Best running backpacks to help you stay fuelled and hydrated in the long run

One cannot survive long hikes and runs on Rice Krispies Squares alone, not matter what TikTok tries to tell you. Water, electrolytes and energy gels are also an integral part of the modern runner’s arsenal, and having a comfortable place to stash them is essential.

That’s where a running backpack can have your back. These comfortable customers sit flush to your back and lock in tight with straps around your torso, allowing you to carry all the essentials without enduring a great big pack bouncing around on your back. They can also be useful for those who use their commute as a way of upping their weekly mileage. However, it’s crucial to find one that’s right for you.

“When I did Marathon des Sables [a 250km ultra race] in 2018, I used one that was far too big,” says running coach and ultrarunner Sabrina Pace-Humphreys. “On the last day of the race, the shoulder strap broke, so I had to put it together with a cable tie. That was a bit of a nightmare, but I’ve really realised that the lighter I can make my backpack, and the smaller, the better..”

For this reason, she recommends finding a running backpack that fits both your body and your individual needs.

“The key things you want to look out for are adjustable straps – can you make it tighter and looser to suit your body – and good storage. Are there pockets you can easily to get to for things like phones, debit cards and drinks?

“It’s also important to understand what you’re going to be using it for, then make sure it gives you what you need in terms of storage capacity.” The IndyBest fitness team and I have tested a selection of the best, then shared our thoughts below to help you decide which one to buy.

How I tested the best running backpacks

The IndyBest fitness team and I tested the best running backpacks by wearing them for a succession of runs from 5k to 16 miles. Feedback was based on the following criteria:

Comfort: Criteria number one is comfort. If a running backpack has straps that dig into your shoulders, an unforgiving back panel that rubs your skin raw or a lack of breathability that leaves your lower back molten, it was kicked to the kerb.

Fit: Having a backpack bouncing around on your shoulders as you run will drain your energy unnecessarily. A snug, secure fit earned top marks in this area, with bonus points for comfortable, supportive chest and/or waist straps.

Weight: When running, the ideal backpack is one you can forget you're even wearing, so a lightweight design is ideal.

Storage: A backpack is useless if it can't carry everything you need. We loaded it up with food, drinks, energy gels, a small first aid kit and a waterproof jacket to make sure it was fit for purpose. For commuting bags like the Sweaty Betty option below, we also tested them out carrying a laptop and other office essentials.

Durability: A lightweight design is all well and good, but it means nothing if it breaks on the first use. To avoid a repeat of Pace-Humphrey's predicament during the 2018 Marathon des Sables, we wore each bag for several runs and ensured there were no undue signs of wear and tear after each one.

The best running backpacks 2025 are: