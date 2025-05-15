12 best linen bedding sets to keep you cool in style

Linen bedding is more popular than ever, but this isn’t just about following trends – it is a choice that blends cool comfort with eco-friendliness. Made from long fibres of flax, linen requires minimal water and hardly any pesticides to produce, making it a great option for those looking to reduce their environmental impact.

The best linen bedding adapts to your body temperature. It keeps you cool during sweltering summer nights and warm when winter rolls around because of the material’s natural thermoregulating properties. Plus, it’s excellent at wicking away moisture, ensuring you don’t wake up feeling sticky on warmer nights – a no-brainer for menopausal women or particularly hot sleepers.

Of course, style plays a huge part in linen bedding’s perennial popularity. The fabric brings a relaxed, effortless feel to any sleep space, thanks to its soft, slubby texture and gently creased appearance, which only gets better with age.

Investing in linen bedding is a lifestyle choice – once you’ve made the switch from cotton, you won’t want to go back. It supports sustainable living and offers unparalleled durability, which means you won’t be shopping for replacements anytime soon. Each wash makes the linen softer, enhancing your sleep experience over time. Better still, you can give your ironing board a wide berth – this is a fabric that looks and feels at its best in its naturally crumpled state.

Keep reading for our pick of the best linen bedding sets to elevate your slumber.

How we tested

A selection of the dreamy linen bedding sets we tested ( The Independent/Ali Howard )

We put a wide range of linen bedding sets and bundles to the test, from the high-end to the budget-friendly, looking for quality, durability and softness. We compared fastenings and finishes and tested the sets to see how well they stood up to a number of washing cycles, tumble drying and line drying (where appropriate), looking to make sure that colours didn’t fade, minimal shrinkage, and that the fabrics softened over time.

Ali Howard has been a go-to interiors expert for The Independent’s product review section since she began writing for IndyBest in 2019. She uses her years of expertise to champion lesser-known designers and furniture makers wherever she can. When testing the best linen bedding sets, she considered style, material, how they wash and of course value for money.

The best linen bedding sets for 2025 are: