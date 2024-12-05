15 best mattresses for children that ensure a great night’s sleep

A good night’s sleep is paramount for your little one’s development and general health and well-being, so, choosing the best mattress for children is hugely important.

When it comes to picking one, Simon Williams from the National Bed Federation (NBF) says: “Ensure it is made by a reputable manufacturer and you purchase it from a trusted retailer”. He added that the “mattress should display the BS 7177 label for flammability standards”. If you’re not sure which mattress manufacturers are reputable, a good place to start is by looking at the list of members on the NBF website.

Generally, it’s recommended babies sleep on a firmer surface, but as your child grows, they might find they prefer something with a bit more give. “It’s best to buy a mattress that is described as medium firmness, which should provide a good balance of support and comfort,” says Williams.

Another feature to think about is whether the mattress will be used with a bunk bed or a cabin bed. To prevent your child from rolling out of the bed, you will want to check that the top of the mattress is at least 16cm from the top of the side and end rails.

There’s no denying mattresses are expensive, but Williams says: “Do not buy on price alone. Look to spend as much as you can comfortably afford, and remember that every £100 spent on their mattress works out at less than 4p per night over seven years.”

How we tested

open image in gallery We enlisted testers of different ages, from toddlers to teens, to find the best mattresses for children ( Zoe Phillimore )

We recruited a cast of kid testers, from three-year-olds right up to gruff teens. What we all wanted was a good night’s sleep, so comfort was the order of the day. What “comfort” translated as included how supportive and breathable the mattress was. Additional points were given to mattresses that were easy to care for – washable covers and no need for turning or flipping. We also wanted mattresses to last the distance, so we looked at durability, too.

The best mattresses for children 2024 are: