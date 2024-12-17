10 best maternity pyjama sets, tested by an expecting mother

For most pregnant women, sleep problems are common. I’ve slept particularly badly during my pregnancy so far. The increase in hormones and other changes in your body can cause discomfort, but I was determined to make sure the insomnia and hourly trips to the bathroom a more pleasant experience – with the most comfortable pyjamas I could find.

I have always been a pyjama lover. As a self-confessed homebody opting for cosy evenings in over nights out, the start of autumn – and nesting mode – was the perfect time to try out the best new styles on the market. Let’s face it, pregnant women spend an increasing amount of time lounging about at home, but with a growing bump to consider, I needed some new options that would see me through pregnancy and postpartum too.

Unfortunately, most maternity-specific pyjamas leave much to be desired and fall into the stereotype of being frumpy and mumsy, so I made it my mission to find sets that I would feel like myself wearing and still look chic. I may have ditched the silky nighties, lace detailing and tight fits, but these soft-like-butter alternatives are more than favourable for the hospital stay, night feeds and hourly nursing.

Siobhan Dudley, founder of The Nap Co, who started her pyjama brand in 2019 after serving as a Royal Air Force medic for 10 years in Afghanistan and Iraq told us: “Since having two babies, I’m even more aware how important a good set of super soft PJs are to mums and how special they can feel after a long day.”

How I tested

open image in gallery I put a range of designs to the test while pregnant with twins ( Gemma Louise Deeks )

Aside from testing for their main purpose, sleeping, I took advantage of being 22 weeks pregnant with twins and lounged significantly. I was looking for soft fabric, the all-important stretch around the waistband and overall comfort when fidgeting around in bed – the trousers needed to allow movement for the new pregnancy-pillow sleeping positions. Here are the best I found that will see you through your pregnancy and beyond.

The best maternity pyjamas for 2024 are: