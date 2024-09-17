Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Petite gym leggings can be hard to find but we’ve rounded up the best designs for style and comfort
If you struggle to find clothes that fit properly, you’re not alone. The average height of a woman in the UK is between 5ft 3in and 5ft 4in, so, when buying gym leggings, many people find theirs come up far too long.
This results in a less than comfortable fit, with bunching at the ankles and features such as pockets and seams ending up in the wrong places. A longer legging on a shorter body can also mean a waistband that comes up far too high or a crotch that sits a little too low – not the best combination for a workout, when you want to be comfortable and streamlined.
If you’re the sort of person who usually cuts their trousers down to size or has a professional take them up, you might find this is a little harder with clothes you wear to the gym. Smart fabrics and sweat-wicking materials are notoriously hard to alter if you’re not a dab hand with a sewing machine. Plus, if you’ve invested in a quality pair of gym leggings, you’re hardly likely to want to take a pair of scissors to them.
Petite styles are created for those under 5ft 4in and though there are now a whole host of petite options for jeans and dresses, gymwear is one of the categories that can still be hard to find. There are hacks, if you know what to look for, though – the creation of the 7/8 style has been a revelation for shorter people, because this shorter style of legging is designed to be cropped for taller people but makes a brilliant full-length legging for anyone under 5ft 4in. Then there are dedicated petite styles, created with shorter legs in mind, and offering all the brilliant features of longer leggings.
With all this in mind, we set out to find the best gym leggings for petite women, to help you find the perfect fit for your preferred style of workout.
Our fitness and wellbeing editor (who measures up at an intimidating 5ft) tested a plethora of gym leggings, to find the styles that would go the distance for running, yoga, pilates, weight training and HIIT. Each style was tested for comfort, durability, breathability, special features, fabric and, of course, fit. Price was also taken into consideration. Read on to find out which pairs are worthy of a spot in your sports bag.
These leggings have never let our reviewer down and continue to be her favourite petite pair. They’re super soft – the hand-feel is matte and velvety – and will weather any workout and withstand the test of time. Our tester has been using the same pairs for six years and they’re still going strong. They’re thick yet breathable, so will see you through squat sessions without thinning but will still keep the chill off during a cool-weather outdoor session.
The inseam is 24in long, so they’re ideal for shorter legs as a full-length legging, or as an ankle-grazer for taller bodies. The waistband has a thick flat section that sculpts your body but it’s stretchy enough to feel comfortable and will move with you. There’s also a side pocket, a zip pocket at the back (ideal for storing your headphones or lip balm) and an internal drawstring to adjust the waist.
The small reflective logo on the back of the leg above the hem is a nice touch, and the power leggings come in a range of patterns and colours.
They may not be waterproof but these leggings are quick-drying – our reviewer has worn them kayaking, on rainy runs and during the sweatiest sessions in infrared-heated studios and they do a great job of keeping her legs as dry as possible. The price may be a little high but the quality means they’ll last you a long time.
Lilybod is perhaps a lesser-known brand, compared with some others in this list, but its leggings deserve a spot at the top. Affordable, comfortable and hardwearing, our reviewer’s have lasted for years. They’re also great for shorter bodies, with a 7/8 style that grazes the ankle perfectly.
The four-way stretch material with minimal seaming means your motion isn’t limited and your skin isn’t irritated under the fabric. The Astrid ultra-core leggings also come in a range of colours, so, if plain black isn’t your thing, you can invest in plum, stone or navy options instead.
The branding is very minimal, with a small logo at the back and on the lower leg, however, this might not suit those who prefer their clothing free of such adornment.
The finish is smooth and matte, which offers a second-skin-like quality, but these leggings do take a while to ship as they come from an Australian brand, so, don’t order them if you’re in a hurry.
If silhouette-enhancing function and stunning form are top of your wishlist, look no further than Spanx Active’s booty boost leggings. The brand has teamed its expert knowledge of shapewear with high-performance fabrics, to create standout gym gear, and the 7/8 length is ideal for petite bodies – the inseam measures 25in.
A high contoured waistband holds everything in, while the design gives your bum a lift without the fabric being overly thick. The leggings wick sweat effectively and let your skin breathe, so, they will see you through a sweaty workout without any risk of overheating.
The four-way stretch material offers a little less give than other leggings our tester has tried but this is to be expected somewhat, given the leggings offer more compression than most. The finish is sleek and the seams are well-placed – there’s no centre seam, so the contours of your body will look smooth and nothing will stick out.
The hidden pocket in the waistband is a nice touch and fits an average-sized smartphone, so, these leggings are also a good bet for running, hiking and trips to and from the gym, sans gym bag.
Uniqlo has always had a decent offering when it comes to petite clothing and its foray into activewear is no exception. These airism leggings are some of the softest our reviewer has worn, offering silky comfort for a relatively affordable price.
Seam-free at the front, to avoid rubbing or bunching, they provide a more relaxed fit than some other compression-heavy styles, but still hug the body nicely. Our tester found them incredibly comfy to move in, especially for mat work and flexibility training.
They offer UV protection, so are great for running and outdoor workouts, too. The pockets can hold an average-sized phone when you’re on the move. With full-leg coverage for shorter legs, these petite-friendly leggings are the perfect thickness, so they’re squat-proof, too.
The “airism” technology means they’re also quick-drying and work to keep you cool, so a sweaty gym or studio should be no match for them. If you don’t fancy a black pair, they come in a range of colours, from muted earthy tones to rich greens and blues.
These leggings are real crowd-pleasers and they’re among the best styles available in a 7/8 length. Made from recycled polyester, they’re sleek with flat-locked seams, for a streamlined finish.
If running is your sport of choice, these leggings also feature reflective detailing, to help you be seen on the road after dark, and they offer UV protection for the daytime. There’s also a hidden pocket in which you can stash your keys and headphones.
The brand uses “Q-wic plus” technology to wick away sweat, keep your body cool and repel odour-causing bacteria but it’s worth noting the fabric is chemical-free and feels soft against the skin.
The compression these leggings offer is around the medium mark and the waistband is extra wide to hold everthing in while still allowing free movement. This pair is a great all-rounder for most types of exercise.
A bestselling style for a reason, these leggings come in regular, tall and short versions. They feel thicker than some styles and offer great compression and coverage, so, they’re well-suited to big stretches and heavy lifting. However, they also offer breathability – not as much as some leggings, but enough to stop you from overheating.
For those who eschew the classic black legging in favour of a statement pair, Fabletics offers a range of colourways and limited-edition prints. These leggings are at the higher end of the price spectrum, however, the brand offers a lower price and other perks for those who sign up for a Fabletics membership.
Four-way stretch allows plenty of movement, and the side pockets are much deeper than those on other leggings – ideal if you want to head to the gym, a class or go for a run without being weighed down by a bag.
With a comfortable high waist that sits just where you want it to – unlike other styles that tend to come up far too high on shorter bodies – Tala’s skinluxe leggings are fitted while still feeling light and soft. Lycrasport gives the material a lovely stretch, which makes this pair ideal for all workout styles.
Our reviewer road-tested this pair across a range of discplines, and the matte fabric stayed in place and offered full coverage during bending, stretching and squatting. The 7/8 style features a 24in leg, and there’s a range of colours to choose from, comprising bright primaries and muted neutrals.
Those who dislike logos might not like the reflective branding, but it adds extra visibility if you happen to be exercising outdoors after the sun goes down. The back pocket has a zip to secure your essentials – which gives you a little more peace of mind than styles with open pockets, too.
Tala has built quite the cult following online, and these leggings are testament to the brand’s popularity.
If you’re looking for a pair of leggings that will fit a shorter leg, but you don’t want to drop all your cash on one pair, you can’t go wrong with the 7/8 Astrid style from Lilybod or the airism leggings from Uniqlo. If it’s maximum support and a sleek silhouette you’re after, and you don’t mind spending a little more, the Spanx booty boost will become your go-to pair for the gym and beyond. However, for a pair that will stand the test of time and continue to be reliable, comfortable and perform well under pressure, Sweaty Betty’s 7/8 power leggings have nabbed our top spot.
