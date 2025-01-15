The best women’s pyjama brands to have on your radar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pyjamas are more fashionable than ever. Whether it’s a lightweight linen set in the summer, a cotton co-ord in the winter or a silky style that you can wear to the office, pyjamas are one of the best investments you can make.

The comfort blanket you might need after a long day in the office or your essential WFH wardrobe (no judgment here), there are few better feelings than putting on a fresh set for at-home lounging.

If you’re seeking pure practicality, Piglet, Desmond & Dempsey and The White Company are synonymous with sleepwear. But if you’re in the crowd that favours them as a fashion statement, head to Sleeper, The Frankie Shop (think those striped trousers that refuse to stay in stock) and Skims for pyjama pieces that aren’t just for unwinding in.

If you’re looking for a luxury set that feels like a real treat, an affordable co-ord you’ll wear night after night or a foolproof gift for family or friends, we’ve rounded up the best pyjama brands to have on your radar, from high street staples to investment labels. Lounging has never looked so good.

Why you can trust us

Daisy Lester is a senior eCommerce writer at The Independent. Her speciality is fashion reviews, so she has a keen eye for detail when it comes to comfortable fabrics and designs, particularly important for sleepwear. More importantly though, she’s tried and tested the best pyjama sets as well as loungewear, so she’s an expert at spotting the brands you should trust.

High street pyjama shops

Asos

Your one-stop-shop for all fashion finds, Asos sells an eclectic range of sleepwear – from satin sets to shirts and shorts. As well as affordable essentials from Asos’s own in-house range Design, you can shop pieces from the likes of Topshop, Gilly Hicks, & Other Stories, New Look and Chelsea Peers. Among the (literally) hundreds of styles available, you’re sure to find a gem.

New Look

Known for its budget takes on trends, New Looks pyjama offering is just as affordable. From £29.99 for a full set to £22 for shorts and a tank, the numerous styles available come in fun prints, simple colour block designs and in tall, maternity and petite sizes.

Mango

open image in gallery ( Mango )

High street favourite Mango has infused its fashion ethos into its pyjama offering with luxe-looking designs at purse-friendly prices aplenty. Available as separates and as sets, shop everything from pyjama jackets and knitted co-ords to contrast piping shirts and matching trousers.

Marks & Spencer

You likely owned a pair of M&S pyjamas as a kid – and the stalwart’s adult offering is just as covetable. Pleasingly affordable and with hundreds of styles available (including under-£25 co-ords), you’re spoiled for choice. Whether you’re after satin or jersey designs, head to the stalwart for reliable essentials.

Hush

At the pricier end of the high street, Hush’s sleepwear has a classic feel – think vintage-inspired patterns and striped sets. A stellar store for gifting, all the pieces look far more luxurious than their under-£80 price tags suggest.

River Island

Affordable favourite River Island has an excellent range of pyjamas available, from bold animal print sets to classic striped shirts and bottoms. Starting from just £22, the store’s perfect for refreshing your sleepwear collection on a budget and many of the styles also come in plus and maternity sizes.

Matalan

A budget destination for all your nightwear needs, Matalan’s sleepwear is not to be sniffed at. Starting from just £8.50 for pyjama bottoms, expect everything from printed nightwares, matching camis and shorts to £11 jersey sets.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo’s sleepwear is infused with the same no-nonsense minimalism as its fashion lines. From striped, long-sleeve sets and classic plaid shirts with matching bottoms to camis, flannel trousers and satin short-sleeved sets, head here for elevated staples at stellar prices.

John Lewis & Partners

open image in gallery ( John Lewis & Partners )

Not only can you find affordable and stylish pyjama sets from John Lewis’s in-house Anyday range, but the stalwart also sells the likes of Chelsea Peers, The Nibs, Bluebella and Cyberjammies. From playful animal print sets to traditional plaid sets, there’s almost too much choice.

Boux Avenue

Whether you’re after a comfort-first co-ord or a sexier set, Boux Avenue has you covered on all fronts. From satin styles and lingerie pieces to plaid and stripe designs, the shop’s sleepwear collection is fairly priced and eclectic.

Gap

Synonymous with off-duty style, Gap’s sleepwear is second to none. Affordable and well-crafted, expect cosy knit pieces, checked bottoms, ruffled shorts and short-sleeved shirts. Catering for every taste, the designs come in myriad finishes and colours.

Luxury pyjama shops

Skims

open image in gallery ( Skims )

Synonymous with luxe loungewear, Kim Kardashian’s label Skims is proving sleepwear is anything but boring. Whether it’s the soft robes and viral lounge dresses or more classic poplin shirts and lace camis, the range has you covered for everything from napping to pilates.

The White Company

If you’re treating yourself, The White Company’s pyjama offering oozes luxury – think waffle sets, brushed cotton and silk pieces. Priced between £30 for a separate and £198 for a silk, piped set, there’s sleepwear for both ends of the budget.

Sleeper

Luxury sleepwear label Sleeper needs little introduction. Its feather-adorned party pyjamas are an influencer-favourite while its recent branching out into coats is pitch perfect. But back to the pyjamas – from wafty satin sets to linen gingham designs, its sleepwear is a statement that’s worth the investment.

Piglet

open image in gallery ( Piglet )

As well as producing those gingham bedding sets you’ve likely seen all over Instagram, Piglet designs sleepwear that makes bedtime a decadent affair. The crisp linen sets come in gingham prints that match the brand’s bedding or block colours with contrast piping.

Desmond & Dempsey

Desmond & Dempsey’s boldly printed pyjama sets are instantly recognisable. From those jaguar motifs to parrot prints and floral designs, the label’s sleepwear is go-big-or-go-home. Beautifully made and available in a variety of silhouettes – from shirts to shorts and night dresses – there’s something for everyone.

Toast

Toast’s pyjama sets feel like a real treat. From striped organic cotton and flannel designs to gingham seersucker pieces, the label infuses the same global influences into its sleepwear as it does into its fashion and homeware lines. Head here for bold prints, night dresses and statement pyjama jackets.

Dora Larsen

open image in gallery ( Dora Larsen )

A go-to for luxurious lingerie, Dora Larsen’s pyjama offering is just as dopamine-heavy and sensual. Its cami sets, night slips and shirts come in vibrant finishes (think lilac, lime and teal) with ruffles and lace adding the final flourish.

Bedfolk

Bedfolk’s sleepwear collection revolves around five hero buys: a linen shirt, matching linen trousers, cashmere socks, a cotton robe and slippers. The label’s luxe pyjamas are ideal for minimalists.

Stripe & Stare

Aside from its supremely comfortable underwear, Stripe & Stare is much-loved for its range of pyjamas that cater for every taste. From striped sets to cami and short co-ords, knitted pieces and long jersey designs, head here for premium basics.

Tekla

Sleepwear label Tekla counts Harry Styles and Alexa Chung among its fans – and its bathrobes are now a certified status symbol. Its pyjama selection is infused with the same Danish minimalist, whether it’s a striped poplin set or a plaid flannel design. Cosy and practical yet aesthetically driven, it’s no wonder that the fashion pack are obsessed.

Rixo

open image in gallery ( Rixo )

Rixo designs pyjamas good enough to leave the house in (would we expect anything less from the go-to dress label?). From polka dot co-ords to lace cami sets, the brand’s sleepwear offering has the same vintage-inspired feel as its fashion lines. Yes, they’re an investment – but you’ll get your cost per wear.

Fable & Eve

Whether you’re after a statement printed set or an investment silk design, Fable & Eve’s luxurious sleepwear is well worth a browse. Classic and indulgent, the brand is also a go-to destination for gifts that are sure to impress.

Looking for more loungewear inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best women’s dressing gowns