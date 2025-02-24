Babies don’t travel light but, if you’re planning a relaxing trip, whether it’s a UK staycation or somewhere farther afield, don’t skimp on the travel cot.

While some hotels and Airbnbs promise to provide travel cots for the tiniest members of the family, you’ve no idea how many children have slept on them before your little darlings, or predict what that means for how comfortable and sturdy they are. Taking a baby out of their usual safe, strong cot with a supportive mattress and putting them in something substandard is a fast way to ensure nobody gets much shut-eye.

Different travel cots have different age and weight limits, so, before buying one, consider how many years of use you want to get from your cot. Size is another key factor when looking at travel cots, as those with a larger surface area can double up as a playpen in the day. Also, if you’re in unfamiliar territory and are travelling with a mini-escape artist, a travel cot with high mesh sides means you can see your child and they can see out, but they’re perfectly safe at all times.

However, size should not come at the expense of portability. Remember, you’re going to have a lot of other things to carry as well as the cot, and every extra kilo counts. Plus, heavier cots tend to be more effort to erect and collapse, and you don’t want to waste precious moments of your holiday in a sweaty mess trying to put up your travel cot.

Christina Rolles from safe sleep charity The Lullaby Trust says: “A travel cot should have a rigid frame and base, and a firm, flat mattress, covered in a waterproof material. Travel cot mattresses are often thinner and feel harder than those in a permanent cot, but don’t be tempted to place folded blankets or a quilt under the baby to make them more comfortable, as this could cause injury, suffocation or overheating.”

All products in this round-up meet the European Standards for safety, which should always be your first consideration when buying a travel cot. So, scroll on to find the perfect option for you and your little one.

How we tested

open image in gallery Take into account any age and weight limits before you buy ( Zoe Griffin )

With the help of a seven-month-old and a two-year-old, we tested a range of travel cots for size, comfort and safety. The toddler has a habit of swinging their leg up and escaping their regular cot, so, we tried to find designs that kept them contained and content. We also tested each cot for speed of assembly and disassembly, and picked it up when folded, to see if it was something that could be carried around an airport.

Why you can trust us

Zoe Griffin has been testing and reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021, covering everything from home appliances to kids’ toys and everyday kids and baby products. Zoe always provides her honest opinion on products, based on real-world testing in her family home.

Leeanna Lock is head of audience for ecommerce at The Independent, and has written several product review features for IndyBest in the baby and parenting space, such as gifts for new parents, hospital bags and nursing chairs.

The best travel cots for 2025 are: