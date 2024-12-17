10 best maternity pyjama sets, tested by an expecting mother

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Comfort is key and these cosy styles are exactly what you need for pre- and post-natal bliss
For most pregnant women, sleep problems are common. I’ve slept particularly badly during my pregnancy so far. The increase in hormones and other changes in your body can cause discomfort, but I was determined to make sure the insomnia and hourly trips to the bathroom a more pleasant experience – with the most comfortable pyjamas I could find.
I have always been a pyjama lover. As a self-confessed homebody opting for cosy evenings in over nights out, the start of autumn – and nesting mode – was the perfect time to try out the best new styles on the market. Let’s face it, pregnant women spend an increasing amount of time lounging about at home, but with a growing bump to consider, I needed some new options that would see me through pregnancy and postpartum too.
Unfortunately, most maternity-specific pyjamas leave much to be desired and fall into the stereotype of being frumpy and mumsy, so I made it my mission to find sets that I would feel like myself wearing and still look chic. I may have ditched the silky nighties, lace detailing and tight fits, but these soft-like-butter alternatives are more than favourable for the hospital stay, night feeds and hourly nursing.
Siobhan Dudley, founder of The Nap Co, who started her pyjama brand in 2019 after serving as a Royal Air Force medic for 10 years in Afghanistan and Iraq told us: “Since having two babies, I’m even more aware how important a good set of super soft PJs are to mums and how special they can feel after a long day.”
Aside from testing for their main purpose, sleeping, I took advantage of being 22 weeks pregnant with twins and lounged significantly. I was looking for soft fabric, the all-important stretch around the waistband and overall comfort when fidgeting around in bed – the trousers needed to allow movement for the new pregnancy-pillow sleeping positions. Here are the best I found that will see you through your pregnancy and beyond.
There are a few reasons why these pyjamas get my top vote. Firstly, they’re made from a gorgeous ribbed fabric that feels lightweight, velvety soft and has a great drape and secondly, the style is super flattering and looks like a chic loungewear set. They feel silky on the skin, have long enough trouser bottoms (I am 5ft7in and like longer lengths) and a fold-over waistband should you want to wear your trousers over the bump or under the bump.
The popper detailing on the top is easier than doing up buttons too, although they only fasten half the way down which may make nursing not as convenient. I predict these will be in my hospital bag when the time comes.
Women are likely to feel hotter than usual during pregnancy and night sweats are common due to hormonal changes. This cotton modal set is made from a particular material that has been designed to keep the body cool and help you feel fresh, and I didn’t feel hot or bothered wearing these pyjamas at all. I wore my usual size (a small) and found the elasticated waistband had plenty of stretch and the shirt was roomy. The piping detail made them look expensive, plus the soft green colour was a refreshing update to my nightwear. At just £22.40, these are a steal.
Snapped up by Selfridges within the first year of business, The Nap Co’s founder Siobhan saw a gap in the market for comfortable yet chic-looking PJs that were an act of self-care too. I was instantly impressed with this set, not only was the fabric breathable, soft against the skin and had a nice drape, but my usual size fitted exactly right, with plenty of room and stretch for a bigger bump. I will be wearing these PJs during the transition from pre-natal to postpartum, making them a good investment. They come in lots of other colours too and it’s clear why they are often a sell-out. I’ll be stocking up on other colours.
When spending a lot of time at home, sometimes you want to look and feel like you have got dressed that day, without actually getting dressed. There’s nothing like showering and putting on a fresh pair of pyjamas, and this design from John Lewis made me feel pulled together. The three-piece set has a ballet core-inspired wrap top and separate vest and trousers, so you can choose if you want to wear the pieces layered or separately. The material is a soft, textured rib that looks expensive and the smoky blue shade is very sophisticated. The tie-front top is perfect if you’re breastfeeding too.
Chelsea Peers is known as the home of modern lounging and its fun pyjama sets have imaginative prints for those who like to make a statement with their nightwear. The brand thoughtfully recreated its best-selling styles for mums-to-be, from soft gathered bump bands for extra support and popper fastenings on their shirts for easy nursing.
My step children loved the nature-inspired print of this set while I liked the pink contrast piping, which added an extra touch of luxe. As for the fit, the over bump band stayed secure all night and the recycled jersey fabric definitely kept any overheating at bay.
This London-based brand is mostly known for its seriously sustainable knickers made from fabrics grown in the forest and later composted in your garden. These striped brushed woven pyjamas are both classic and cool thanks to the logo boxer-style waistband, but it’s the soft brushed fabric that really hits the mark. Because they’re not stretchy, I was worried my usual size would be too small, but the trouser style comes oversized and size small fitted fine over my 22-week bump. I would have liked the shirt to have been a bit longer like a man fit, but the bonus to buying separates is getting the size right for both tops (£65, Stripeandstare.com) and bottoms, so I could easily have swapped for a medium.
I’ve long been a fan of Eberjey’s pyjamas and can tell you first-hand that the designs are worth the higher price point. The brand’s best-selling Gisele style has been iconic for decades and gives bedtime a luxurious repertoire. The sumptuously soft modal blend is like liquid silk on the skin and the ivory piping adds another glamorous touch. I found the pyjamas come up small though, so do size up. I tried a medium and the fit was just right for me and the bump, with more than enough room for growth over the next few months. The moss colour is a nice autumnal shade too.
Some women don’t like to wear full-length pyjamas and during warm weather, it was the perfect time to try this short set from Intimissimi. The Italian brand has conquered the lingerie market for nearly 30 years, and its nightwear collection didn’t disappoint. Aside from the very sophisticated colour options, you can buy these pyjamas as separates, which is great if you’re different sizes on both top and bottom, or want to mix and match your sets depending on the season. I sized up to a medium as I wanted a looser fit all-round and there was plenty of room for a third-trimester bump. The satin trim detail made these look luxurious and I loved that they are made from plant-based modal derived from sustainable and renewable wood sources. The only downside is the lack of sizes.
Gap’s pointelle pyjamas have been trending recently and this woven, diamond-shaped fabric is a soft-cotton blend with excellent stretch. Although it doesn’t feel as luxurious as some of the other fabrics, they are still really comfortable and did me proud at bedtime. These pyjamas come separately, so you can choose your size for the top (£20, Gap.co.uk) and bottoms. I sized up to be safe and can see them easily lasting for the rest of my pregnancy. I wore them under the bump and the length was good, as was the fitted top with buttons. The only downside is probably the lack of access if breastfeeding.
As a dedicated maternity brand, Seraphine is deliberate with everything it does. Designed for mums, by mums, the maternity-to-nursing set was created to see you through both pregnancy and the fourth trimester. The shirt is a button-down style for easy night feeding and the trousers have a shirred waist, a nice alternative to a full over bump band. These were undoubtedly the most lightweight style I tried and the pure cotton fabric made them relaxed and breathable. Despite wearing size small, I thought the pyjamas looked pretty huge on me, and I probably could have sized down, even with a growing bump.
Some may say testing out pyjamas is the perfect job, and I have to agree. For overall comfort, style and price point, Next’s ribbed long-sleeve pyjamas marked an easy five stars and I’m looking forward to wearing these post-pregnancy too. Eberjey’s best-selling Gisele style was the most luxurious pair of PJs I tried and would make a lovely gift for a mum-to-be (or yourself!) that you won’t regret paying that bit extra for. If you’re looking for both sustainability and softness, Stripe & Stare’s brushed woven separates will be your perfect match – bedtime just got a whole lot more dreamy.
