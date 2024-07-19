For many of us, the search for the most comfortable pillow can be likened to finding a needle in a haystack – especially when the term “comfortable” is highly subjective. However, as always, the IndyBest team are on hand to help you with your decision-making process, as we’ve rounded up the best pillows to suit all types of sleepers.

Thinking about your preferred sleeping position is essential when choosing a pillow. Back sleepers should go for a lower loft (the thickness/height of a pillow). This will help keep their spine aligned and prevent a cricked neck at 7am. Side sleepers, however, should go for a thicker pillow that fills the space between the tip of their shoulder and the base of their neck.

The filling also needs to be considered. There are typically two types of filling: natural and synthetic. The former type is often organic, sometimes totally chemical free and is naturally good at regulating temperature. However, natural fillings can also be expensive, aren’t always good for allergy sufferers and are not often vegan-friendly – they can include down (aka bird feathers), wool, bamboo and cotton.

On the other hand, synthetic fibres are often hypoallergenic and can usually be cleaned in the washing machine (though, this doesn’t extend to memory foam). Usually, they spring back well, hold their shape and tend to be a bit more wallet-friendly.

You also need to take firmness into consideration. While some people prefer a thick cushion, others prefer a lower one, as they tend to have a harder, flatter surface. Whichever you opt for, it is important to keep your spine aligned, so you don’t wake with any aches or pains.

How we tested the best pillows

We spent many a night pondering the pros and cons of each pillow we were testing. Points were dished out to pillows we deemed comfortable, which, to us, meant the pillow had a gentle sink to it, while offering support all night – many crumbled under the pressure. Another thing that added to comfort was what we call the “cosy factor”. Did it keep us snug without us waking up at 3am as we overheated?

open image in gallery A selection of the pillows we tested ( Zoe Phillimore )

We also considered care instructions. Pillows that can be washed were handy but we also wanted pillows that looked good on our bed – we were aiming for that five-star hotel look. These are the best pillows for a good night’s sleep.

The best pillows for 2024 are: