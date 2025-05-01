Mothers turn to breast pumps for a variety of reasons – perhaps they’re in a position where baby can’t feed and are exclusively expressing, or maybe the choice is to combine breast milk with formula feeds, or the need for a breast pump may be down to a lifestyle change, when returning to work, for example. Regardless of the situation, the best breast pumps can be a mum’s best friend.

Anxiety over the pressure of ensuring baby is well fed is something many new mothers face, all while battling with the sleepless nights, erratic hormones and potential engorged, sore and swollen breasts. So, it’s important to consider your choices when it comes to choosing the best breast pump for you, as you’ll want something that’s not only comfortable to wear but efficient and compatible with your lifestyle.

The breast pump market can be a minefield. You may be trying to decide between a manual or an electric pump; wondering if it’s better to opt for a single or double model; and pondering whether a hands-free version that sits in your bra can really work (the answer is yes, and we’re here for it).

To help you make that all-important decision when it comes to your pump purchase, we’ve tried and tested a range of electric, hands-free wearable pumps and manual options, to bring you a curated line-up of the best breast pumps on the market right now.

How we tested

Our reviewed tested a range of breast pumps, to find out which ones are worth buying ( Rebecca Moore )

We put each pump through its paces for around two weeks, expressing at varying times of the day and night, and at different stages of breastfeeding. We assessed each pump on comfort, efficiency (including suction and speed), how simple they were to set up and clean, and how easy it was to store the expressed breast milk. While breast pumps don’t come cheap, we also considered value for money.

The best breast pumps for 2025 are: