acting as stylish bedroom lights, for a sleeker look.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the sunrise alarm clocks we put to the test ( Siobhan Grogan )

We left our usual phone alarm on silent and tried out each one of these sunrise alarm clocks next to our bed, just as the mornings started to get darker. For each one, we tested any extra functions, assessed how easy the clock was to program, and then noted how effective the sunrise was at waking us when we were asleep. We also considered if the clocks were good value and if we would be happy to keep them out on display all winter.

The best sunrise alarm clocks for 2024 are: