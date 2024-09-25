6 best double beds to give your boudoir a boost

It’s said we spend a third of our lives in bed – for some of us, it’s significantly more, if we factor in all those deliciously lazy Sunday mornings – so, when updating your bedroom, you’ll want to make sure you’re selecting one of the best double beds on the market.

In terms of which style to choose, that’s a matter of taste. Some people swear by a trusty divan, while others prefer the look of a traditional wooden bed frame.

What’s most important is the size. Even within the dimensions of a standard double, there are variations in height (you’ll need to think about depth of mattress, too), and some come with elaborate statement headboards and footboards that claim significant extra inches across your bedroom’s floor plan.

Most double beds come with sprung slats, which are made from a flexible wood and are designed to support the mattress and respond to our body weight as we shift around in bed. Others have fixed slats, which do make the bed feel extra sturdy but don’t offer that important flexibility.

Whether your current bed frame is on its last legs or you’re updating your bedroom style, keep scrolling to find the double bed of your dreams.

How we tested

open image in gallery You’ll never find us sleeping on the job... except when we’re testing the best double beds ( Daisy Lester )

With options to suit various tastes and budgets, we put a range of double beds to the test. We looked for quality of craftsmanship and materials, ease of self-assembly (where appropriate), great design and, of course, comfort. All the beds in our round-up proved reliably sturdy and well-made, from the super plush and high-end to the surprisingly affordable.

The best double beds for 2024 are: