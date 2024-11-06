12 best women’s pyjama sets that are stylish and comfortable

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The best women's pyjama sets for 2024
When it comes to choosing the best women’s pyjama sets, there’s more choice than ever. Thanks to labels such as Sleeper, Skims and Tekla, sleepwear is now not just a nighttime necessity, but a stylish staple.
Working from home has consolidated pyjamas as a central part of our wardrobe (particularly on the bottom half during a Zoom call). Luckily, dressing for bed doesn’t have to be boring – in fact, some sets can even double up as workwear or party attire (just add heels and a clutch).
As for where to shop, reliable favourites like M&S, Next, New Look and Asos are always worth a browse for affordable separates and matching sets that make you want to stay in bed even longer in the morning (not that we need an excuse).
Adding a touch of luxury to your bedtime routine, The White Company, Sleeper and Desmond & Dempsey favour satin styles and bold prints, while Piglet, Bedfolk and Harry Styles’ go-to Tekla take it back to basics with their premium striped cotton pieces that are well worth the investment (trust us).
Over our testing period, we assessed how comfortable each pair of pyjamas was while sleeping and lounging around the house. But also considered quality, value-for-money, versatility (can they be worn outside the house, too?), and style. Similarly, we paid close attention to the fabric, favouring designs that were breathable and soft against the skin. From lightweight sets for summer to heavyweight cotton co-ords for the colder months, these are the best women’s pyjama sets that make sleeping a more stylish affair.
Affordable, cosy and chic, you can’t beat H&M’s striped pyjama set. The fabric is soft against the skin and breathable, while the shirt is slightly oversized for a relaxed fit. Complete with an elasticated drawstring waist and airy wide-leg silhouette, the matching bottoms are just as comfortable. Plus, the full-length cut is great for taller women.
Beyond wearing to bed or lounging around the house, you can really get your value for money with H&M’s pyjama shirt. The classic, striped piece boasts smart detailing (think a collar, button-down front, open chest pocket and dropped trousers) that lends it to layering under vests or blazers. Our only gripe is that the bottoms don’t have pockets.
A steal at less than £30, New Look’s pyjama set is hard to fault if you’re on a budget. The stylish striped look rivals styles from the likes of Tekla and we found the cotton fabric lightweight, breathable and soft against skin. The co-ord consists of a classic pyjama style shirt, complete with a chest pocket and button-up placket, as well as a matching pair of straight-leg trousers.
The bottoms have a mid-rise elasticated waist and match the attractive red and white striped finish (we won’t judge if you wear the trousers out of the house during summer). Elevated by red panelling, this set will help you look forward to bedtimes.
The Instagram-viral label Damson Madder recently ventured into nightwear – and it doesn’t disappoint. Inspired by vintage prints and silhouettes, the Antonia set is finished in a brown gingham with a laidback, oversized fit. We love the sailor-style silhouette of the shirt’s collar and coquette-style bow fastenings, with the brand’s logo on the patch pocket and baby blue frill piping adding detail.
The trousers feature the same blue frill with an enveloping long length. Both pieces are super soft against the skin and feel like a real treat to wear. Whether helping you feel put together at bedtime or keeping you cosy while working from home (the shirt is just about passable on Zoom), it’s well worth the investment.
For warmer evenings when the last thing you want is to be swaddled in fabric, look no further than this silk set from The White Company. Made with pure, white silk and cut into a loose and comfortable silhouette, it comprises an elegant cami top and floaty shorts. The pièce de résistance and defining detail that we love is the delicate scalloped eyelash-lace hem that trims the cami’s V-neck.
Meanwhile, it’s held in place with equally delicate spaghetti straps, and these can be adjusted to tailor the fit to your preference. Plus, the elasticated waist around the shorts ensures the kind of comfort that many of us demand from our sleepwear. An elegant, timeless set to drift around in during the spring and summer months.
Much loved for its premium bedding sets and nightwear, Piglet is home to luxury home comforts. Case in point: its bestselling linen pyjama set. Available in 19 colour washes and prints, the soft separates are crafted from linen. Keeping you warm and cosy during the winter months and cool in the summer thanks to the breathable material, the shirt and trousers are a timeless take on sleepwear.
Cut into a comfortable, relaxed fit, the shirt comes up slightly oversized with chic pearl piping, a smart patch pocket and white pearl buttons adding glamorous detailing. Piglet’s matching trousers are similarly oversized with matching navy piping on the hem and practical side pockets. Making bedtime a more indulgent affair, the well-crafted set is just as nice to lounge about at the weekend. The set would also make a lovely gift, too.
Mango’s pyjama set is a dream to both sleep and lounge around in thanks to being featherlight and super soft against the skin. Though the set is cosy, it’s not the most warm, though some might prefer its thin design as there’s no risk of overheating when sleeping.
Characterised by its sleek black finish and sophisticated white piping, the shirt features a deep V-neck, wide lapel collar and button-down placket. The fabric drapes beautifully, so it’s also a flattering choice. The trousers are equally comfortable, complete with an elasticated waistband and slightly cropped hem.
No pyjama edit is complete without Sleeper’s feather-trimmed set. A contemporary fashion icon, the Ukrainian label’s party pyjama set is far too glamorous to wear just to bed. When worn together, the co-ord offers a flattering fit while the detachable feather trim on the cuffs and hem add elegance. The shirt is cut into a comfortable, slightly oversized silhouette that gives the set a laidback feel.
The embodiment of old-school glamour, if you’re looking for the ultimate party look, simply style with heels. Equally, the set can be dressed down – the shirt can be worn with jeans or the feathered trousers with a T-shirt for dinner. While the set is now available in a range of colours and prints (think gingham and stripey pink), we’d suggest sticking with black to really get your cost-per-wear. Whether worn together or as separates, it’s a statement style to invest in.
Known for its vast range of loungewear, Lounge’s latest range of pyjamas is its best yet. The designs are unique and stylish, as well as excellent quality. This cotton set is our favourite thanks to the vintage-inspired blue floral print. The crisp cotton fabric makes them breathable and thermoregulating (the set keeps you cool on warm nights and warm in chilly evenings).
The shirt (£45, Lounge.com) boasts a sweet sailor-style collar, slightly cropped cut and on-trend bow tie fastenings that add an on-trend touch, while two front pockets are a practical addition. The trousers are a nice long length (even on our 6ft tester) with a comfortable elasticated waist. Lounge’s set easily rivals pyjama styles three times the price.
If you prefer your sleepwear to be stretchy, lightweight and breathable, then you’re in for a treat with this set of long trousers and shirt from B Corp0certified brand, Stripe & Stare. They’re super supple and flexible which makes wearing them a joy, and there’s plenty of stretch in the wait for ultimate lounging.
What’s more, the fabric is so smooth that it almost creates the feeling of wearing nothing at all. We chose (and loved) the pastel pink and white stripe design, but this matching set is also available in several other bright, plain or patterned designs, like florals and fun, graphic designs.
Whether you’re channelling Scandi cool-girl style and pairing them with a T-shirt and trainers at the weekend or wearing them to bed, Free People has put a feminine spin on boxers with these shorts. Designed with a men’s boxer short style in mind, the bottoms come in five colours – from pyjama navy stripe to pastel green – offering endless styling options, especially if you’re leaning into the striped shorts trend on your next holiday. Pleasingly lightweight, they have a comfortable elasticated waistband and we loved the high-waisted silhouette and flattering silhouette.
Infused with Rixo’s signature vintage-inspired feel, the Austin pyjama set is finished in an all-over leopard print with contrast black piping for a statement look (if you can’t wear bold prints to bed, then when can you?).
Cut into a loose and floaty silhouette, both the shirt and trousers are slightly cropped and unlined for a less restricting fit. The fabric is smooth, moisture-wicking and airy, keeping you comfortable on warm nights. Beautifully made with a sweet revere collar, the shirt isn’t just for bedtime – whether tucked into jeans or styled with a skirt in the daytime, there are plenty of styling options (helping you justify the splurge).
Classic and cosy, you can’t go wrong with H&M’s striped pyjama set, with the relaxed shirt and comfortable bottoms offering stellar value for money at just £32. For those on a similar budget, M&S’s super soft cotton revere set is an investment for year-round wear. If you’re after a little luxury, Piglet’s linen set is a standout, while The White Company’s lace cami and shorts swaddles you in silk (perfect for warm nights).
