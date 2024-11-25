We’re not exaggerating when we say that your running shoes can make or break your routine and affect your wellbeing well into the future. Invest in a pair that doesn’t suit your body or your needs and you’re likely to experience all manner of niggles and possible injuries. While there’s no denying shoes for running can be expensive, if you take the time to find the perfect pair, they’ll become your lifeline and well worth the investment.

When it comes to choosing the right runners, remember that comfort is key – a shoe that feels a little off when you put it on will feel totally wrong after a few miles, so, it’s vital to put substance over style when making your choice.

As a guideline, check the shoes aren’t pressing in on the sides of your feet, and aim for a thumb’s width of space at the end of the shoe. Your feet expand as they warm up, so, you’ll need a little space for this. You also don’t want your toes banging into the end of the shoes, especially when you’re running downhill.

The other vital consideration is your gait – a gait analysis at a running shop is a wise time investment, as it will establish whether you’re an overpronator (where your foot rolls to the side) or a neutral runner (your foot lands centrally and doesn’t roll). A good sports shop can also advise on the best brands for your foot shape and frame.

Lastly but very importantly, consider what type of running you’ll be doing. Are you planning to hit long rugged trails, miles of pavement, a running track for speed training or racing, or something else?

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the best women’s running shoes we tested ( Lisa Buckingham )

We ran at least 10K in each shoe (apart from the Kalenji, which is not designed for distance) and assessed whether each delivered on its promises. We tested for comfort, cushioning, energy return, durability (although, of course, you’d need to run hundreds of miles in a shoe to test this fully) and stability, putting each style to the test.

Obviously, biomechanics, foot shape and personal preferences such as level of cushioning and heel-to-toe drop (the difference in height between the top of the cushioning at the heel and at the forefoot) differ from runner to runner, but we tried to be as objective as possible when considering an individual runner’s needs.

The best running shoes for women 2024 are: