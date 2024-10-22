A trusty year-round essential, a dressing gown is the ultimate loungewear staple. There are few better feelings than getting home after a long day and hunkering down on the sofa in your favourite robe (big bowl of pasta optional).

Whether a mainstay of your beauty regime, tonic for chilly evenings or even a high-glamour staple (à la Holly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s), no wardrobe is complete without a dressing gown.

From slinky silk styles and barely there cover-ups to snuggly fleece designs or super-soft cotton options, the right robe will see you through the cold winter months and into balmy summer evenings.

Whatever your taste, you needn’t spend a fortune on a good dressing gown. On the high street, M&S and Next remain fail-safe destinations for robes, while H&M, New Look, Mango and The White Company are all equally reliable.

At the other end of the spectrum, Tekla (Harry Styles’s go-to robe brand), Honna, Bedfolk and Rixo are all proving dressing gowns can be functional and fashionable (if you’re willing to splash the cash).

How we tested

open image in gallery Trying on the best dressing gowns for 2024 ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

To narrow down the search for the best robes, we looked for budget-friendly and investment designs, while considering comfort, style and quality. Whether your robe has seen better days or you want to grow your loungewear collection, we’ve rounded up some of the best dressing gowns to buy right now, from dreamy silky designs to cosy fleece styles.

The best women’s dressing gowns for 2024 are: