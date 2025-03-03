Bringing a baby home is a joyous occasion, and when the time comes for them to sleep alone, a reliable baby monitor can give new parents peace of mind. The best baby monitors allow you to keep an eye (and ear) on your little one from another room, while some of the more advanced models can even help you track their sleeping habits.

Most parents introduce a baby monitor when their little one hits six months old (or thereabouts), when baby tends to upgrade to their own nursery rather than shacking up in their parents’ bedroom. As a parent, this transition can bring with it a mix of emotions: elation for some much-deserved adult-only time, but anxiety too.

A baby monitor can be your eyes and ears, keeping a close watch over your little one via a camera and a separate screen (or parent unit) that you can keep with you. Some even connect to your phone via wifi). Given the important role a baby monitor performs, it’s essential you make the right choice when purchasing one.

While they all monitor your baby, as the world of technology continues to develop and improve, the levels of surveillance are vast and how much detail you want is a personal choice.

From simple audio-only and camera options to those with app compatibility and the ability to provide insights into your baby’s health, with real-time sleep analytics, the choice is vast. Keep scrolling to find out which ones made it into our line-up of the best baby monitors on the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our mini tester snoozed on the job, while we assessed each monitor ( Rebecca Moore )

We tested a range of baby monitors over two months, starting from when our mini tester was five months old and taking cot naps to when he was seven months old and moved into his own room.

We used the monitors in various locations in our averagely sized three-bed house and tested the signal strength outside, too. We predominantly tested the monitors at our homestead but also took them on nights away, to see how they fared. All monitors came with brackets but, due to the amount of testing, we avoided bracketing the cameras to the wall and used our conveniently placed alcove to house the camera, overlooking the cot a metre away.

We also gave points for any handy extras, such as temperature sensors, nightlights and any sleep analytics. Ultimately, we wanted to feel reassured by our baby monitor and feel confident that our monitor would keep an eye all night long. As always, we kept a close eye on price, too, as these devices don’t come cheap.

Why you can trust us

Rebecca Moore is a writer, specialising in the parenting sector and only recommends products she think you’ll love and that she would use herself. A baby brand not on Rebecca’s radar is not worth knowing. When it came to putting baby monitors to the test, Rebecca paid close attention to everything from image quality and ease of use to the associated app and setting it up.

The best baby monitors for 2025 are: