Best anti-snore pillows to give side and back sleepers a peaceful night’s sleep

Breathe easy ’til morning, with these wedge, orthopaedic and memory foam pillows

Zoe Griffin
Tuesday 03 September 2024 03:57 EDT
Sleeping on your side reduces snoring but we have also included pillows for back sleepers
Sleeping on your side reduces snoring but we have also included pillows for back sleepers (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Whether you snore or share a bed with someone who does, you’ll have likely tried everything from nasal sprays to earplugs to get a good night’s sleep. If you really want to free up your airways, however, an anti-snore pillow can help, by aligning your head and neck, so you can breathe more freely.

Snoring happens when you can’t easily move air through your nose and throat during sleep, which then makes the surrounding tissue vibrate, resulting in that familiar snoring sound. However, several studies have proved sleeping on your side, rather than your front or back, reduces compression on the airways, leading to better, quieter breathing.

This is where anti-snore pillows come in, as they can make you comfortable when sleeping on your side, so you don’t roll onto your back and start snoring mid-way through the night.

If you’re not used to sleeping on your side, it may take a while to adjust to doing so, even if you have an anti-snore pillow, so, allow a few nights to relax into it.

Side-sleeping is not for everyone, though. If you really can’t get comfortable, there is another option. Research has also shown that elevating your head 4in may ease breathing and encourage your tongue and jaw to move forward. There are some pillows that have been designed specifically to help prevent snoring, by making sure your neck muscles are not crimped.

How we tested

We tested a range of anti-snore pillows across different price points and measured the effect they had on noise levels in the bedroom. Each pillow was tested for three weeks, so we could get used to the feel and support. We considered how comfortable each anti-snore pillow was, and how our bodies felt after sleeping for eight hours. The majority of the anti-snore pillows we tested were aimed at encouraging and supporting a side-sleeping position but we added a couple of pillows designed for back sleepers into the mix, to see how they fared, too.

The best anti-snore pillows for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Levitex pillow: £75, Levitex.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Silentnight anti-snore pillow: £11.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for neck pain – Groove the original Groove pillow: £29.95, Groovepillows.co.uk
  • Best for back sleepers – Lancashire Textiles orthopaedic anti-snore pillow: £20.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for draining sinuses – Putnams anti-snore bed wedge pillow: £77.03, Putnams.co.uk

Levitex pillow

  • Best: Overall
  • Comfort: Soft, supportive, lightweight
  • Material: Levitex foam
  • Did it reduce snoring?: Yes, significantly
  • Extras: Reduced hip pain and shoulder pain
  • Why we love it
    • Great for overall posture
    • Good range of sizes
    • Luxurious feel
  1.  £75 from Levitex.co.uk
Silentnight anti-snore pillow

  • Best: Budget buy
  • Comfort: Ergonomic foam core, hypoallergenic filling
  • Material: Hollowfibre filling with a contoured foam core
  • Did it reduce snoring?: Marginally
  • Extras: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Expert approved
    • Hypoallergenic
  1.  £11 from Amazon.co.uk
Putnams anti-snore bed wedge pillow

  • Best: For draining sinuses
  • Comfort: Torso elevation
  • Material: Choose from standard foam, memory foam or latex fillings
  • Did it reduce snoring?: Yes
  • Extras: Comes with a free washable cover
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile pillow
    • Noticeable improvements after a few days
  • Take note
    • Makes snuggling a little harder
  1.  £77 from Putnams.co.uk
Kally Sleep neck pain pillow

  • Best: For relieving pressure
  • Comfort: S-shaped foam core, breathable
  • Material: Hollowfibre filling with a foam core
  • Did it reduce snoring?: Yes, slightly
  • Extras: Hypoallergenic filling treated to protect against bacteria
  • Why we love it
    • Great for those with allergies
    • Decent firmness
  1.  £22 from Kallysleep.com
Groove the original Groove pillow

  • Best: For easing neck pain
  • Comfort: Ergonomic dip shape, space for a side-sleeper’s shoulder
  • Material: Memory foam
  • Did it reduce snoring?: Yes
  • Extras: 100-night return policy
  • Why we love it
    • Scientifically designed to relieve pressure and tension
    • Suitable for back and side sleepers
  • Take note
    • Takes some getting used to
  1.  £29 from Groovepillows.co.uk
Panda London memory foam bamboo pillow

  • Best: Eco-friendly anti-snore pillow
  • Comfort: Memory foam moulds to your shape; bamboo cover encourages air flow and coolness
  • Material: Memory foam
  • Did it reduce snoring?: Yes, there was some improvement
  • Extras: 10-year guarantee
  • Why we love it
    • Aligns spine and neck perfectly
    • Great anti-bacterial properties
    • Sustainable brand
  1.  £44 from Amazon.co.uk
Lancashire Textiles orthopaedic anti-snore pillow

  • Best: For back sleepers
  • Comfort: Hollow in the centre opens airwaves. Polycotton cover ramps up breathability
  • Material: Breathable cotton casing with bounceback hollowfibre
  • Did it reduce snoring?: Yes, slightly
  • Extras: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Specific and deliberate design
    • Value for money
    • Hypoallergenic
  • Take note
    • Won’t benefit side sleepers
  1.  £20 from Amazon.co.uk
The verdict: Anti-snoring pillows

The Levitex anti-snore pillow was the most comfortable pillow we tested, and the one that reduced snoring the most, thanks to its unique foam filling. At £75, it’s not the cheapest but this is equivalent to just one physiotherapy session that you might not need if you sort out your sleeping alignment. The original Groove pillow was also effective at reducing snoring, and the comfort improved over time.

