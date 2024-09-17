If you struggle to find clothes that fit properly, you’re not alone. The average height of a woman in the UK is between 5ft 3in and 5ft 4in, so, when buying gym leggings, many people find theirs come up far too long.

This results in a less than comfortable fit, with bunching at the ankles and features such as pockets and seams ending up in the wrong places. A longer legging on a shorter body can also mean a waistband that comes up far too high or a crotch that sits a little too low – not the best combination for a workout, when you want to be comfortable and streamlined.

If you’re the sort of person who usually cuts their trousers down to size or has a professional take them up, you might find this is a little harder with clothes you wear to the gym. Smart fabrics and sweat-wicking materials are notoriously hard to alter if you’re not a dab hand with a sewing machine. Plus, if you’ve invested in a quality pair of gym leggings, you’re hardly likely to want to take a pair of scissors to them.

Petite styles are created for those under 5ft 4in and though there are now a whole host of petite options for jeans and dresses, gymwear is one of the categories that can still be hard to find. There are hacks, if you know what to look for, though – the creation of the 7/8 style has been a revelation for shorter people, because this shorter style of legging is designed to be cropped for taller people but makes a brilliant full-length legging for anyone under 5ft 4in. Then there are dedicated petite styles, created with shorter legs in mind, and offering all the brilliant features of longer leggings.

With all this in mind, we set out to find the best gym leggings for petite women, to help you find the perfect fit for your preferred style of workout.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tried petite styles from top brands ( The Independent/Emilie Lavinia )

Our fitness and wellbeing editor (who measures up at an intimidating 5ft) tested a plethora of gym leggings, to find the styles that would go the distance for running, yoga, pilates, weight training and HIIT. Each style was tested for comfort, durability, breathability, special features, fabric and, of course, fit. Price was also taken into consideration. Read on to find out which pairs are worthy of a spot in your sports bag.

The best petite gym leggings for 2024 are: