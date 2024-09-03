Whether you snore or share a bed with someone who does, you’ll have likely tried everything from nasal sprays to earplugs to get a good night’s sleep. If you really want to free up your airways, however, an anti-snore pillow can help, by aligning your head and neck, so you can breathe more freely.

Snoring happens when you can’t easily move air through your nose and throat during sleep, which then makes the surrounding tissue vibrate, resulting in that familiar snoring sound. However, several studies have proved sleeping on your side, rather than your front or back, reduces compression on the airways, leading to better, quieter breathing.

This is where anti-snore pillows come in, as they can make you comfortable when sleeping on your side, so you don’t roll onto your back and start snoring mid-way through the night.

If you’re not used to sleeping on your side, it may take a while to adjust to doing so, even if you have an anti-snore pillow, so, allow a few nights to relax into it.

Side-sleeping is not for everyone, though. If you really can’t get comfortable, there is another option. Research has also shown that elevating your head 4in may ease breathing and encourage your tongue and jaw to move forward. There are some pillows that have been designed specifically to help prevent snoring, by making sure your neck muscles are not crimped.

How we tested

We tested a range of anti-snore pillows across different price points and measured the effect they had on noise levels in the bedroom. Each pillow was tested for three weeks, so we could get used to the feel and support. We considered how comfortable each anti-snore pillow was, and how our bodies felt after sleeping for eight hours. The majority of the anti-snore pillows we tested were aimed at encouraging and supporting a side-sleeping position but we added a couple of pillows designed for back sleepers into the mix, to see how they fared, too.

The best anti-snore pillows for 2024 are: