18 best women’s loungewear pieces for staying cosy and chic

There’s no need to let your sartorial standards slip while at home
From cosy co-ords to wear while WFH to silky feathered sets that double up as evening attire, the best women’s loungewear can prop up our wardrobe year-round.
The style set’s love affair with loungewear has continued in 2024, with everyone from editors to supermodels plumping for laidback looks as fashion statements. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner regularly opt for their signature low-rise track pants, while Jennifer Lopez makes a case for chic matching sets.
Bridging the gap between sartorial and sportswear, brands such as Skims, Tala, Adanola and Wales Bonner are sought-after for their takes on athleisure – think second-skin tops, oversized jumpers and retro-inspired football shirts. Or, if you’re prioritising pure comfort and practicality, labels such as Pangaia, Life of Ease and Varley make matching sets that will take you from the sofa to the pub.
The lazy girl’s evening uniform, Sleeper and its feather-adorned pyjama sets need little introduction (Margot Robbie wore a pink set during her Barbie premier tour last year) and similar silky styles have since cropped up across the high street, from H&M to Next.
Whatever your style or budget, we’ve sought out the best loungewear to wear while working from home, as well as co-ords for off-duty weekend dressing and more formal styles that take the hassle out of evening wear – simply add heels, and you’re party-ready.
For loungewear pieces to make it into this edit, comfort was key. We also considered value for money (will you be able to dress it up and down?), quality (we wanted something breathable but not flimsy) and wearability. From outfits that can pass as outerwear to sets you can rely on for lazy weekends at home, keep reading to find out which designs impressed us the most.
An affordable alternative to Sleeper-style satin sets, this co-ord from Next consists of a floaty, lightweight shirt and matching wide-leg trousers (£30, Next.co.uk). Both pieces are finished in green-and-white stripes reminiscent of traditional pyjama sets. The viscose, satin-effect fabric awards the set its contemporary feel.
The shirt drapes beautifully, with the longer cuffs adding a luxe touch. The trousers are similarly comfortable, boasting an on-trend wide-leg cut, clean elasticated waistband and a mid-rise fit. Getting you extra value for money, the shirt and trousers could easily be styled-up seperately or you can wear the set together for elevated WFH attire.
Setting you back less than £20, New Look’s bargain joggers feel more premium than their price tag suggests. Available in four colours (off-white, cream, camel and sage), the trousers are cut into a contemporary wide-leg silhouette with an elasticated high waist. Complete with side pockets, the trousers are supremely soft and lightweight, though, our 6ft tester found the joggers came up slightly short (something to bear in mind if you’re taller).
Whether paired with a trench coat and chunky knit at the weekend or a loose T-shirt for lounging, the understated off-white joggers are an easy and affordable addition to your loungewear wardrobe.
Synonymous with off-duty dressing, Adanola makes clothes to lounge in or workout in, while its essentials range is brimming with everyday layering staples (see its ultimate long-sleeve top featured later in this round-up). Already selling out multiple times since their launch, the brand’s varsity sweatpants have a cool, vintage feel, thanks to the distressed applique logo.
Made from super-soft organic cotton, the pants are complete with a flexible drawstring waistband and a smarter wide-leg silhouette. Plus, they’re pleasingly full-length, making them a good option for taller women. The washed stone finish is easily dressed up with trainers and a blazer, or style with the matching varsity hoodie (£64.99, Adanola) for the full elevated lounging look.
Luxury loungewear label Sleeper rose to cult status during the pandemic, thanks to those feather-trim party pyjama sets (seemingly every influencer and their mum had a pair). Making loungewear feel like a decadent affair, the silky co-ords ensure you feel like your best self when lazing about at home.
Cut into a traditional sleepwear silhouette, the brand’s signature sets are characterised by a laidback, fluid silhouette, with the viscose crepe pleasingly soft and comfortable to wear. The pièce de résistance? Detachable feathers detail the cuffs and ankles for an old-glamour look.
Whether worn separately out and about or together for a flamboyant evening look, the investment set comes in an array of colours, from classic black and bridal white (£340, Net-a-porter.com) to powder blue (£390, The-sleeper.com).
Sustainable loungewear brand Pangaia is a go-to for investment pieces that stand the test of time. From its cult matching tracksuits to comfortable and practical outerwear or cosy knitwear, the designs feel like a real treat to wear.
If you love tracksuits for weekend wear or WFH attire, you’ll likely get your cost-per-wear with Pangaia’s heavyweight hoodie and matching midweight track pants (£140, Pangaia.com).
Both pieces are made from cotton, treated with peppermint oil for its anti-odour properties and feature brushed fabric on the inside, for an extra-soft feel. They’re super comfortable for all-day-wear and available in a wide range of sizes. Our only gripe is the lack of length options, as the joggers came up slightly short on our 6ft tester.
If you’re after affordable cashmere, head to M&S. The stalwart has seriously upped its fashion offering recently, and its loungewear line is stellar. Case in point: this pair of cashmere trousers. A chic take on off-duty wear, we love the on-trend wide-leg and slouchy silhouette, while the high waist is both flattering and comfortable (you can never go wrong with an elasticated waist).
Available in a cappuccino hue or minimalist grey, the trousers are detailed with a ribbed hem and waist band. Elevating your WFH wardrobe and more than sleek enough to wear outside the house, rest assured you’ll get your value for money. Although we would have liked to see them come in M&S’s usual petite, regular and tall lengths, these cashmere trousers are hard to fault.
Channel Scandi cool-girl style, with this pair of striped shorts from Life of Ease. Designed in the style of classic pyjama shorts, the bottoms’ blue stripe finish has a retro feel. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, the shorts are lightweight and airy. Characterised by a relaxed silhouette, the design boasts an elasticated mid-rise waist with the brand’s logo front and centre. The cut is slightly oversized for a flattering and comfortable fit. If you’re looking to get your wear outside the house during warmer weather, the shorts leave endless styling options – whether paired with the brand’s Insta-famous tank top (£50, Lifeofease.com) or a shirt and oversized blazer.
Perhaps the only wearable blanket we’d brave wearing to the shop, The White Company’s luxe take on the loungewear trend of blanket hoodies doesn’t compromise on aesthetic. Crafted from polyester, the thick, cocooning, oversized hoodie is teamed with a warming “snuggle” fleece fabric in a sleek pale grey finish, while the generously sized hood and kangaroo front pouch keep your hands and head toasty. Trust The White Company to make blanket hoodies a stylish affair.
Tala is a sportswear brand that deserves its hype. Its well-fitting pieces come in a range of sizes, styles and colourways, so there really is something for everyone.
Our 6ft tester loved the brand’s flared yoga pants, which are available in three lengths (30in, 33in and 35in), as well as in sizes from 2XS to 4XL. Supremely comfortable, true to size and buttery soft, they’re super flattering, thanks to the lightweight fabric creating a seamless silhouette. Complete with wrap contouring around the waist, an embroidered logo and a secret pocket on the inside, you’ll never want to take them off. Team with the equally comfortable second-skin short-sleeve T-shirt (£32, Wearetala.com) for the full loungewear look.
We also love the brand’s wide-leg club joggers (£49, Wearetala.com), which are great for those who prefer a looser fit.
M&S’s crowd-pleasing clothing comes in a range of sizes and lengths, including this pair of linen trousers that are perfect for lounging. Cut into an easily styled wide-leg shape, the high waist is universally flattering, while the adjustable drawstring fastening helps with finding the perfect fit.
Complete with handy side pockets and patch pockets at the back, the simple style is available in minimalist black, white, navy and tan or a more statement-making bright blue, ivory mix and stripe.
Ideal for lounging, thanks to the lightweight linen fabrication, they’re equally wearable under a trench coat and jumper during winter.
Rise & Fall’s considered collection of bedding, homeware and loungewear is the result of sustainable supply chains and ethical working practices. The luxury brand’s aim is to create modern everyday classics, including beautifully made cashmere pieces.
The pair of cashmere joggers are ridiculously comfortable. The wide-leg style is an elevated take on jogging bottoms, complete with a flattering high waist. The wide silhouette feels contemporary and chic, while the softness is unrivalled. There’s no denying the trousers are pricey, but the hard-working piece is far more than just loungewear.
Lounge’s leggings live up to their cosy namesake. Available in sizes up to 3XL, and in regular or petite lengths, they’re an all-day lounging alternative to sports leggings.
