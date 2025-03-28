There are few better feelings than sinking your head into bed at the end of a long day. But if you’ve ever spent a sleepless night flipping to the cool side of the pillow, you know that comfort can be more complicated than it seems.

That’s why a cooling pillow is ideal if you’re prone to overheating. These pillows use a range of temperature-regulating materials, breathable layers, and even cooling gel fillings to ensure a good night’s sleep.

Whether you’re looking for help with night sweats, hot flushes, or simply a more refreshing sleep setup, we’re here to help with a few options for side, front, and back sleepers, covering all cooling bedtime bases.

Read on for our pick of the best cooling pillows, from gently refreshing to noticeably cool.

How we tested

We trialled a range of pillows over several months, sampling them one at a time with different bedding layers. Our tester looked at how much cooling comfort the pillows provided for sleeping on and sitting up in bed. We also compared firmness and value for money, as well as breathability and any additional design features.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Helen Wilson-Beevers is a writer and editor who specialises in lifestyle content. Helen began contributing to The Independent's lifestyle desk in 2018 and became a regular contributor for IndyBest in 2021, covering new launches, product reviews, best buys and trending stories. When it comes to home essentials, she’s tested everything from silk pillowcases to washable rugs, always offering honest opinions and bringing detailed reviews to help inform your shopping choices.

The best cooling pillows for 2024 are: