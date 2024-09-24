Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Sports bras are crucial within many women’s workout wardrobes, providing necessary support and coverage, no matter the sport or activity. While some may question whether they need one for exercise, or if an everyday T-shirt bra will do, often, a sports bra is a must.
There is a wide range of styles available, varying in fabric and functionality. The perfect one for you will depend on your workouts, body shape, needs and budget. Some sports bras offer light or medium support, while others are designed for high-impact activities. Whichever style you choose, the best sports bras are expertly crafted to support your bust, back and shoulders, without digging in or causing discomfort.
For low-impact sports or comfortable loungewear, a light support bra is often preferred. It is also a more favourable style for petite frames and smaller busts. If you practise high-intensity workouts with a lot of movement, medium- to high-support bras are better suited. Those with fuller busts will benefit from a sports bra with thick straps to stop them from digging into the shoulders, as well as fitted cups and underwire for added support and lift, which high-support sports bras typically offer.
Minimising movement during exercise and preventing chafing or general discomfort, sports bras can utilise sweat-wicking or temperature-regulating fabrics to keep you cool and dry when exercising, too.
I have trialled a whole host of designs from multiple retailers, to help you find the best sports bras to fit your needs and budget.
I have tried and tested a variety of sports bras over the years. For this review, I put bestselling and top-rated designs from numerous fitness brands to the test, in my pursuit to find a supportive and comfortable sports bra to see me through every workout. I trialled low- to high-support sports bras, padded and non-padded, wired and non-wired, as well as designs with thin, thick, and multiway straps, as well as pull-over designs. I put them to the test by alternating between each sports bra over the course of a few weeks, to see how well each one performed during different workouts, from lunchtime walks to pilates classes, HIIT training and occasional 5k runs.
Some brands require you to measure around your waist, and across your bust, to find the perfect size, others use UK dress sizes, or general sizing scales from small to large. As a general rule of thumb, when hunting for the best sports bra, if you see gaping, sagging, extra fabric, or wrinkling, the top is too big for you, but if your breasts are bulging out of the top or sides, the sports bra is too small. If you find your sports bras have started to dig in and leave you tight-chested during a workout, it’s a sign they need to be replaced. Here’s our pick of the ones to buy.
I often turn to Gymshark, as its activewear is high quality yet more affordable than some other athleisure retailers. This boost bra is one of numerous sports bras I’ve tried from the label, and it gets top marks, thanks to it being supportive and providing the necessary coverage, while also being lightweight and breathable. The removable padded cups add some lift, while the thick ribbed waistband prevents any gaping, stopping the bra from sliding up during exercise. The straps may be thin but they are adjustable in length and fasten together to form a racerback style, for even more support. The central front ruching is a lovely detail, preventing my bust from being compressed and flattened by the design.
The pull-over design made it a little tricky to wriggle into this sports bra at first but, once on, it stayed put throughout my workout. While it is listed as a light-support option, I would describe it as medium support, as there was minimal movement during my HIIT class.
This sports bra is super lightweight and breathable, with numerous mesh panels to circulate the airflow. The cups are padded and partially sewn in but are covered by another mesh layer, for added comfort, which keeps the padding in place and provides extra coverage. The thick straps can be adjusted in length and you can either wear them over the shoulder or clip the separate straps together, with a discreet hook, for a racerback fit.
The sizing spans from extra small to 4XL but the largest cup size available is a C/D, meaning fuller busts are not catered for.
Vuori is an American athleisure brand loved by celebrities and content creators, and it has converted me, too.
This sports bra utilises Vuori’s signature BlissBlend fabric, which has been crafted from recycled materials, to create a stretchy knit finish. The bra is ultra-lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. Admittedly, it may not be the most supportive option out there, as it doesn’t feature padded cups, underwire or adjustable straps, but it is longline and provides extra coverage around the waist. I have worn this tank most days, especially when working from home, on gentle walks, and even on its own with jeans and layered under shirts because it is ultra-comfortable and versatile.
However, if you want a more supportive design, Vuori’s daily bra (£55, Vuoriclothing.co.uk), which features padded cups, equally impressed me.
This sports bra is one of my favourites from Alo, and I have tested many, including the airlift intrigue bra (£60, Aloyoga.com), a cropped bandeau design for light support, as well as the seamless delight high-neck bra (£64, Aloyoga.com), which is better suited for everyday wear. However, the wild things bra impressed me the most, as it offered the best support for my workouts.
The V-plunge neckline with a ruched centre supported my bust without compressing my chest or causing discomfort, this racerback bra has thick straps and removable padded cups, which lifted my small bust and provided extra support. The thick waistband ensured a secure fit and prevented the sports bra from riding up.
Made from nylon and elastane, this bra feels as soft as cotton, while providing four-way stretch – ideal for a pull-over design. Meanwhile, the compression fabric minimised movement, which I found surprisingly effective, considering the deep-cut neckline.
Tigers Eye is a fitness brand that needs to be on your radar, especially if you are searching for a highly supportive sports bra, as this design suits all shapes, sizes and activities.
There are plenty of standout qualities to rave about. The inner vault at the front of the bra is designed to reduce movement, while the padded compression supports and cushions your bust, without pesky cups shifting out of place. The inner lining has rubber-like grips to keep the bra securely in place, while in-built nipple concealment provides maximum coverage.
The wide straps are fitted with a hook to adjust the length (instead of a pully feature, which can be cumbersome or slip after lots of wear), as well as a hook-and-eye back strap fastening. A unique feature I love is the antibacterial, silver-treated sections around the armpits, to combat odours. With the tagline “This is not a bra. This is essential equipment”, this sports bra lives up to the claim.
Supportive, seam-free sports bras are like gold dust, however, this sports bra from John Lewis’s own brand, Anyday, has got you covered.
This was one of the best fits for my smaller bust. Initially, I was sceptical about the ruched front, but I swiftly realised how effective this feature is, as it supports the bust without compressing the chest, and prevents any gaping. I was also impressed by the thick straps, the ribbed underband that kept the sports bra in place, as well as the second-skin feel of this uber-soft sports bra.
However, without the removable padded cups this sports bra was very see-through, especially in white, so it is best worn under clothes, which aligns nicely with the seam-free design, as it won’t show through any fitted gym tops or running jackets.
If you are looking for a sports bra to lift or support fuller busts, this may not be the best solution.
Tala is a female-founded sustainable brand that has soared in popularity in recent years – and for good reason. I have tried various sports bras from the label, and I can attest that every item delivers on comfort, support, style and sustainability.
This bra is my favourite from Tala, as it is a hybrid between a tank top and a sports bra. The high neck and longline length cover the chest, which is especially important when (attempting) a press-up, to prevent any gaping at the front. However, the added length in the body meant the cups dropped down on me, though, you can remove them if you prefer.
The thick multiway straps can be worn straight or hooked together to create a racerback style for extra lift and added security. This bra also provides medium to high support, though, I would place it within the former category. It is uber soft, too, thanks to the sweat-wicking recycled fabrics.
Pour Moi is best known for its supportive and stylish underwear, and I often forget the brand has sportswear, but there are many styles to choose from.
This offering is ideal for those with fuller busts or who undertake high-impact workouts, as there are numerous supportive elements to keep everything in place.
The thick straps can be converted from straight shoulder straps to cross over at the back, as well as adjusted, which provides extra support and added lift. These features, combined with the thick waistband, three hook-and-eye fastenings, and underwire, minimised movement for ultimate support.
I am usually in between bra sizes, and I found the cup had a bit of room, so, if you are unsure of your cup size, I would recommend sizing down. I also noted this sports bra is not available in A cup or small band sizes, so, it may not be the best option for petite frames.
This has all the elements you desire from a sports bra. Boasting cushion padding that is fitted to the sports bra instead of cups, the design also features breathable mesh accents, which, combined with Nike’s signature Dri-Fit technology, work to regulate the body temperature, and have odour and sweat-wicking benefits. The thick straps are adjustable in length and can gather into a racerback for an extra secure fit.
The sports bra also features a zip fastening and secret clasp hook at the front, as well as a hook-and-eye attachment at the back. I found the dual fastenings a bit excessive, but there is no denying this sports bra provided a snug fit and limited any movement.
What impressed me even more was the variety of sizes available. While the sizes range from extra small to 3XL, each size is divided into cups. For example, there are four small sports bras, but they range from cups A-C, C-E, D-E and F-G.
I expected nothing less than a stunning design from this brand, considering it is a hit with Kate Hudson and Khloe Kardashian, and I wasn’t disappointed. This bra is buttery soft and super comfortable to wear when practising low- to medium-impact sports. The material is not only gentle on the skin but is sweat-wicking and provides a four-way stretch. The straps, though thin, are adjustable, and can be worn in various ways – simply unlock the clasps to wear straight over the shoulder, cross-body, or even asymmetric.
The bra resembles a bandeau, because of the square neckline, but, with no middle ruching, I found the front gaped slightly, so, be careful when bending over. The bra is fitted with removable pads, however, they tended to drift to the sides and out of place during testing.
Sweaty Betty has an impressive array of sports bras, including running bras. I was torn between this zero gravity design and the brand’s power icon running bra (£65, Sweatybetty.com) but, when I run I like the lightest clothing possible, so as not to restrict me, which the zero gravity design achieves.
This sports bra is ultra-lightweight, with a second-skin feel but provides high support and a snug fit, despite not featuring any padding – genius. Even better, the material is sweat-wicking, and the bra features an anti-bounce design, to support your bust and back when completing high-impact sports, though nothing is stopping you from wearing it for your next yoga class.
The texture is super soft, and, though the front has piping, the inner cups are made from gentle, breathable and sweat-wicking fabric that did not chafe or stick to my sweaty body. The sports bra features two fastenings at the back for a secure fit, which includes a hook-and-eye closure on the waistband, as well as a quick-release top clasp.
While there is stretch, I have a long body and need a few extra centimetres in the strap, for a perfect fit.
This sports bra boasts foam cushioned fitted cups, which are super soft on the skin, and effectively minimised movement during workouts. The fabric is lightweight, sweat-wicking, and breathable, which is ideal when running, so as not to overheat. The all-important four-way stretch, coupled with the absence of an underwire, made for an incredibly comfortable and ultra-supportive sports bra. The thick under-band, combined with the adjustable padded straps, meant this bra did not dig in around my chest or shoulders when I exercised – a non-negotiable, in my books.
Sports bra fitting is a minefield even after you have your measurements. Often, it is a trial and error process, sifting through different styles, cuts and support to find one that is just right. There are a few things to watch out for while choosing a bra, however:
The fit – a sports bra should be snug but not too uncomfortably tight, and it shouldn’t restrict your breathing. However, it should be tighter than your everyday bras. A good rule of thumb is that you should be able to fit two fingers between the straps and your shoulders. The cup should also be smooth – wrinkles usually mean it is too big. If you are spilling out, it may be too small. As with a regular bra, you should watch out for gaps. If you pick a style with an underwire, make sure it doesn’t pinch or dig in and lays flat against the rib cage.
High impact vs low impact – once you’ve got the fit right, it’s essential to consider what activities you’ve got planned. If you are a yoga or pilates enthusiast, you can probably get away with a lower-support bra. If you are an avid runner, however, you may need more support, so keep your eye out for thicker straps. Also, picking a bra with sweat-wicking, breathable material is always a good idea when doing high-impact activities.
Those with bigger busts may need a little bit of extra support during their workouts. Generally, there are two types of bras to choose from: encapsulation bras with individual cup support and compression bras that, well, compress everything all together to stop any jiggling and underwired styles, although this can be uncomfortable while exercising and cause chafing.
I was pleasantly surprised with a whole host of sports bras during testing. Tigers Eye impressed me with its innovation, as there are features in the sports bra I have not seen from other brands, while Nike’s sports bra is a failsafe go-to. While I have alternated between Vuori’s tank and Alo’s wild things bra for lightweight exercise and everyday loungewear; and swapped between Sweaty Betty’s and Lululemon’s running bras for cardio, it is Gymshark’s boost bra that I keep coming back to for all activities, gaining it the top spot in this line-up.
