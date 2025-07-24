Best anti-allergy and hypoallergenic pillows 2025, tried and tested

If you regularly wake up with a blocked nose, itchy eyes and a sore throat, your pillow may be to blame. We spend about a third of our lives in bed, snuggled up to pillows that might have become an all-you-can-eat buffet for dust mites. However, the best anti-allergy pillows can help prevent this grim situation from happening.

Dust mites are the number one house-borne allergy in the UK. There are various ways to manage dust mites and other allergens (namely an air purifier with a HEPA filter), but opting for anti-allergy pillows is another simple swap that can help. Anti-allergy pillows are designed to minimise the presence of allergens. They are filled with allergen-resistant fillings – whether they’ve been coated to prevent dust mites, or they naturally repel allergens, or they’re too dense for allergens to permeate.

Many hypoallergenic pillows, especially on the budget end of the spectrum, tend to be filled with polyester. However, wool is naturally resistant to allergens and mould build-up. Meanwhile, memory foam is so dense that it tends not to absorb allergens in the same way some other materials do. On the other hand, feather and down bedding is best avoided for allergy sufferers.

Most hypoallergenic products are machine washable, too, but if you have hayfever, don’t hang your pillows outside to dry. The pillows will just soak up all that lovely airborne pollen – and your sneezing cycle will start all over again.

Want to find the best anti-allergy pillows for you and your family? Keep scrolling to discover my favourite tried-and-tested options.

How I tested

I spent two months testing 20 different hypoallergenic pillows during peak allergy season at home, whittling the list down to the best eight.

For context, I am allergy-prone and I have an allergy-prone child, who is often found coughing and sneezing his way through spring bedtimes. I recruited him to help me with testing – and the results were startling: the pillows listed here totally eradicated our night-time symptoms. I also asked my other family members to help test, as we all have different sleeping styles (back, side, or stomach) and body shapes, so as to find an option to suit everyone.

I used the following testing criteria:

Comfort: My team of testers and I all have different sleeping positions, which massively impacts how comfortable we found each of the pillows. I asked everyone to choose their favourite based on what was most supportive and comfortable for them. If we found any weren’t supportive and cosy, they did not make the cut in this final round-up of the best.

My team of testers and I all have different sleeping positions, which massively impacts how comfortable we found each of the pillows. I asked everyone to choose their favourite based on what was most supportive and comfortable for them. If we found any weren’t supportive and cosy, they did not make the cut in this final round-up of the best. Temperature regulation: Memory foam options can be warmer than natural materials such as wool, which is great at temperature regulation, so my testers and I noted how cool we felt while lying on the pillows.

Memory foam options can be warmer than natural materials such as wool, which is great at temperature regulation, so my testers and I noted how cool we felt while lying on the pillows. Washability: I assessed how easy each one was to clean, which can be crucial for allergy sufferers – some, but not all, of the pillows listed here can be machine washed and tumble dried. But only those that retained their shape after washing have made it into this list.

I assessed how easy each one was to clean, which can be crucial for allergy sufferers – some, but not all, of the pillows listed here can be machine washed and tumble dried. But only those that retained their shape after washing have made it into this list. Allergy relief: The most important testing factor was, of course, relief from allergy symptoms. I assessed whether my allergy-prone son and I woke up throughout the night with coughing or sneezing. If any pillow exacerbated our symptoms, it is not featured here.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Zoë Phillimore has reviewed dozens of bedding products, including pillows, duvets and mattresses, so she’s used to scrutinising products that claim to help you have a better night’s sleep. She values her sleep and knows how important it is to have a supportive pillow that’ll help make her setup more comfortable. By enlisting the help of her family, she was also able to identify the pillows that are suitable for different sleeping styles. But perhaps most importantly, she is allergy-prone, making her the perfect candidate for this test. She was able to assess if her symptoms were relieved or if they persisted.

The best anti-allergy and hypoallergenic pillows for 2025 are: