18 best women’s loungewear pieces for staying cosy and chic

From cosy co-ords to wear while WFH to silky feathered sets that double up as evening attire, the best women’s loungewear can prop up our wardrobe year-round.

The style set’s love affair with loungewear has continued in 2024, with everyone from editors to supermodels plumping for laidback looks as fashion statements. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner regularly opt for their signature low-rise track pants, while Jennifer Lopez makes a case for chic matching sets.

Bridging the gap between sartorial and sportswear, brands such as Skims, Tala, Adanola and Wales Bonner are sought-after for their takes on athleisure – think second-skin tops, oversized jumpers and retro-inspired football shirts. Or, if you’re prioritising pure comfort and practicality, labels such as Pangaia, Life of Ease and Varley make matching sets that will take you from the sofa to the pub.

The lazy girl’s evening uniform, Sleeper and its feather-adorned pyjama sets need little introduction (Margot Robbie wore a pink set during her Barbie premier tour last year) and similar silky styles have since cropped up across the high street, from H&M to Next.

Whatever your style or budget, we’ve sought out the best loungewear to wear while working from home, as well as co-ords for off-duty weekend dressing and more formal styles that take the hassle out of evening wear – simply add heels, and you’re party-ready.

How we tested

For loungewear pieces to make it into this edit, comfort was key. We also considered value for money (will you be able to dress it up and down?), quality (we wanted something breathable but not flimsy) and wearability. From outfits that can pass as outerwear to sets you can rely on for lazy weekends at home, keep reading to find out which designs impressed us the most.

The best women’s loungewear pieces for 2024 are: