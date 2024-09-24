Sports bras are crucial within many women’s workout wardrobes, providing necessary support and coverage, no matter the sport or activity. While some may question whether they need one for exercise, or if an everyday T-shirt bra will do, often, a sports bra is a must.

There is a wide range of styles available, varying in fabric and functionality. The perfect one for you will depend on your workouts, body shape, needs and budget. Some sports bras offer light or medium support, while others are designed for high-impact activities. Whichever style you choose, the best sports bras are expertly crafted to support your bust, back and shoulders, without digging in or causing discomfort.

For low-impact sports or comfortable loungewear, a light support bra is often preferred. It is also a more favourable style for petite frames and smaller busts. If you practise high-intensity workouts with a lot of movement, medium- to high-support bras are better suited. Those with fuller busts will benefit from a sports bra with thick straps to stop them from digging into the shoulders, as well as fitted cups and underwire for added support and lift, which high-support sports bras typically offer.

Minimising movement during exercise and preventing chafing or general discomfort, sports bras can utilise sweat-wicking or temperature-regulating fabrics to keep you cool and dry when exercising, too.

I have trialled a whole host of designs from multiple retailers, to help you find the best sports bras to fit your needs and budget.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested low- to high-support sports bras, padded and non-padded, wired and non-wired ( The Independent )

I have tried and tested a variety of sports bras over the years. For this review, I put bestselling and top-rated designs from numerous fitness brands to the test, in my pursuit to find a supportive and comfortable sports bra to see me through every workout. I trialled low- to high-support sports bras, padded and non-padded, wired and non-wired, as well as designs with thin, thick, and multiway straps, as well as pull-over designs. I put them to the test by alternating between each sports bra over the course of a few weeks, to see how well each one performed during different workouts, from lunchtime walks to pilates classes, HIIT training and occasional 5k runs.

Some brands require you to measure around your waist, and across your bust, to find the perfect size, others use UK dress sizes, or general sizing scales from small to large. As a general rule of thumb, when hunting for the best sports bra, if you see gaping, sagging, extra fabric, or wrinkling, the top is too big for you, but if your breasts are bulging out of the top or sides, the sports bra is too small. If you find your sports bras have started to dig in and leave you tight-chested during a workout, it’s a sign they need to be replaced. Here’s our pick of the ones to buy.

The best sports bras for 2024 are: