Best running backpacks to help you stay fuelled and hydrated in the long run
Whether you’re preparing for your first 10K or you want a premium pack for your next ultra, we’ve got you covered
One cannot survive long hikes and runs on Rice Krispies Squares alone, not matter what TikTok tries to tell you. Water, electrolytes and energy gels are also an integral part of the modern runner’s arsenal, and having a comfortable place to stash them is essential.
That’s where a running backpack can have your back. These comfortable customers sit flush to your back and lock in tight with straps around your torso, allowing you to carry all the essentials without enduring a great big pack bouncing around on your back. They can also be useful for those who use their commute as a way of upping their weekly mileage. However, it’s crucial to find one that’s right for you.
“When I did Marathon des Sables [a 250km ultra race] in 2018, I used one that was far too big,” says running coach and ultrarunner Sabrina Pace-Humphreys. “On the last day of the race, the shoulder strap broke, so I had to put it together with a cable tie. That was a bit of a nightmare, but I’ve really realised that the lighter I can make my backpack, and the smaller, the better..”
For this reason, she recommends finding a running backpack that fits both your body and your individual needs.
“The key things you want to look out for are adjustable straps – can you make it tighter and looser to suit your body – and good storage. Are there pockets you can easily to get to for things like phones, debit cards and drinks?
“It’s also important to understand what you’re going to be using it for, then make sure it gives you what you need in terms of storage capacity.” The IndyBest fitness team and I have tested a selection of the best, then shared our thoughts below to help you decide which one to buy.
How I tested the best running backpacks
The IndyBest fitness team and I tested the best running backpacks by wearing them for a succession of runs from 5k to 16 miles. Feedback was based on the following criteria:
- Comfort: Criteria number one is comfort. If a running backpack has straps that dig into your shoulders, an unforgiving back panel that rubs your skin raw or a lack of breathability that leaves your lower back molten, it was kicked to the kerb.
- Fit: Having a backpack bouncing around on your shoulders as you run will drain your energy unnecessarily. A snug, secure fit earned top marks in this area, with bonus points for comfortable, supportive chest and/or waist straps.
- Weight: When running, the ideal backpack is one you can forget you’re even wearing, so a lightweight design is ideal.
- Storage: A backpack is useless if it can’t carry everything you need. We loaded it up with food, drinks, energy gels, a small first aid kit and a waterproof jacket to make sure it was fit for purpose. For commuting bags like the Sweaty Betty option below, we also tested them out carrying a laptop and other office essentials.
- Durability: A lightweight design is all well and good, but it means nothing if it breaks on the first use. To avoid a repeat of Pace-Humphrey’s predicament during the 2018 Marathon des Sables, we wore each bag for several runs and ensured there were no undue signs of wear and tear after each one.
The best running backpacks 2025 are:
- Best overall – Kiprun 500 5l trail running bag: £34.99, Decathlon.co.uk
- Best for storage – Kiprun 900 10l unisex trail running bag: £69.99, Decathlon.co.uk
- Best for women – Under Armour UA studio lite backpack: £36, Underarmour.co.uk
- Best for hiking – Berghaus unisex freeflow 30l: £119.99, Shop-outdoors.co.uk
- Best for rucking – GoRuck rucker 4.0: £241.99, Healf.com
1Kiprun 500 5l unisex trail running bag
- Best: Overall
- Dimensions: Not specified
- Compartments: 3
- Waterproof: Water-repellant
- Colourways: Blue
- Why we love it
- Loads of pockets
- Comes with a whistle
- Light and comfortable
It’s easy to spend three figures on a premium running backpack, but this one goes toe to toe with luxe rivals while costing a fraction of the price.
It has seven handy pockets and 5l of storage, making it a top option for those looking to stash a few essentials safely while running. While there are no sizing options, the adjustable chest and side straps mean it can be tinkered with to suit most bodies, and it’s not bad looking either.
I liked that the bag comes with a whistle – mandatory on all trail races, for safety – and it weighs just 180g, so it won’t knock you off your stride.
2Sweaty Betty on the go backpack
- Best: Do-it all backpack
- Dimensions: 32cm x 43cm x 14cm
- Compartments: 2
- Waterproof: Not specified
- Colourways: Black
- Why we love it
- Good chest and belt straps
- Front bungie cord is good for storing jackets
- Take note
- No front pockets for water bottles or bladders
Given this is a backpack targetted at commuters, it doesn’t have the front and side pockets ardent distance runners might require. However, for short trips to and from the office, it does its job well.
The compact design fits a laptop securely without digging into your back during movement, and offered a comfortable fit throughout my 8km run. There’s an integral chest strap which holds the bag in place, and while the additional belt strap feels a little overkill, that’s not an issue. If the waist strap isn’t to your taste, it can also be fastened round the back of the bag to stop it flapping around.
On dry days, I was pleased to discover the bungee cord on the front is a great place to store a jacket or any excess clothing. If green credentials are important for you, it’s made from recycled fabrics, too.
3Kiprun 900 10l unisex trail running bag
- Best: Running backpack for storage
- Dimensions: Not specified
- Compartments: 11
- Waterproof: No
- Colourways: Pacific blue, smoke black
- Why we love it
- Biggest capacity storage tested
- Lightweight
- Tube length can be cut
- Neat waterproof smartphone pocket
Kiprun is at it again with this solid value for money option. It has a larger 10l capacity than its top-ranked compatriot, making it a strong contender for those looking to cover longer distances – particularly races where the mandatory kit includes waterproofs.
Despite being larger, it’s still remarkably lightweight (240g). It can also carry up to 2l of water, negating the need to stop at every race check point, or simply keeping you hydrated on a solo long run. The tube length can be cut to fit your needs and the three adjustable chest straps adapt to suit the shape of all runners, so it won’t rub on long-distance runs.
I particularly liked the waterproof smartphone pocket, which ensures you can call your nearest and dearest to tell them about your PB post-race, too. Straps for attaching trekking or running poles, which may be useful for those heading towards more technical terrain, is a thoughtful inclusion too.
4Berghaus unisex freeflow 30l pack
- Best: For hiking
- Dimensions: 580mm x 290mm x 240mm
- Compartments: 12
- Waterproof: Water resistant with waterproof cover attached
- Colourways: Blue, grey, yellow
- Why we love it
- Clever design keeps your bag cool
- Snug, secure fit
- Ample capacity and storage options
- Take note
- Expensive
My first hike with this backpack was up Sugar Loaf in Wales on a surprisingly hot summer’s day – if it wasn’t breathable, I would have been in trouble. Thankfully, as Berghaus usually does, it delivered an excellent performance to keep me cool and comfortable throughout.
The air frame suspension design – a hard skeleton which holds the bag away from the back – allowed air to flow through the area, resulting in a refreshingly un-sweaty lumbar. The chest and waist straps held the bag securely while navigating uneven ground, and small zipped compartments on each of them granted me easy access to snacks and essentials.
The bag itself has a generous 30l capacity, with plenty of pockets for all my storage needs, while a waterproof cover kept my valuables safe during a sudden downpour as I neared the summit – a classic example of the UK’s predictably unpredictable weather.
If you want to wear it for serious hiking, there are straps for walking poles and it is compatible with a walking bladder, but my adventure was short enough to make do with a water bottle and a pack of peanut butter sandwiches.
5GoRuck rucker 4.0
- Best: For rucking
- Dimensions: 292mm x 457mm x 140mm
- Compartments: 4
- Waterproof: Water resistant
- Colourways: Blackout, black and orange, black and coyote
- Why we love it
- Suitable for rucking
- Incredibly durable
- Take note
- Lacks versatility
Rucking is the viral fitness trend that couldn’t be simpler; it simply means walking with weights. Any bag will allow you to do this, but once the weight hits 10kg+ you might want to look at a specialist rucksack like this GoRuck option.
It has a special compartment which holds weight plates against the upper back so you can rack up the miles in relative comfort, rather than having them sink to the bottom of your bag and drag you down.
The rucker 4.0 also boasts an incredibly durable Cordura construction, 20l capacity and molle webbing on the outside which you can attach extra accessories like water bottles to via a carabiner.
I found the padded back panel and straps incredibly comfortable, while the waist strap and slimline design held the bag close to my midline so it didn’t throw off my balance. I also liked the handles on the top and sides of the bag, allowing me to use it for weighted exercises like overhead presses and suitcase carries.
The weight plate pocket takes up a decent amount of space in the main storage compartment, meaning this might not be the best option for a non-weighted walk. But if you do want to try rucking, it’s hard to beat.
6Under Armour UA studio lite
- Best: For women
- Dimensions: 381mm x 410mm x 93mm
- Compartments: 3
- Waterproof: Yes
- Colourways: Black castlerock, tourmaline pink maroon mist, hydro green silica green
- Why we love it
- Lightweight and soft
- Three large pockets
- Waterproof
- Take note
- No dedicated water bottle holder
Built specifically for female athletes, the UA studio lite from Under Armour is deceptively light. It’s a small backpack that the brand refers to as “ergonomically sized” but this does make it a great running companion – and just as useful for commuting too.
It’s water resistant too, with a durable shell outer. However the fabric isn’t tough and unyeilding. On the contrary, it’s soft and comfortable to wear so there’s no risk of chafing your shoulders or arms on the padded straps during long runs or hot weather.
Perhaps the only drawback is the lack of dedicated water bottle pocket at either side, however, you can fit a bottle into one of the two large front pockets. This will mean you’ll have to swing the bag off your back or stop to reach your water but this isn’t that big a deal and if it does matter to you, you might be better off with a running vest. In terms of other storage, this bag offers up a large zippered main compartment with interior pocket that fits an iPhone 15 Pro Max.
It felt very comfortable for commutes and 5ks in the park and the emergency hair elastic that comes with the zipper came in clutch at a spin class when I’ve forgotten a hair band too.
What is the best running backpack?
Pound for pound, Decathlon’s Kiprun 500 5l trail running bag comes out on top, offering exceptional value for distance runners. It is equally suitable for beginners wanting to experiment with hydration and gels as those heading out on a 40-mile trail. If it’s a do-all commuter bag you’re after, the compact Sweaty Betty on the go backpack should be your first port of call, but for something nippy and lightweight for running look no further than Under Armour’s UA studio lite bag. For keen hikers, consider the clever cooling design of the Berghaus unisex freeflow 30l pack.
Running backpacks and vests FAQs:
How to choose the right running backpack
The best running backpack for you will depend on the type of running you’re doing. You’ll always want something lightweight but, other than that, you’ll want to look at the amount of storage you get, the number of compartments in each bag, the safety features you might need on your runs, such as a whistle or a light, and hydration. Ultra marathon runners will likely opt for a different bag than commuters, so figure out how you’ll be using the bag before making your purchase.
Which is the best running backpack for commuting to work?
My favourite running backpack for commuting to work has to be Sweaty Betty’s on the go backpack. It fits a laptop comfortably and, while there aren’t too many compartments, I liked that I could secure it to my chest and waist using the straps. Plus, the bungie cord was a great addition for holding my jacket. Overall, it’s great for commuting (or running) to work.
