Whether you’re stepping out of the shower or having a lazy Sunday, these robes are off-duty staples
A trusty year-round essential, a dressing gown is the ultimate loungewear staple. There are few better feelings than getting home after a long day and hunkering down on the sofa in your favourite robe (big bowl of pasta optional).
Whether a mainstay of your beauty regime, tonic for chilly evenings or even a high-glamour staple (à la Holly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s), no wardrobe is complete without a dressing gown.
From slinky silk styles and barely there cover-ups to snuggly fleece designs or super-soft cotton options, the right robe will see you through the cold winter months and into balmy summer evenings.
Whatever your taste, you needn’t spend a fortune on a good dressing gown. On the high street, M&S and Next remain fail-safe destinations for robes, while H&M, New Look, Mango and The White Company are all equally reliable.
At the other end of the spectrum, Tekla (Harry Styles’s go-to robe brand), Honna, Bedfolk and Rixo are all proving dressing gowns can be functional and fashionable (if you’re willing to splash the cash).
To narrow down the search for the best robes, we looked for budget-friendly and investment designs, while considering comfort, style and quality. Whether your robe has seen better days or you want to grow your loungewear collection, we’ve rounded up some of the best dressing gowns to buy right now, from dreamy silky designs to cosy fleece styles.
A fail-safe destination for dressing gowns (and just about every other type of nightwear), M&S sells robes that are as reliable as they are affordable. This £45 number boasts a lovely pure 100 per cent cotton design, with the towelling feeling soft and snug against bare skin.
Complete with functional front pockets and a tie waistbelt, the robe has a long hem, is cocooning and (somehow) flattering – we sized up for an extra-enveloping fit. Keeping us warm and toasty after showers but also providing an extra layer of warmth while WFH without the heating on, it’s a loungewear essential that proves you don’t have to spend a fortune to stay cosy and stylish.
Easily rivalling dressing gowns three times the price, Very’s affordable style is characterised by its longline fit (just below the calf), relaxed cut and tie waist, for extra warmth and comfort. Finished in a lilac-tinged beige, it’s a dream to wear, thanks to the soft and snug fabric finish both on the interior and exterior. Complete with a slightly oversized hood for hunkering down on colder days, there are also front pockets to keep your hands warm. Made from lightweight polyester, it isn’t the thickest design but the softness of the fabric redeems the robe.
Costing less than £30, M&S’s cosy dressing gown is a real steal – and doesn’t scrimp on quality. Crafted from a polyester fleece material that’s super soft against skin, the draping midi length and long oversized sleeves give the robe extra comfort appeal. It’s thick but lightweight, making it a good choice for transitional seasons.
The tie waist helps lock in warmth, while the oversized hood keeps your neck toasty, and there are two large front pockets, for a practical touch. As well as ivory, there are nutmeg and pink colourways available that may stain less easily. Make sure to size up, as it comes up sligthly small.
Very affordable, Dunelm’s robe is made from 100 per cent soft cotton with a chic-looking waffle finish (this robe wouldn’t look out of place at a spa).
For the winter months, we would have liked it to be a little thicker and longer, but the thin and lightweight style will come into its own during the spring and summer.
The budget buy is available in three sizes (go up one for a more cocooning fit) and three sleek colourways, from charcoal to navy.
Whether it’s the brand’s matching lounging sets or comfortable but flattering lingerie, anything from Lounge feels like a real treat. Case in point: this plush robe. Ideal for cocooning yourself at the end of a long day, lounging at the weekend, or post-shower, the gown is crafted from a thick fluffy fabrication using recycled polyester.
Soft, smooth and warming, the robe features handy side pockets, an adjustable waist tie and enveloping hood. The robe is nice and lightweight to wear while pottering around the home, while the ankle-grazing length is perfect for those looking for a little more coverage. Available in pearl and charcoal colourways, it makes lounging a stylish affair.
Known for its unique prints and quirky takes on nightwear staples, Desmond & Dempsey is a much-loved name in the loungewear world. We were instantly smitten with the label’s luxe jaguar print robe, which wouldn’t be out of place in a boutique hotel. Made from premium cotton, the robe is complete with roomy pockets, a waist tie and mid-length cut.
Boasting an absorbent towelling texture, it’s ideal for cocooning yourself after showering, while still being snug enough to throw over pyjamas for a cosy night in. Above all, we love the 1950s Moroccan-inspired print, which features abstract black jaguars on a creamy-grey finish, with a contrasting black lining. Playful, stylish and well-crafted, it’s well worth the investment.
A brand synonymous with luxe loungewear and home comforts, The White Company’s snuggle dressing gown did not disappoint. Cocooning and super soft, the robe’s fluffy fabric is cut into a comfortable, relaxed fit, with a hem cut that falls just above the knee. Better still, there’s a generous hood that provides an extra plush layer during cold winter evenings.
Just as comfortable against bare skin after a shower as it is over your pyjamas on the sofa, this dressing gown feels like you’re wearing a furry duvet, securing it as a lazy Sunday staple.
Rixo injects the same retro elegance into its dressing gowns as it does with its cult dresses. The Marta robe is a luxe take on loungewear, boasting a long, near-ankle length (even on our 6ft tester), shawl collar, subtly sheer material and long sleeves, while a waist tie cinches in the slightly A-line cut.
We were instantly smitten with the hand-painted floral print set against a black base, with the white piping on the cuffs, tie and front providing some pleasing contrast.
The satin design is lightweight and silky against skin yet breathable, making it an investment for year-round wear. Reminiscent of 1940s and 1950s dressing gowns, this one will give you your cost-per-wear value, as the vintage-inspired design is luxe enough to be worn outside the house, too.
Classic and stylish, there’s a reason why Honna’s powder blue stripe robe is a firm favourite among the fashion set. The full-length robe is woven from soft GOTs-certified organic cotton before being printed with bespoke dyes. The powder-blue horizontal stripes look just as good on as they do hanging from a hook in your bathroom or bedroom, and we love the design detail of the slightly flared sleeves.
Complete with a matching tie to cinch it in, the one-size robe is pleasingly oversized and airy. Lightweight and soft against skin, it will serve you right through winter and into summer. Although pricey, this timeless take on nightwear will be cherished.
Breathable during summer and cosy throughout winter, a cotton dressing gown is a must. Coming in a choice of six colours (we love the bright ochre yellow), this Rituals robe ticks all our boxes. Perfect for hunkering down on chilly evenings or layering over your WFH uniform, the robe’s long length is teamed with a sizable hood, two slip pockets and a tie belt.
Made from 100 per cent sustainably sourced cotton, the soft dressing gown is thick, moisture-absorbent and comfortable. Complete with the brand’s signature embroidery on the left sleeve, this luxurious touch had us dreaming of our next trip to the spa.
The perfect comforting companion for evenings at home, Next’s ribbed robe has a silky-soft feel with an extra-long length for swaddling. Cut into a relaxed fit that’s perfect for throwing on over your WFH attire, the robe is complete with a cosy lapel collar, tie waist and functional pockets.
Thin enough to carry you into the warmer months but equally soft and cosy, thanks to the polyester material, it will still keep you warm on chilly days.
Made from the same soft and smooth fabric as the brand’s towels, this robe from Matilda Djerf’s label Djerf Avenue will inject some fun into your nightwear roster. Boasting a shawl collar, tie waist, midi hem and hanger hook, the dressing gown is hand printed with a playful fruit bowl design featuring cherries, blueberries, pomegranates and more.
Thanks to its moisture-absorbent towelling material, it’s a dream to bundle yourself up in post-shower, while the warm and cosy design will serve as your favourite new cover-up during your beauty routine.
The same dressing gown that adorns the hooks of hotel bedrooms and Cowshed spas, Soho Home’s house robe adds a touch of decadence to your night-time routine. Crafted from 100 per cent recycled polyester, the robe is soft and cosy with an enveloping long length.
Featuring an embroidered Soho Home logo on the chest, the dressing gown comes in a choice of four colours, ranging from navy to classic white. Warming us up after showers, the fluffy texture and roomy hood are just dreamy.
Best of all, there’s the option to get the robe personalised, with up to three characters, making it a lovely gift for someone or a keepsake for yourself.
Bedfolk’s dressing gown is ideal for wrapping yourself up (it’s called the dream robe for a reason). Crafted from 100 per cent Turkish cotton, for an extra-soft feel, the cosy robe features a muslin finish and a drapey, lightweight design. Available in seven finishes and roomy unisex sizes, it’s ideal for swaddling up post-shower and for weekend lounging.
An insulating layer during the winter months, thanks to its soft and cosy design, the style is just as wearable in summer, owing to the breathable cotton material. Yes, it’s pricey, but it’s an investment for year-round wear (and would make a lovely gift).
For many, blanket hoodies have overtaken dressing gowns as the ultimate lounging staple, with Oodie’s wearable throws selling out repeatedly. The warming styles have even been suggested as an alternative to turning on the central heating during winter.
Available in a range of playful prints – from avocado to pizza – Oodie’s blanket hoodies come in sizes to suit adults, older kids and children aged 3-13. The cocooning designs are finished in plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with a warm sherpa fleece lining. A hood and elasticated cuffs keep things extra cosy, while there’s a front pouch pocket, for practicality.
If you’re after something lightweight and flattering for warmer weather, or a cover-up over lingerie, Boux Avenue’s Amelia robe has a luxurious look that belies its sub-£50 price tag. Designed with a silky soft, satin-effect finish, it’s crafted from recycled polyester. Lightweight and breathable, it drapes beautifully, while the tie waistbelt cinches in the robe.
Complete with lace trim detailing on the kimono-style three-quarter-length sleeves, the robe comes in ivory white (a stellar bridal option), minimalist black and pink.
Trust Mango to make a stylish yet thoroughly practical dressing gown. This number is available as a classic, minimalist white striped or grey striped design. Men and women can plump for this unisex style, which is crafted from cotton, with a towelling texture to help you dry off quickly post-shower. We love how fast-absorbing the robe is (a blessing during the colder months) but it’s equally good for lounging, thanks to the oversized, relaxed cut and tie waist, for locking in wamrth. There are two pockets and a cosy collar, while the fabric is soft and snug against the skin. Tick, tick, tick.
You can’t go wrong with M&S’s cotton robe. Soft, warming and cosy, the towelling style will make you look forward to getting out of the shower. Meanwhile, if you’re after a year-round nightwear essential that’s equally fashionable, pick up Djerf Avenue’s playful fruit robe. We also can’t fault Desmond & Dempsey’s dressing gown and Mango’s chic striped style.
