Best anti-allergy and hypoallergenic pillows 2025, tried and tested

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
To prevent flare-ups and keep symptoms at bay, I’ve found the best anti-allergy pillows you need
If you regularly wake up with a blocked nose, itchy eyes and a sore throat, your pillow may be to blame. We spend about a third of our lives in bed, snuggled up to pillows that might have become an all-you-can-eat buffet for dust mites. However, the best anti-allergy pillows can help prevent this grim situation from happening.
Dust mites are the number one house-borne allergy in the UK. There are various ways to manage dust mites and other allergens (namely an air purifier with a HEPA filter), but opting for anti-allergy pillows is another simple swap that can help. Anti-allergy pillows are designed to minimise the presence of allergens. They are filled with allergen-resistant fillings – whether they’ve been coated to prevent dust mites, or they naturally repel allergens, or they’re too dense for allergens to permeate.
Many hypoallergenic pillows, especially on the budget end of the spectrum, tend to be filled with polyester. However, wool is naturally resistant to allergens and mould build-up. Meanwhile, memory foam is so dense that it tends not to absorb allergens in the same way some other materials do. On the other hand, feather and down bedding is best avoided for allergy sufferers.
Most hypoallergenic products are machine washable, too, but if you have hayfever, don’t hang your pillows outside to dry. The pillows will just soak up all that lovely airborne pollen – and your sneezing cycle will start all over again.
Want to find the best anti-allergy pillows for you and your family? Keep scrolling to discover my favourite tried-and-tested options.
I spent two months testing 20 different hypoallergenic pillows during peak allergy season at home, whittling the list down to the best eight.
For context, I am allergy-prone and I have an allergy-prone child, who is often found coughing and sneezing his way through spring bedtimes. I recruited him to help me with testing – and the results were startling: the pillows listed here totally eradicated our night-time symptoms. I also asked my other family members to help test, as we all have different sleeping styles (back, side, or stomach) and body shapes, so as to find an option to suit everyone.
I used the following testing criteria:
Zoë Phillimore has reviewed dozens of bedding products, including pillows, duvets and mattresses, so she’s used to scrutinising products that claim to help you have a better night’s sleep. She values her sleep and knows how important it is to have a supportive pillow that’ll help make her setup more comfortable. By enlisting the help of her family, she was also able to identify the pillows that are suitable for different sleeping styles. But perhaps most importantly, she is allergy-prone, making her the perfect candidate for this test. She was able to assess if her symptoms were relieved or if they persisted.
Next claims these pillows are supercharged with anti-allergy properties. The brand utilises what it calls “HeiQ allergen tech”, which is a textile-finishing treatment that actively combats allergens, such as dust mite matter, pet hair, saliva and pollen. The pillows also have Allergy UK’s seal of approval, which is reassuring.
Comfort-wise, these pillows have a high loft, making them a particularly great option for side sleepers. Despite my family being hot sleepers and these pillows being solely made from synthetic fibres, no one overheated during testing, even on very warm evenings.
These pillows offered a robust, active anti-allergy treatment along with a comfortable night’s sleep. What’s more, the pillow eradicated my allergy-prone child’s night-time symptoms.
Silentnight has used treated fibres in these anti-allergy pillows. The filling is made from anti-allergy hollow fibre to protect the pillows from bacteria and dust mites. My son fared well with these pillows in the anti-allergy stakes, but most of the other testers found these a little warm to sleep on.
You can wash them at 40C and dry them in the tumble dryer on a cool setting, and they come out looking as good as new.
The loft on these pillows is one of the lowest, making them ideal for front sleepers. I found the pillows bounced back pretty well, but they can become a little flat over time.
They have a no-frills design, but they come at a great price for a pair, making Silentnight’s anti-allergy pillows the best if you’re on a budget.
I was astounded by the value of these pillows. Despite the budget-friendly price, they are big and bouncy – perfect for those who like to sink into a pillow.
I’m often reluctant of the “feels like down” claim, but these were impressive. Unlike feather and down pillows, the microfibre filling bounces back in the morning, holding its shape nicely, while the dense fibres help keep out dust mites and other allergens. So in some ways, they’re better than their feather counterpart. The cotton casing feels thick, too.
Back or side sleepers – or combination sleepers – will like these pillows, as they have a medium loft. The only downside is that microfibre isn’t the most cooling – if you’re a hot sleeper, or perimenopausal, you may start to overheat with these pillows during warmer nights. Having said that, microfibre is a resilient option, so these pillows will probably last well.
One of the most notable features of Brightr’s Stella hybrid adjustable pillow is its copper-infused casing. Research has shown that copper inhibits the growth of dust mites, and it has been found to have antibacterial properties, so it’s great to see Brightr incorporating it into its designs. While I am yet to test the long-term impacts of this, I did note my symptoms were alleviated, which I’ll take to mean it’s working as it should.
The adjustable design means this pillow is comfortable regardless of your sleep position. As a side sleeper who favours sturdy support, I found this to be a brilliant pillow. My husband (who sleeps on his back) removed some of the filling to suit the loft and firmness for him and also found it to be supportive and comfortable.
The inner pockets contain memory foam and polyester, neither of which is known to keep you cool. But Brightr has woven in its “solacechill cooling technology” – a fabric that absorbs heat and dissipates it away from your body. It clearly works. During testing, neither I nor my husband (who is prone to overheating at night) found the Stella pillow to be too hot.
Made with wool (which is naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites), Naturalmat’s pillow had a profound impact on my son’s symptoms – he no longer coughs for hours at bedtime, nor wakes with swollen eyelids. I was also pleased with how well it washed.
Unlike memory foam, which has poor temperature regulation, this Naturalmat pillow stays cool and comfortable, thanks to wool’s natural breathability. In terms of support, it’s firm, which I liked as a side sleeper and found that it provided ample spinal and neck support.
Having rigorously tested bedding over the years, I’ve found that Woolroom’s sleep products stand out – and its deluxe washable wool pillow is one of the best anti-allergy pillows I’ve tried. Much like Naturalmat’s pillow above, this one is filled with wool, making it naturally temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic.
It had a decent loft to it – as a side sleeper, I found it perfect and woke up with no neck ache at all. My slight gripe is that it flattens slightly after a few nights, but you can open the pillow and fluff up the filling when this happens. It also washed brilliantly during testing, but it does take a while to dry fully.
Piglet in Bed’s merino wool pillows are supremely comfortable. Not only is the filling naturally hypoallergenic, but it’s also great for hot sleepers as merino wool has thermo-regulating properties. Without getting too technical, it works to wick moisture during warm conditions to keep you warm, while it traps air and is insulating when it’s cold. I tested during a particularly hot summer night and was impressed with how well I stayed cool.
This pillow does come with downsides, however. The lanolin (a natural oil in wool) filling means the pillow has a farmyard scent to it at first. Plus, you cannot wash it – the brand instead advises that you air it out four times a year at the start of the season to keep it fresh.
That aside, my team of testers and I still loved sleeping on this pillow. For my back sleeping tester, the sturdy loft of the ‘medium’ fill was just right for supporting their neck. The front sleepers in the group of testers preferred the ‘soft’ version of this pillow.
I was so impressed with Brightr’s range of pillows that I also included the nox. Much like the Stella pillow featured above, this one pillow casing is infused with copper, which has been found to repel dust mites and bacteria.
The casing on this pillow has also been designed to dispel heat, but, even as someone who doesn’t overheat at night, the temperature-regulating effect could have been better. I would have liked to see the brand incorporate the same fabric (which absorbs heat) used in the Stella pillow here.
The pillow is adjustable. You receive two layers – a low loft and a medium loft. The former is recommended for front sleepers, the latter is best for back sleepers, and combining the two makes the perfect pillow for side sleepers. Both my husband and I tested this pillow, and we were impressed – he as a back sleeper who liked the medium loft option and me as a side sleeper who favoured the two layers combined. A great option for customising your comfort.
It was hard to pick a best overall – all the pillows featured here performed well in one way or another. However, the Next pillows were found to be the best overall anti-allergy pillow. They are relatively affordable, comfortable and offer great protection against loads of allergens. Even during peak allergy season, my child’s usual allergic flare-ups didn’t happen when using these pillows. If you have the budget and prefer natural fibres, I’d also highly recommend Woolroom’s deluxe washable wool pillow.
Make sure you’re getting the best night’s sleep possible by investing in a new top-quality mattress
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in