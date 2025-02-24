Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Help little ones get some shut-eye, with these top-rated snug and secure travel cots
Babies don’t travel light but, if you’re planning a relaxing trip, whether it’s a UK staycation or somewhere farther afield, don’t skimp on the travel cot.
While some hotels and Airbnbs promise to provide travel cots for the tiniest members of the family, you’ve no idea how many children have slept on them before your little darlings, or predict what that means for how comfortable and sturdy they are. Taking a baby out of their usual safe, strong cot with a supportive mattress and putting them in something substandard is a fast way to ensure nobody gets much shut-eye.
Different travel cots have different age and weight limits, so, before buying one, consider how many years of use you want to get from your cot. Size is another key factor when looking at travel cots, as those with a larger surface area can double up as a playpen in the day. Also, if you’re in unfamiliar territory and are travelling with a mini-escape artist, a travel cot with high mesh sides means you can see your child and they can see out, but they’re perfectly safe at all times.
However, size should not come at the expense of portability. Remember, you’re going to have a lot of other things to carry as well as the cot, and every extra kilo counts. Plus, heavier cots tend to be more effort to erect and collapse, and you don’t want to waste precious moments of your holiday in a sweaty mess trying to put up your travel cot.
Christina Rolles from safe sleep charity The Lullaby Trust says: “A travel cot should have a rigid frame and base, and a firm, flat mattress, covered in a waterproof material. Travel cot mattresses are often thinner and feel harder than those in a permanent cot, but don’t be tempted to place folded blankets or a quilt under the baby to make them more comfortable, as this could cause injury, suffocation or overheating.”
All products in this round-up meet the European Standards for safety, which should always be your first consideration when buying a travel cot. So, scroll on to find the perfect option for you and your little one.
With the help of a seven-month-old and a two-year-old, we tested a range of travel cots for size, comfort and safety. The toddler has a habit of swinging their leg up and escaping their regular cot, so, we tried to find designs that kept them contained and content. We also tested each cot for speed of assembly and disassembly, and picked it up when folded, to see if it was something that could be carried around an airport.
This design is up to 30 per cent lighter than most other cots, which we definitely noticed and appreciated – you can easily lift it one-handed. You might even find it lighter than your nappy bag, which is a win if you’re carrying a lot of other luggage for your trip.
Erecting this travel cot was a joy – taking less than 30 seconds. All you need to do is unwrap the mattress, push up the sides, put the mattress in the bottom and it’s ready to go. Collapsing it is just as simple – it folds up super thin, too. We also liked the sturdy material and strong base. It’s a great price at £80 and it’s made to last.
This is the cheapest travel cot we tried but it’s perfectly functional. It’s safety-tested, comes with a carry bag, is easy to assemble and has mesh sides, to give you a clear view of your child as they rest or sleep.
It doesn’t win any prizes for design, as there are no frills – it’s simply a place to sleep. Plus, the mattress is a tad on the stiff side, so, you may want to spend some of the money you’ve saved on the cost of the cot on a plumper mattress. However, it’s still a very good choice if you’re only going to use it now and then.
This is a travel cot, changing table and bouncer in one, so, you can create a home from home for your baby when you travel. The bouncer is a decent size, providing a place to relax and play for babies too young to sit up. It even has cuddly toys for little ones to reach and grab.
The starry print, which is exclusive to Mamas & Papas, gives the smallest babies something to look at, to help them make sense of the world, and this also helps older kids relax. We suggest counting the stars on the mattress to encourage early numeracy skills in a fun way.
This cot is taller than most others we tried, which is great if you have a mini Houdini. It makes for an excellent play and sleep solution to keep at the grandparents’ house, and works out at excellent value for money, when you consider it’s three useful items in one.
This gets top marks for ease of setup. There’s no need to bend down or fiddle with anything on the floor – all you need to do is shake it out and then secure the sides. There’s a handy YouTube video showing how to put it up in just 25 seconds, and the presenter demonstrating it isn’t even going at top speed.
With this travel cot weighing just 6kg, including the carry bag, your back will thank you when you’re taking the cot in and out of cars or planes. Our toddler tester approved of the mattress, which makes for a cosy sleeping place. What we liked most about this cot, though, is knowing its fabric is OEKO-TEX-approved, which means all materials coming into contact with your baby are kind to sensitive skin.
If you’re all sharing a bedroom when you travel, it may get stuffy very quickly, especially if it isn’t an air-conditioned room. We like how the Nuna sena aire addresses this issue, with its mesh sides, floor and mattress providing 360 degrees of ventilation, for ultimate airflow. The better a child can breathe, the deeper they sleep, giving everyone a more relaxing trip.
We were really impressed by the feel of the triple-layered mattress, which is designed to pull away heat and humidity, and will come in useful if you’re jetting off to tropical climes.
Its clever zigzag leg design pops open easily into a soft, sturdy dreamland and it’s one of the easiest to collapse – we found we could do it one-handed.
The first thing to note is this comes with a premium duffle bag carry case, so you’ll look stylish when you arrive at your destination. Open the cot – with ease, as it weighs just 6.25kg – and you’ll notice the material on the top and sides feels very high-quality. The decently padded mattress caused our two-year-old to exclaim “I like this one!”
We really liked the newborn insert, which raises very young babies to typical bed height, so you don’t have to break your back lifting them in and out of the cot. It also makes it easier to nurse a baby and transfer them back to a cot. If you’re using this as a playpen, you’ll also appreciate that one of the sides unzips, so tots can crawl in and out.
While it takes a bit of time to erect this travel cot and rocker, there’s a very good YouTube video to show you the process. You can access it via a QR code on the instruction leaflet included, and it’s very simple to follow along.
The rocking motion is brilliant for little ones that need movement to settle, mimicking the gentle swaying motion of the womb. Babies are at a higher level in this cot, too, so you can pick them up and settle them down without pulling a muscle.
The only slight downside to this cot is that a baby will outgrow it within the year. That said, our youngest tester loved playing with the toy bar and three adorable hanging toys that come with it, so, while their time in it may be short, it will also be very sweet.
Setting up this pop-up travel cot was a total breeze, despite how tall and strudy it is once erected. We were surprised by how much the mattress kept it’s solid shape, with no crease or fold from being flat-packed within the cot and travel bag.
Parents will be grateful for the newborn insert, which raises babies to bed level. The breathable mesh is ideal for all seasons to keep baby’s temperature regulated.
The mattress is nicely padded for playtime but feels a little firm for bedtime. When topped with a matrress protector and Bugaboo’s breathable fitted sheet (£27.95, Bugaboo.com), we nailed baby’s recquirements for a peaceful snooze. You really do get more bang for your buck with this travel cot, as it doubles up as a playpen and lasts until your little one is two years old.
A lightweight and portable bedside crib is hard to come by, so, we were very grateful Halo’s offering ticked a lot of boxes for parents to get that reassuring ‘home away from home’ feeling when on the move.
It can be a daunting experience taking a little one away for the first time, especially when they are used to co-sleeping at home. We were delighted that this bassinet meant babies could feel just as close to their parents as they do at home. The mattress is extra soft when wrapped in Halo’s 100 per cent cotton fitted sheet (£16.50, Halosleep.co.uk), and the cot is surrounded by breathable lining to suit all temperatures, and enable parents to keep a 360 view of baby.
We have to admit, we did use this more at home than on our travels, as it was so easy to adjust the height of the crib for when you’re sitting on the sofa during the day or when you’re sleeping at night and want to comfort your baby quickly. The side of the crib lowers easily, with no need to stand up or hunch over. This is particularly helpful for mums recovering from C-section delivery as well as for night feeds.
An over-the-shoulder carry bag comes included but it is less sturdy than other holdalls we’ve tested, and one side is partially open, due to its drawstring closing, which didn’t feel as secure. The packing away was a simple enough four-step process.
You can’t get any more portable than this lightweight pop-up cot that folds up as a small rucksack and weighs just 2.2kg. The mosquito net is ideal for summer babies, if you want to get some fresh air and let them have a safe daytime nap outdoors.
If you are travelling with a baby less than three months old on a flight, we recommend taking this one for sleeping on-the-go, if you get the luxury of seats with extra leg room. The backpack will fit neatly under your seat or in the overhead lockers.
The only downfall is this bassinet is only suitable until your baby shows signs of rolling over, so, it’s quite a hefty price for short-lived use.
This will depend on the cot you buy – bassinets are designed for newborns up to three months old, while larger options are available for children up to five years old.
It’s not recommended to use a travel cot regularly for a long period of time, as they’re not designed to support your baby’s development. Instead, limit their use for short trips away and daytime naps.
You already have enough to think about while travelling with your baby, so, the best cots are hassle-free. They should be easy to assemble, collapse and store, while the addition of wheels and a carry bag should make cots easier to transport from A to B. If you’re shopping for a newborn up to three months old, a bassinet is the way to go – these are raised, to give you a clearer view of your little one during the night, while you can lift them up without the risk of throwing out your back.
Yes – the cots themselves are thin and hard, so, a mattress is essential, though most of our top picks come with a mattress included.
The Graco foldlite is excellent value for a lightweight cot that’s easy to erect and collapse, and we felt both our seven-month-old and two-year-old testers were safe in there. It will grow with your child, and provide a secure place to sleep and play for up to three years.
The BabyBjörn travel cot light also deserves praise for ease of setup and for the comfort of its mattress, while the Mamas & Papas joie travel cot solves three of a baby’s needs – sleep, play and hygiene – in one neat package.
