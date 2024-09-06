Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



If you’re looking to save on a mattress, you’ve come to the right place. With huge offers on high-quality designs, as ever, our dedicated deal-hunting team has handpicked some of the best mattress deals available – including from Emma, Simba, Eve and Nectar. The main priority is to make sure you can sleep easy, knowing you’ve saved on your pocket-sprung, hybrid or memory-foam mattress.

If you’ve no idea where to begin, the IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start, with expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness, to deciphering what memory foam and spring counts are.

Plus, once you’ve found the perfect one, and you want to add the finishing touches, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers, as well as our review of the best linen bedding sets.

So, if you want to treat yourself and you’re looking for a cracking deal, we’ve scoured all the best mattress websites, so you don’t have to.

The best cheap mattress deals for September 2024 are:

Emma premium mattress, double: Was £1,099, now £389, Mynextmattress.co.uk

Was £1,099, now £389, Mynextmattress.co.uk Eve Sleep wunderflip ultimate hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,199, now £599, Evesleep.co.uk

Was £1,199, now £599, Evesleep.co.uk Dusk the original hybrid, double: Was £579, now £449, Dusk.com

Best mattresses under £500:

open image in gallery ( My Next Mattress )

When they reviewed this model, our tester referred to it as a “true Goldilocks choice – not too firm, not too soft”. Our reviewer also said: “We loved how much we felt like we were sleeping in a bubble of bliss on this mattress.” Not only does it come highly recommended, right now, it comes with a price reduction of more than £700.

Dusk the original hybrid, double: Was £579, now £449, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

If you’re on the lookout for a whole new sleep setup, the Dusk sale could be a great place to start. With 2,000 heat tempered pocket springs and a layer of memory foam, this mattress is sure to help you sleep soundly. The cover is also removable, making it easy to wash, too.

Happy Beds signature crystal 3000 pocket sprung orthopaedic natural fillings mattress, double: Was £489.99, now £344.99, Happybeds.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Happy beds )

This Happy Beds mattress featured in our previous guide to the best mattresses for back pain. Our writer noted it is “a dream to sleep on – and it’s certainly one for those suffering with niggling aches and pains”. They said they also loved the “personal touch – enter your weight (and your partner’s) on the site, and Happy Beds will recommend a firmness rating for you”.

Woolroom junior mattress: Was £509, now £356.30, Woolroom.com

open image in gallery ( Woolroom )

If you’ve been hunting for a mattress with natural, anti-bacterial and hypo-allergenic materials for your little one that doesn’t force you to break the bank, our tester found one- and it's now on offer. You can get 30 per cent off on this tried-and-tested kids' mattress from Woolroom. Our tester was beyond impressed with this model, noting that it “is definitely up there with the best”.

Best mattresses between £500 and £1,000:

Casper hybrid mattress, single: Was £625, now £500, Mattressonline.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Casper )

In our previous guide to the best mattresses, our writer described this one as “combining the brand’s legendary foams with a base layer of springs, you get instant sumptuousness, from the moulding of the four foam layers around your body, coupled with added bounce and airflow, thanks to the pocket coil springs”.

Our writer was impressed before she’d even got this mattress out of its vacuum pack: “How can those springs be so compressible? Nearly five years of research is the answer from Casper, but that was nothing compared with our excitement over the immediate comfort.” With £125 off and such a rave review, this really is a no-brainer.

Eve Sleep wunderflip ultimate hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,199, now £599, Evesleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eve Sleep )

If it’s a hybrid mattress you’re looking for, this Eve option has seen an impressive saving of £600. A similar hybrid model from Eve was praised by our reviewer, so, you’re in safe hands with the brand. “The memory foam layer hugs the body and Eve Sleep’s trademarked floatfoam is a cloud-like layer that acts as the cherry on top,” our writer said. Coming in at £600, this is a similarly great, high-tech choice.

Nectar premier hybrid mattress bundle, king: Was £1,205, now £1,000, Nectarsleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nectar )

When you buy this mattress, you can get a bedding bundle for free, saving you £205. The bundle includes a duvet, mattress protector, and a bedding set with a fitted sheet, duvet cover and pillowcases. Eight layers deep, the mattress itself combines excellent support with precision engineering that enables the mattress to adjust to all body shapes. While we haven’t reviewed this exact design, a similar memory foam mattress from the brand is an IndyBest favourite, having been rated four out of five stars by our tester. In their in-depth review, our tester said: “Regardless of what type of sleeper you are, you should find the Nectar memory foam mattress both comfy and supportive.”

Otty the Otty hybrid mattress, king: Was £799.99, now £674.99, Otty.com

open image in gallery ( Otty )

Having featured in a previous IndyBest review of the best mattresses for back pain, this was praised by our tester for being a “great all-rounder” that has “multiple layers of support”. It also “minimises motion transfer, which is music to the ears of bed-sharers of different weights and sizes”. Should you be suffering from aches and pains, snap up this option while it’s discounted.

Dormeo octasmart plus memory mattress, super king: Was £899, now £774.70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite budget mattress is now even more affordable, thanks to this offer at Amazon. Our tester said: “We benefitted from the cooling technology during balmy nights, as well as the hybrid design, which improved our pressure points in just two weeks.” They delighted in the fact that you get “a lot of bang for your buck” with this mattress.

Tempur cloud supreme, small single: Was £1119, now £799, Tempur.com

open image in gallery ( Tempur )

Scoring a Tempur mattress for less than £1000 is not a deal to be missed. This month you can take home this one while it’s £300 off its original price. While we’ve not tested this model, the extra-soft layer is said to envelop your body, but you should also get all of the support you need thanks to the memory foam technology. It requires no flipping and comes in a washable outer case, a mattress sure to stand the test of time.

Best mattresses between £1,000 and £2,000:

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress, king: Was £2,079, now £1,173, Mynextmattress.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hypnos )

This Hypnos wool design now comes with a saving of more than £500. “The edge-to-edge support is second to none, and the medium tension provides fantastic support,” our reviewer said when they put this mattress to the test. It comes with a pocket-sprung system and eight layers of traceable British wool that regulate body temperature – it’s enough to make you look forward to bedtime.

