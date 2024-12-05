15 best mattresses for children that ensure a great night’s sleep

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether foam, sprung or filled with natural fibres, these will help little ones (and you) rest easy
A good night’s sleep is paramount for your little one’s development and general health and well-being, so, choosing the best mattress for children is hugely important.
When it comes to picking one, Simon Williams from the National Bed Federation (NBF) says: “Ensure it is made by a reputable manufacturer and you purchase it from a trusted retailer”. He added that the “mattress should display the BS 7177 label for flammability standards”. If you’re not sure which mattress manufacturers are reputable, a good place to start is by looking at the list of members on the NBF website.
Generally, it’s recommended babies sleep on a firmer surface, but as your child grows, they might find they prefer something with a bit more give. “It’s best to buy a mattress that is described as medium firmness, which should provide a good balance of support and comfort,” says Williams.
Another feature to think about is whether the mattress will be used with a bunk bed or a cabin bed. To prevent your child from rolling out of the bed, you will want to check that the top of the mattress is at least 16cm from the top of the side and end rails.
There’s no denying mattresses are expensive, but Williams says: “Do not buy on price alone. Look to spend as much as you can comfortably afford, and remember that every £100 spent on their mattress works out at less than 4p per night over seven years.”
We recruited a cast of kid testers, from three-year-olds right up to gruff teens. What we all wanted was a good night’s sleep, so comfort was the order of the day. What “comfort” translated as included how supportive and breathable the mattress was. Additional points were given to mattresses that were easy to care for – washable covers and no need for turning or flipping. We also wanted mattresses to last the distance, so we looked at durability, too.
Although there are some fantastic hybrid mattresses in this review, Stompa just about inches it, as the brand is completely dedicated to kids’ furniture. And it clearly shows in the thoughtful construction of this mattress.
Our tester absolutely loved this mattress. Its soft cushioned top layer and airflow comfort layer make it incredibly comfortable for little sleepers. Meanwhile, the pocket springs provide ample support for growing bodies. The springs are encapsulated in dense foam to prevent sagging and extend the lifespan of the mattress. Parents will appreciate the zip-off, machine-washable cover, too. For the price, we don’t think this mattress can be beaten.
The designers of this mattress are clearly wise to the mishaps of sleeping children. There’s a removable, washable cover; the mattress is water repellent; and the inners can all be wiped clean. This means you can sleep easy while your child is night training.
Our tester found this mattress pretty solid – it’s not the most sturdy in this review, but it feels well made and there was definite firmness when our child rested on it. The mattress is double-sided, which is only going to extend its lifespan. It also comes with a five-year guarantee, for extra peace of mind.
Another great offering from Stompa, this version of the S flex airflow features five layers, including an air flow foam layer and a supportive and sturdy foam base. Stompa has recently revisited the design of this bestselling mattress and has utilised reconstituted foam recycled from offcuts.
The mattress is completely free of potentially harmful chemicals and comes with a hypoallergenic cover, which is removable and washable, meaning any accidents needn’t cause long-lasting issues.
Our tester found this mattress incredibly comfortable and enjoyed the massage top layer of foam with its undulating surface.
It’s worth noting that this is thinner than other mattresses we’ve featured, but it’s safe to use on both bunk and cabin beds, too. The price of this mattress belies the quality of the materials used.
Stuffed with natural fibres, this is a great option if you’re after an allergy-friendly yet eco mattress. The top layer is a soft bamboo and cotton knitted fabric. Below that, there is a comfort layer, which allows for a gentle sink, to prevent any pressure on growing joints.
Then there is a bamboo-infused layer, which is great for temperature regulation and has antibacterial properties, too. One very hot sleeper tried this mattress, and they didn’t sweat once, even on warmer nights under a thick duvet. There is then a pocket-sprung layer and a rebound layer for more substantial support.
This mattress doesn’t feel like it’s going to sag after six months of use, and we felt happy to have our child sleeping soundly on it. With the combination of natural fibres and support, we could rest easily, too.
Packed with natural fibres, and with no chemicals used in production, this mattress is hard to beat when it comes to being free of anything too processed. The four natural fillings consist of coir fibre, British Wool Biobond, British wool and British alpaca comfort filling. Meanwhile, the cover is made from cotton.
