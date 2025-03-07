On average, we spend about one third of our lives asleep, so it’s safe to say a good mattress is one of the most important purchases we will make, with this bedroom buy needing to offer optimum relaxation and support, and ideally helping boost your quality of sleep. There are multiple mattress brands and types available, which can make the task of shopping for one quite overwhelming.

For a start, there’s the choice of memory foam, pocket-sprung and hybrid mattresses. Of course, the choice also depends on whether you’re a back, side, or front sleeper. Plus, you may have a particular level of firmness or mattress height in mind, depending on your sleeping habits and whether you experience back or joint pain.

As always, our experts are here to help inform your shopping choices and present the best options for you, particularly as mattresses are an investment item worth researching first. With this in mind, we’ve been sampling a mattress from one of our favourite tried-and-tested brands: Simba.

The bed-in-a-box brand has been included in several of our review round-ups, including best pillows and best mattress toppers. Plus, we named Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress the best buy in our guide to the best mattresses.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a more in-depth look at the mattress serving up a whopping 11 layers, including a new foam base addition. Keep scrolling to see our comprehensive review.

How we tested

We spent more than two months sleeping on Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress. During testing, we took note of the mattress’s firmness, comfort and breathability. We also looked at whether our back and joints were supported, and how our sleep quality fared. Read on for our full review.

Why you can trust us

Helen Wilson-Beevers is a writer and editor, specialising in lifestyle content. Helen began contributing to The Independent's lifestyle desk in 2018 and became a regular contributor for IndyBest in 2021, covering new launches, product reviews, best buys and trending stories. She’s tested everything from silk pillowcases to washable rugs, always offering her honest opinions and bringing you detailed reviews, to help inform your shopping choices.