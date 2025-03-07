Jump to content
Is Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress worth the four-figure price tag? Our expert finds out

We’ve been sleeping on the job, testing out this memory foam and pocket-sprung hybrid Simba mattress

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 07 March 2025 09:36 EST
This mattress from the bed-in-a-box brand boasts a whopping 11 layers, including a foam base (The Independent)

On average, we spend about one third of our lives asleep, so it’s safe to say a good mattress is one of the most important purchases we will make, with this bedroom buy needing to offer optimum relaxation and support, and ideally helping boost your quality of sleep. There are multiple mattress brands and types available, which can make the task of shopping for one quite overwhelming.

For a start, there’s the choice of memory foam, pocket-sprung and hybrid mattresses. Of course, the choice also depends on whether you’re a back, side, or front sleeper. Plus, you may have a particular level of firmness or mattress height in mind, depending on your sleeping habits and whether you experience back or joint pain.

As always, our experts are here to help inform your shopping choices and present the best options for you, particularly as mattresses are an investment item worth researching first. With this in mind, we’ve been sampling a mattress from one of our favourite tried-and-tested brands: Simba.

The bed-in-a-box brand has been included in several of our review round-ups, including best pillows and best mattress toppers. Plus, we named Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress the best buy in our guide to the best mattresses.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a more in-depth look at the mattress serving up a whopping 11 layers, including a new foam base addition. Keep scrolling to see our comprehensive review.

How we tested

We spent more than two months sleeping on Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress. During testing, we took note of the mattress’s firmness, comfort and breathability. We also looked at whether our back and joints were supported, and how our sleep quality fared. Read on for our full review.

Why you can trust us

Helen Wilson-Beevers is a writer and editor, specialising in lifestyle content. Helen began contributing to The Independent's lifestyle desk in 2018 and became a regular contributor for IndyBest in 2021, covering new launches, product reviews, best buys and trending stories. She’s tested everything from silk pillowcases to washable rugs, always offering her honest opinions and bringing you detailed reviews, to help inform your shopping choices.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress

Simba hybrid luxe mattress review indybest
  • Mattress sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king and EU queen
  • Type: Hybrid
  • Rotate or turn: Rotate
  • Guarantee: 10 years
  • Sleep trial: 200 nights
  • Why we love it
    • Grand stature
    • Recycled materials
    • Temperature regualtion
    • Breathable
    • Supportive
  • Take note
    • Heavy to manoeuvre

Design and features

Like all Simba mattresses, the hybrid luxe arrived rolled up inside a box. While it was heavy to manoeuvre, we managed to hoist the mattress onto our bed and leave it in place for a few hours, to increase to full size.

Our first impression after unwrapping the mattress was its impressive height, which is 31cm. We sampled the double size and found our standard sheet a bit snug but, on the other hand, the mattress’s depth immediately made the hybrid luxe look substantial when placed on our bed base. We liked the grandeur it added to our sleeping space, and we thought this reflected the premium price point, too

Make no mistake, the Simba hybrid luxe has the appearance of a robust, hard-wearing mattress. The reason for that is Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress has a whopping 11 layers, including a foam base element made using recycled fibres, which is a new addition compared with its previous incarnation. This updated layer sits just above the supportive grey base and has been created with minimising foam waste in mind.

Meanwhile, its other components include a bamboo and wool layer, and these materials are renowned for offering temperature regulation. Therefore, they help support cosiness in winter and coolness during the warmer months. This sits above an open-cell foam section, and both of these layers are there to offer breathability, which can often be something that is lacking in standard memory foam mattresses.

Below this, there are two layers totalling 14,000 titanium springs for support, an additional foam layer, a carbon steel layer comprising 1,000 springs and a subsequent barrel spring layer. The clever way these springs have been positioned means they don’t dig in as you roll over in bed, but they do help contribute to an overall level of firmness and support.

Finally, on top of the mattress, there is an anti-allergy cover layer, which is quilted, feels super soft to touch and offered supreme comfort without squishiness when we were in bed. It’s worth knowing that the top cover can be removed for washing, so you can keep this nice and clean, too.

Comfort

The hybrid luxe mattress hits that sweet spot between medium comfort and firm support. As well as appreciating its luxurious depth, we found the mattress felt fresh to sleep on, thanks to its combination of breathable and temperature-regulating materials. Plus, our tester is prone to joint pain and noted their back and hips were well supported while lying in bed. Because of this, it is a great mattress for back and side sleepers.

While we noticed a slight sink when resting on the mattress at first, this is a welcome and subtle element, rather than an annoying sag, because the combination of layers simultaneously holds up a level of firmness underneath.

Throughout testing, we’ve found the mattress to be supremely comfy and sumptuously supportive. In fact, we have noticed the Simba hybrid luxe mattress has contributed to an increased feeling of restfulness at bedtime and this, in turn, has helped us sleep better.

Where to buy Simba hybrid pro mattress and the best deals

The hybrid luxe mattress can be bought directly from Simba’s website but it’s also available from Amazon. Keep an eye out for offers during sale events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, as well as the brand’s seasonal sales throughout the year.

The verdict: Simba hybrid luxe mattress

We’ve really enjoyed sleeping on Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress, and have found the 11 layers contribute to restful relaxation and help provide back support. The hybrid combination delivers fresh breathability, medium firmness, and supreme comfort. Plus, its impressive height adds to the luxe appeal and creates a robust feel. If you’re looking for a mattress upgrade, we’d highly recommend this Simba buy.