Coming in an espresso hue, black or dune, the leggings are crafted from a thick, ribbed fabric that contours your silhouette and stretches as you move. Super flattering, thanks to the sculpting material, the high-cut fit is complete with a wide elasticated waistband.
We’ve been living in Asos’s zip-up sweat top in grey since the weather has turned colder. The jumper features a cocooning high neck and drop shoulders, for a laidback feel. Complete with functional side pockets, the zip-up design lends itself to various ways of styling. Whether zipped up for days working from home or styled with a pencil skirt and statement earrings for a high/low look, it boasts a cool, oversized fit. Crafted from a polyester and cotton blend, the felt lining is super soft against skin. We’d suggest sizing up, for an even more enveloping fit.
When it comes to athleisure that takes you from the gym to the sofa in style, Uniqlo’s airism range offers unrivalled comfort at a pleasingly affordable price. This zip-up jacket is one of the range’s best sellers (right behind the cult butter-soft T-shirts), and we’re not struggling to see why.
Just as comfortable as a casual sweatshirt, this is a zip-up offering with a body-hugging fit and flattering high neck. It looks smart, but it’s also comfortable and practical with small zipped pockets and long sleeves with thumbholes for extra cosiness. Finished with Uniqlo’s smooth ‘airism’ fabric with quick-drying technology, the second-skin design creates a seamless silhouette.
You can’t beat Adanola’s ultimate long-sleeve tops. Super flattering, stretchy and comfortable, they have you covered for both all-day lounging with your favourite pair of joggers, and everyday dressing with jeans and a blazer. Supportive and lightweight, the design is sculpting and smoothing, while thumb holes help lock in warmth.
Lending it to tucking into bottoms, the top boasts a longline silhouette and ultra soft fabrication. An investment for both your day-to-day wardrobe and lounging arsenal, it’s a stellar choice for the colder months.
These Lululemon leggings are made with yoga and other active pursuits in mind, but their flared shape and ultra stretchiness make for a perfect loungewear combination, too. Whether you’re leaning into downward dog or making a lunge for the sofa, they feel breathable, and impossibly smooth to the touch, owing to Lululemon’s four-way stretch nulu fabric. While they come with an undeniably lofty price, the quality is great. With a super-high waistband and various colourways (we opted for navy blue), they also lend themselves to being dressed up, if you do decide to sport them outdoors.
Whether working from home or doing chores at the weekend, we’re all guilty of wearing pyjamas outside of sleeping hours, from time to time. Enter: this pair of Chelsea Peers organic cotton pyjamas. The brand makes sleepware a far more stylish affair, with this vintage-inspired set boasting a classic revere collar shirt, button-up front and chest pocket.
The trousers are complete with an elasticated waistband and practical side pockets, while both top and trousers feature contrast white piping around the edges, adding the final flourish. Crafted from GOT-certified cotton, the set is lightweight and breathable enough for transitional seasons but provides plenty of coverage for the colder months. If you’re looking to add a professional touch for Zoom meetings, simply throw on a knit jumper for business on top.
Sweaty Betty isn’t just for workout gear. It’s upped its game in recent years, with on-trend outerwear and lifestyle pieces like this zip-up top. Whether thrown over your gym gear or worn with that pair of leggings that spend more time at home than at the gym (guilty), it’s a versatile investment. Crafted from a breathable blend of organic cotton, it has just the right amount of stretch but still feels heavyweight enough to lock in heat.
Thoughtfully designed, the full-length style features a double-zip fastening and a deep ribbed hem that accentuates your waist. The slim fit is exaggerated by dropped shoulders and slightly longer sleeves. The lily white colourway is chic and elegant, while the blue and pink hues will inject some colour into your lounging wardrobe.
Next’s satin-effect set is comfortable for all-day lounging, while the green stripe finish elevates it beyond usual casualwear. A high-quality set that has you covered for everything from dog walking to long-haul flights, Pangaia’s is an equally worthy investment for your loungewear wardrobe. If you’re looking for pure luxury, Sleeper’s feather-adorned co-ord is just as nice for lounging as it is for party attire, while Rise & Fall’s cashmere trousers are equally versatile.