Why wool? Well, it’s naturally temperature regulating, deters dust mites and it’s antibacterial. This mattress is designed with youngsters aged up to 12 years in mind, meaning you’re going to want it to last and not be breeding who knows what inside.
An impressive 1,000 springs provide ample support across the whole mattress, and, overall, we were hugely impressed. This mattress is definitely up there with the best.
Naturalmat is one of the best brands for truly nasty-free mattresses, and this one has been designed specifically for teens. Chemical-free, hypoallergenic and antibacterial, it’s going to help keep hormonal teens with delicate skin germ-free. Most teens aren’t always amazing at personal hygiene, let’s face facts.
Rather than fire-retardant chemicals, natural extracts are used to treat the brand’s cotton covers, guaranteeing against dust mites and bed bugs.
Meanwhile, the mattress is filled with coir fibres from coconuts, along with natural latex, which makes for a very firm and robust mattress that’s going to support your kids’ growing bodies as they sleep.
This is an investment buy, but it should last for around 10 years, and our tester loved this upgrade to their sleeping situation.
We marvelled at the innovation of this mattress, which is designed for growing kids. One side is soft, aimed at pre-teens, but you can flip the mattress over to the firmer side when your youngster is a bit older.
This mattress is substantial (28cm thick), so isn’t a choice for bunk or cabin beds, but it is great support-wise. There’s edge-to-edge support on the mattress, which means the whole surface is usable and prevents you from rolling off the mattress.
We found this a comfortable option, and, vitally, it feels durable. A great buy if you want a mattress that’s going to last into adulthood.
If you want a future-proof purchase when buying a mattress for a baby, this Mamas & Papas option is the way to go. One side offers firmer support for babies, while the other is pocket spring and is ideal for toddlers. Whichever side your child is using, the mattress is ultra gentle – it’s been treated to be hypoallergenic and has a fibre core to help keep air flowing through the mattress, to prevent overheating.
The cover is washable and the core can be wiped clean, meaning you can keep it in good nick. The toddler side offers enough bounce back to prevent waking when your child is fidgeting, yet still feels sturdy and supportive. Our tester loved this mattress, and actually slept noticeably better on it, compared with using their old mattress.
The Little Green Sheep specialises in mattresses and bedding for tots, and this one will see your child from babyhood into threenager territory and beyond. The mattress has one side that is extra firm and supportive, which is ideal for growing spines. Flip the mattress over and the other side offers more flexible support that distributes weight evenly for growing children.
The key selling point of The Little Green Sheep’s products is they’re all natural and organic. There’s not a whiff of foam or chemicals in this mattress. Inside the luxurious cotton casing is natural latex, for gentle bounce back and support, while coconut fibres provide reliable support and prevent any sagging in the mattress.
At the top, there’s a wool layer, which is hypoallergenic and naturally temperature regulating, meaning your child won’t overheat on warm summer nights, yet they’ll still feel cosy on cooler winter evenings.
Our three-year-old tester was very happy on this mattress. It is firm, even on the toddler side, but younger children will be more used to a firmer sleep surface than us creaky-jointed adults.
Bamboo is having a moment in the sleep world, as this eco-friendly fibre has some fab credentials. It’s naturally temperature regulating, so it keeps you at the perfect temperature, whether the weather is hot or cold. It’s also hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, meaning it’ll stay fresh and dust-free without any need for chemicals in the production.
It’s available in a huge range of sizes, our tester tried out the UK single. It came vacuum-packed but quickly puffed up to a very sumptuous thick mattress. For this reason, it’s not suitable for cabin or bunk beds. The thickness does, however, make it very comfortable. It also offers layers of support, incorporating several types of foam and springs, too.
Our tester reported an excellent night’s sleep – and we’ll admit we were quite tempted to crawl into bed with them to enjoy this high-end mattress.
This natural junior mattress is made from wool, coconut fibre, natural latex and cotton – and that’s it. A wool top offers temperature-regulating, keeping kids cool in summer and toasty warm in winter. Below here is natural latex, which acts as a memory foam layer. During testing, this function wasn’t hugely perceptible – certainly nothing like adult memory foam mattresses. There’s then a layer of coconut fibres, which are incredibly sturdy, offering flexible support.
This mattress was certainly one of the firmest mattresses our testers tried, which might put off older users, but our six-year-old tester was happy enough on it. It’s designed to be slept on by children aged between four and 12, so it offers a good lifespan. And as it’s quite a thin mattress, it should fit on all bunk beds and cabin beds.
Handmade in Wiltshire, this mattress is very sturdy and well-made. It also provides plenty of bounce back, which is great for support. This is a brilliant first mattress for a “big kid” bed. It also features side stitching, which isn’t seen on many children’s mattresses, but it will help prevent sagging and make the mattress last longer.
Our six-year-old tester said this mattress was “super comfortable”, and, based on the number of nights they slept soundly on it, this mattress did very well indeed.
It is quite thick, so you might find not all fitted sheets, well, fit, and it will make a high bed even higher. But as long as you’re not using it on a bunk bed or cabin bed, this shouldn’t cause an issue.
Simba uses impressive technology to create the perfect sleep surface. Often these mattresses come rolled in boxes and utilise foam in the filling – and this mattress is no exception. Simba has taken all the techno-wizardry from its adult mattress and adjusted it specifically for this kids’ version. The result is a very fancy mattress indeed.
Five layers of foam and springs (hence the hybrid name) provide incredible support. There are layers built in to help with air flow through the mattress, including fabrics infused with carbon, which promotes cooling. Certainly, it provided our tester with a very comfy night’s sleep. They happily burrowed into the soft, springy foam and looked super snug.
This eco-friendly mattress is made from 75 per cent upcycled foams but compromises nothing on comfort. Even the soft, textured zip-off cover is made from 100 per cent upcycled marine plastics.
The mattress itself comes rolled and vacuum packed, but fluffs up quickly. It is slightly thinner profile-wise, making it suitable for cabin and bunk beds.
A 25mm layer of memory foam on top provided our tester with a lovely, gentle sink into their mattress, cocooning them all night long. There’s also a “reflex foam” layer, to provide extra bounce-back and support, while a sturdy foam foundation makes for a durable mattress.
Designed to see kids from toddlerhood right up until their teenage years, this is a sound option whatever the age of your child. The removable cover is waterproof and machine washable, which is perfect when kids are still liable to night-time accidents. Our tester did find this a bit plastic-y in terms of feel, but it didn’t cause any mega issues.
For allergy sufferers, there’s a dust-mite barrier layer, then a firm foam layer, pocket springs and another firm foam layer at the base. This all works in harmony to provide a comfortable night’s sleep.
Our tester found this mattress to be supportive, with a very responsive bounce back – probably the best we tried during testing.
A medium-firm mattress is generally recommended for kids. This level of firmness should be able to offer a good level of comfort and support – it’s important that a mattress provides spine alignment, too. For this reason, memory foam mattresses are typically not recommended for babies, toddlers or young children. If you’re shopping for a child who experiences issues such as asthma or eczema, it would be a good idea to invest in a hypoallergenic mattress cover and filling. This should help kids to remain comfortable and breathe easily during the night.
The Lullaby Trust charity recommends using a firm and flat mattress that is protected by a waterproof cover, as this will ensure the mattress is easy to keep clean and dry. The cover should also be easy to remove. Like an adult mattress, it is also important to rotate your child’s mattress every six months or so (check the guidance from the specific brand), as this will help to ensure the filling is properly distributed inside. As a general pointer, it’s also a good idea to keep an eye out for any lumps or any other visible signs of wear and tear, so you can replace mattresses that are past their best.
It’s pretty hard to go wrong with the Stompa S flex airflow pocket sprung mattress – it’s durable, comfortable, supportive and specifically designed for kids. However, we accept it’s not super cheap, either, landing in the middle of the price scale in this round-up. If your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, the brand’s slightly more wallet-friendly version of the S flex airflow is a great option, too. Meanwhile, we also loved the Rem-Fit mattress for its eco-friendly credentials and durable design.
